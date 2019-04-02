One of my all time favorites! My mother got this recipe from her friend Betty, It's a make ahead recipe, to be frozen and used later. My mother used to make mass quantities and take them out whenever she needed for an easy meal or hors d'oeuvre. She also made it with the light cream instead of milk.
I have been using this quiche recipe quite a bit lateley! The basic ingredients are the perfect base for almost any add-ins. Our favorite is to sautee ham, asparagus and onion and put that right on top of the swiss cheese. Another favorite is to use one package of frozen chopped spinach thawed and squeezed dry from all it's water and spread out on top of the swiss cheese. The recipe recommends freezing this and cooking it later, but I have been making it and then baking it right away. 350 for one hour seems to be the best cooking time and temp! I have never added the pimento or parsley for garnish. Also, I probably add a little bit more than 1 1/2 cups swiss cheese and I always use cream instead of milk! I have actually been told by more than one person that this is the best quiche that they have ever had - how is that for a compliment :)
I have a monthly freezer meal swap with 9 other ladies and prepared this for my meal. I made 10 quiches (so easy...only trading Cheddar for Swiss) and they froze beautifully! I loved being able to pull my quiche out of the freezer and stick it straight into the oven, no thawing mess! Very delicious flavor and the feedback from my meal exchange ladies was awesome! They all insisted on having the recipe! Have made it for brunches and potlucks since then and mixed up the ingredients using bacan or sausage and various cheeses and veggies. This is a very good base recipe!! Have fun with it. I always get rave reviews.
I've made this as my base recipe for quite a few quiches. Different combos: ham and onion/ spinach, meat lovers, turkey bacon and asparagus/tomato- different combos of cheese based on what I have in the fridge. I also use some 1/2 and 1/2 mixed with the milk. I add real dijon mustard, tarragon and a spoon of horseradish to make the flavors pop. If using onions, saute in a tbsp. of olive oil until soft. Add any veggies to the onions to soften. A trick for quiche is to bake the crust for 5 minutes while the oven is preheating so it does not get soggy. One last thing- to avoid a spill/mess- par-bake crust. Put cheese/flour mixture into crust. Add veggies and meat, and open the oven. Pull out shelf. Put the pie pan onto oven rack and THEN POUR EGG MIXTURE IN!! Was taught this trick years ago at a restaurant I worked at.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2001
VERY quick and easy! It only took 10 minutes to put together. I also added some frozen spinach. I love this recipe. Thanks for sharing!!
This was the recipe I chose as a "base". I made a few modifications and additions and it was really good. I doubled the recipe and added 1 egg.(For a total of 7 eggs)I used Colby/Jack cheese, added 3 slices of bacon, broccoli, mushrooms, and added some garlic salt and paprika to taste. Everyone in my family enjoyed it (even the non-quiche lovers!) Thanks!
Delicious and versatile! I made two versions: one with a crust (used Butter Flaky Pie Crust) and one without. I'd recommend using a crust because the cheese on the crustless one got overcooked whereas the one with the crust came out perfectly. Homemade crust is definitely the way to go as the butter compliments the flavor of the quiche (also no transfat). I added broccoli, paprika and fresh ground pepper. Instead of swiss, I used a reduced fat blend of cheeses (Montrey Jack, cheddar, mozz, & colby). I also used part half & half and part milk. I used 1 egg and 1/2 C egg substitute to cut down on the cholesterol, fat, and calories. Great recipe!
This was my first quiche, so I followed the recipe exactly. It came out perfect! Next time I'll use a homemade crust, bigger pan, and add broccoli! Note: This will spill over and burn onto your brand new oven, and smoke up the house, and have your significant other really worried when he comes home to a house full of smoke. Put them on a sheet pan, not directly on the oven rack!
Great recipe. The only thing I do differently is I blind bake the crust for 10 minutes, let it cool for 10 minutes, then press the cheese into the bottom of the crust. This ensures a crispy crust every time!
We have made this according to the recipe and loved it. One of our children was not a fan of the Swiss cheese, so we have made a couple of changes. I now make it with Cheddar cheese and no crust in mini muffin tins. The recipe fills a 24 cup mini muffin pan and we make a couple of batches at a time. They only need to cook for 20 minutes and they freeze beautifully for a wonderfully protein rich breakfast on the go. Just a few seconds in the microwave and you're done!
This is a perfect recipe for quiche that you can 'doctor up' however you want. It's a great base with the amount of egg, cheese and milk. I always change up my filling ingredients with whatever meats and veggies I have on hand. It makes for a very satisfying meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner!
I attempted my first quiche using this recipe and it turned out fantastic ,,, this is a keeper!! I have made this recipe 3 times and it turned out perfect all 3 times. Twice I baked immediately and one time I froze and then baked later and, so far, that one was the best!!! When I froze it I first tightly sealed it using a layer of plastic wrap, then foil, then put it in a freezer zip lock bag. When I took it out of the freezer several weeks later there were no ice crystals and the quiche did not get watery at all. It was perfect!! In my oven at 400 degrees, the frozen quiche took about 45 minutes and without freezing, it took about 35 minutes. Do not overbake!! I used my corningware french white pie plate, since it can go from freezer to oven to table ,,, so easy and looks great. Next time, when freezing I will try using my wilton quiche pan (hopefully, it won't crack). For filing, I used finely chopped/grated green pepper, onion, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese. I'm looking forward to playing around with other filings and will be making two for Easter breakfast. Thank you so much for such a fantastic, "make ahead and freeze" recipe!!
Absolutely delicious and very easy to make. Great because you can do it ahead and freeze it and then pull it out whenever you need it. I used cheddar cheese since I don't care for Swiss. Also used about 1/4 c heavy cream and 3/4 c milk. My son has already requested that I make this for his birthday.
Four stars. Taste was good, prep was simple. I used frozen prepared pie shells (pre-baked for 10 minutes acording to package directions) which made this so easy. I have 2 comments that keep me from giving that last star. First, I think that putting the cheese in the crust first made for a really thick pile of melted cheese on the bottom. I imagine that part of the reason behind doing this is to keep the egg off the crust, but when I make this again, I will probably only spread about half the cheese on the bottom and mix the rest in with the egg for a more even distribution of cheese. Second, my meat quiche (ham and cheese as written) was very salty. If you use a salty meat like ham or bacon, leave out or cut back on the added salt. I also made a Spinach Artichoke version of this quiche with half a pound of well squeezed frozen spinach, half a can of artichoke hearts in water, and one bunch of cooked green onion, that turned out beautifully. 350 for 30 minutes was my time for the ham one (I baked them right after I made them instead of freezing). The spinach one took about 10 minutes longer to set up.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2002
This was SOOOO easy and I love the freezer ready idea! These fit so nice in a big ziplock bag and an easy elegant brunch meal. We had this for Easter brunch. My family raved about this recipe!
wonderful easy recipe. I wanted to serve it right away so I preheated the oven to 350 and cooked it for 45 minutes. It came out perfect. I used a combo of swiss and cheddar then added mushrooms and spinach. Next time I will make 2 and freeze one for later.
This is a great base for making a quiche. It is very adaptable to whatever you have or want to add. Based on what I had in the fridge, I used a shredded mexican cheese blend instead of swiss, one cooked up italian sausage instead of ham, 1 can of evaporated milk instead of milk. One hour at 400 seemed a little much as my quiche was a little over cooked on top. Next time I'll cook it at a lower temp. But it was still really tasty. I'd say this is a keeper! Thanks!
This was a great recipe, and very easily tweaked. I am not a Swiss fan so used yellow & white cedar instead. I also made this a 'crust-less' quiche and just put the ingredients directly into my pie dish. For the ham I used store bought deli ham and diced it, and also added some mini sweet peppers (about 1/2c) diced. Delicious! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I don't know why it has taken me so long to review this recipe- it is outstanding. We do ours with crumbled bacon and cheddar (personal taste) and it turns out great. My husband doesn't like quiche and even he likes this one. I particularly love it because I can make it in 5 minutes and then freeze it until I am ready- makes it perfect for week night meals and weekends with house guests. I will make this over and over. Thanks!!
Very quick and super easy! I did this on the spur of the moment and used the "easy pie crust III" (cut the pie crust recipe in 1/2 since i didnt need a top crust) recipe and patted the crust down into a 9x9 glass dish--cooked @ 400 for 45 mins. EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM THE FAMILY :) THANK YOU FOR THIS RECIPE!
Good simple recipe, I added some heavy cream to the milk and added a tsp. of dried parsley to the mix. I can see adding all types of different veggies to the mix too. I served this with a side of caramelized onions just because I love the como. Next time I might dot the onions in to see how that works out. I also top mine with crust.
just made this and I thought 3 eggs seamed wrong and as I filled the dish way not enough so the posters that said 5-7 used were correct I tossed in 2 more and a splash more of all the ingredients and crossing my fingers
Absolutely GREAT recipe! The reason others remark about the watery aspect is because the ham is loaded with water. Unless you "brown" the ham a little before adding to the quiche, it will be watery. Then again, it's a fine line between moist and dry ham, even in the quiche. I added 1 additional egg (because I remove the "chicken's of my eggs") and used lightly steamed broccoli as a great vegie add-in, this is a fabulous recipe as written~ Morgie I appreciate this tasteful and perfectly done quiche!!!!!
It was a great base - I used imported Swiss so that I wouldn't have greasiness, replaced the ham with a peppered lunch meat and added chopped Asperagus. I didn't bother with the garnish but did add some garlic powder. It was borderline too bland, so adding some kind of spice other than salt would have been good - used a Marie Calendar's crust and it turned out great - 1 hour at 400 had the crust borderline overdone...
This was my first quiche and it couldn't have been easier. Deleted the ham and added 1/2 cup bacon, 1/2 broccoli, and 1/4 cup sauteed onion and left the liquids the same. Skipped freezing and went straight to the oven. 400F for sixty minutes is too hot for too long. I'd try 350 to 375 next time. Most importantly, my wife loved it.
Super easy, especially when it comes to substituting. I used different cheese and only had asparagus, bell peppers and onions on hand, but it was delicious! It's a great way to clean out the vegetable drawer....
This is an excellent base recipe, exactly as it is written, for quiche. It tastes best with cream or half and half as the author suggests. I found a non-frozen quiche baked for 1 hr 15 min at a 325* oven turned out great. I have never actually frozen this recipe, I imagine it would take longer to bake if it were frozen. For my personal preference, I use a rice crust made with over cooked rice, 1 egg & a pinch of onion powder minced with a pastry blender and pressed into the pie pan. When I mix it, I omit tossing the cheese with flour making it gluten free. I like to add a pinch of white pepper to the egg mix, then I just use the cheese, meat and veggies I have on hand.
Made this recipe almost exactly as written. My only change was a suggestion from another review: sautee the ham with asapagus and an onion. It came out perfect. I look forward to all the different variations that can be made using this recipe as a base.
This turned out perfectly, even though I had to use white extra-sharp cheddar. I also mixed the milk with half-and-half in proportion. I didn'tfreeze the quiche,so baked it at 400 for 30 minutes and it was just right!
This recipe was excellent. So easy to make. The only change I made was because I didn't have any dry mustard ... so I added just a touch of nutmeg. It was delicious. I made it for brunch today and my husband can't wait to eat leftovers for breakfast tomorrow. That's always a good sign that he likes something.
This was incredibly easy to make and very tasty. There are so few ingredients that it is easy to make one to eat immediately and freeze one for later. I have returned to this recipe one year later and still enjoy it. I decided to use an Italian blend of cheeses and I sauted the diced ham with onions for some extra flavor and texture. Even my one year old loved it.
Wow - really great quiche! I threw in an extra egg, and left out the parsley and pimento. Cooked (not frozen) at 350 for 45 minutes, then tested it and because the middle was jiggly, I increasd the temp to 400 for the last 15 minutes. My family loved it for dinner, and then ate the rest for breakfast! Oh, I did pre-cook the (store bought) pie shell for about 8 minutes, then kept the edges covered with foil the entire cooking time.
I combined this with one of your brocolli quiche recipes. I had chopped up a bit too much brocolli, with my mushrooms and 1/2 onion, so I ended up with enough for 2 quiche. Therefore I added a 1/2 cup more milk (evaporated), and threw in 2 more eggs. I used mostly mozarella in one (with a touch of cheddar), and mostly cheddar in the other (w/a touch of Mozarella) The mostly mozarella was a larger hit in my home. Also, I took reviewers advice and added a bottom layer "raincoat of cheese" to ensure no soggy bottom. I left off the parsley and pimentos. Loved it!
Yum yum yum is all I can say. This was excellent - I used about 1 cup of ground sausage instead of the ham (we like lots of meat) and substituted cheddar. Our company RAVED over this. I was hoping it would be a thicker quiche. I think I might try to add another egg and more milk next time. But still - you can't beat the taste! And it was so convenient to have it on hand in the freezer.
this was very good and so simple. I used sausage because I'm not a big fan of ham and a whole bag of cheddar because i don't like Swiss. like one of the other reviews said I cooked right away on 350 for 1hour
Loved this recipe! Had guests over the first time I tried it and it turned out perfectly. I made it that morning, I did not freeze it first. I added green pepper and onion, used cheddar cheese, and it was delicious!
Great base for a quiche! I didn't freeze and baked it at 350 for about 35 minutes. delicious. i used bacon, broccoli, garlic, and green onion, along with cheddar cheese instead of swiss (only 1 cup though). YUM
Great quiche. It's very basic and the beauty of it is that you can add whatever you want to the recipe. The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because I made a deep dish 9" pie crust and had to add an extra 2 eggs and enough milk to equal 1 cup. Thanks for this recipe. I really did enjoy it and will make it again :)
10.8.13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/23772/quiche/ ... E liked this better than "yummy quiche," which wasn't bad, just much more cheesy. This was light, but filling. 350 for about 40 minutes. I added 2T parmesan to the cheese mix since I was just using cheddar. Also added 1/4t black pepper. Oh, & subbed milk with half & half. :) I didn't prebake the crust. If you just set it middle or a little lower in the oven, it will crisp fine. I've done the prebake deal & mine turned out too crispy, like a very crispy cracker crispy. Why do extra work? :) Later: Baked at 400, done in 30. 'Don't know if it was better, but it was faster.
this is a very easy recipe that makes a great tasting quiche. It doesn't have onions which most quiches seem to be loaded with. It had a great flavor I made it exactly as written the first time except without the crust. I still make it without the crust but add whatever vegetables I have on hand on top. Once you make it you'll realize how this is a great basic recipe that can be easily added to if you desire, or left just as written. Thank you for the recipe
This is a great base recipe! I use pastry dough (comes in sheets in the freezer section)because my kids don't care for traditional pie dough. And, then we add whatever leftovers we have in the fridge. Ham, Co-Jack, green pepper & onion has to be the favorite in our house. I usually don't freeze - just make it and bake it - 350 for about an hour works well! Just keep an eye on it and take it out sooner if it's done.
Great! Really appreciated how quick it was. And as others have said, adaptable. I cooked it right away at 350 for 1 hour, and that worked well. I used colby-jack to suit family's preferences, and still tasted great. using milk instead of cream works wonderful and reduces a lot of fat. I will say that I put it in a 10" pie plate, and that was too big--the quiche was thin and didn't fill all the crust.
Kind of bland. I used 1 1/3 Cups evaporated milk, 4 eggs for the egg mix.. Added Broccoli..baked at 350 for 45 minutes. Set up nice. Needs alot more flavor for our tastes. I'll use this as a base recipe and add more flavors.
I followed the recipe exactly. I'll have to make some changed for this one to work. It first needs to be to cook 50min-1 hour longer. It lacks flavor, but isn't bad. Next time I will add 1/2 c. feta, 1/2c. black forest ham, and will increase the broccoli by 1/2c. The quiche isn't bad, just needs some tweaks here and there. I think its a great recipe to add ingredients to. Thanks for sharing!
My husband HATES eggs and when I asked him if he would mind if I made a quiche, I knew he wouldn't know what it was and just say "ok" but when I told him there were eggs in it, he was shocked! He LOVED it! Extremely easy to make and I doubled the recipe and made 2 - baked one right away and froze the other. I took other raters advice and cooked it at 350 for 45 minutes and it turned out perfectly.
I love this quiche recipe! The only change I made was baking the Tenderflake deep dish pie shell for 5 minutes before adding the ingredients. This helped prevent an underdone crust-which had happened numerous times before I figured out it wasn't me-just the pie shell :) Hope that helps others who may have experienced something similar
This was my first attempt at making a quiche. It was wonderful! The only thing I changed was add a few additional spices that other reviewers recommended. I did substituted dijon for the Dry mustard only because I didnt have any dry and I didnt use the pimentos for garnish. This is an excellent recipe that will go into my book!
My family loved this quiche, but I made two different quiches for dinner (This one and the Spinach Quiche from this site), and I thought this recipe was great but missing the BIG flavors as in the Spinach Quiche.
Great basic recipe to start from. Very easy to prepare ahead, looked nice and well-liked by everyone. Good flavor and froze beautifully. I made some additions/substitutions for my tastes: cheddar cheese; bacon; green onion and roasted red pepper. Omitted parsley and pimentos. Great recipe for bruch with overnight guests. I served with ambrosia.
This quiche was very good, I did however make a few changes. I used just the basic pie crust recipe, and put in cheddar cheese (I didn't measure this, so i'm assuming it was more than 1 and 1/2 cups.) I used canadian bacon (no ham) and a little finley chopped vidallia onion. I also omitted the dry mustard. One thing I will change next time i make this is the amunt of egg/milk mixture. I believe it definitely needs at least one more egg and a little more milk. (This is probably due to the fact that I used a deep dish pie plate, so if you are using a regular pie plate, then i'm sure you wont have a problem :]) Otherwise, this was a great basic quiche recipe.
Great recipe! Besides the ham, I also added a half cup chopped broccoli to mine. I used Colby Jack cheese (all i had) I also used lowfat soymilk, instead of milk. I think next time I will add another egg. The quiche was a bit thin.
This is delicious, especially with a homemade crust! It's also versatile since you can add the meat or veggies you desire or have on hand. The only reason I didn't give five stars is that it was a little bland for my taste. I think that could easily be remedied with a little pepper or dash of hot sauce. Thank you for the recipe for this yummy and easy dish.
Made this last night. Was a huge hit with my husband and 15 year old who has never eaten quiche. I used to make quiche all the time and lost my favorite recipe. I now have a new one! I forgot how yummy quiche is as it is really a favorite from the '80's. I used cheddar in place of swiss and added broccoli and onions, skipped the pimentos. Will be making again. Thank you for the great recipe!
Delicious! I used both pre-cooked bacon and ham. I use the hot water pie dough (my grandma's recipe) that I had in the freezer. So good, cheap and easy. Our Christmas morning brunch and a new tradition!
Made this tonite for my picky teenagers. I did use expensive Gruyere ($10 per 3.5 cups of grated cheese) by mistake as I was stupid and didn't look at the price. I made one with ham for my 15 year old son and one plain for my vegetarian daughter. Put 1/4 tsp of nutmeg in each and was generous with the Gruyere, probably ended up with 2 cups quiche. THEY LOVED IT!! Our son who could use a few extra pounds ate over half of it! I was so quietly pleased. I will make this recipe several different ways for our family this holiday season. I was so pleased at how much my kids liked it I don't care so much about the expensive cheese, I'll do it again because they liked it so much. But I'll bet it's fine with regular Swiss. THANKS!!!
I used gruyere Swiss cheese, and some black forest ham from Trader Joe's. Used half & half since I had some to use up. Also added a small chopped onion and two cloves of fresh minced garlic; added a splash more of milk and an extra egg due to the extra ingredients I tossed in. I meant to add a couple of tablespoons of sherry to the mix, but I forgot; thought it might work well with the gruyere. Sprinkled a little gruyere on top. I didn't freeze this but baked it right away and it only needed about 35-40 minutes in the oven. Thanks, Morgan!
I made this pretty much "as is" except I used cheddar cheese instead of swiss. It was quick and easy and tasted delicious! Just a note: this was my first time using a convection oven and I cooked this on convection bake...it was done in 30 minutes.
So easy! I made this for a breakfast meeting and there was absolutely none of it left when we went to clean up from the meeting. I decided to use a can of chopped tomatoes instead of the pimentos just because, and it worked wonderfully. I used Pie Crust IV from this site for the pie crust and it worked well. Thanks for the recipe!
This was awesome! I used a homemade pastry, and baked in a quiche pan. I didn't have swiss cheese, so used 1/2 cheddar, 1/2 mozzarella because that's what I had in the fridge. I also added some finely chopped onion (which I browned a little in a pan before adding to the quiche). I didn't freeze it, and it took about 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Will definitely use this recipe again - next time I'll plan ahead so I can try with swiss cheese.
This is such a great "base" recipe! I use red bell pepper instead of pimento and I have also done a version with cooked crumbled bacon and frozen spinach (squeezed very dry), you can add sauted onions or mushrooms or anything else you like. These are so nice to have on hand for any unexpected occasion!
This quiche was perfect. I did use a block of swiss cut into small cubes (like my mom used to) instead of shredded & I used bacon instead of ham. I'm lazy, so I got a pre-made, pre-rolled pie crust. It came in a package of 2, so I guess I'm going to have to make another one of these. Yummy!
Excellent, from now on this is my recipe for a quiche. I did not have the dry mustard and put a little of the regular mustard and it turned out great. I also added some chopped leek on top--- a keeper.
Totall Yummi-ness! I don't like swiss, so I used a colby-jack mix instead and added drained canned mushrooms. I used non-fat milk and cornstarch instead of flour with a good dash of nutmeg thrown in. I doubled this recipe, one for dinner and one to freeze for later! Goes in my keeper box!!
Like HEAVENBOUND41 I agree that this sets up nice, is a little bland, but will make a nice base for future quiche. I wish I'd had gruyere cheese like LadyJayPee--I think that might have made a difference. I used eveaporated milk since I had some to use up and I baked it right away. Good basic recipe.
This is the best quiche I've ever made (and I've tried many recipes over the years). My husband and two daughters raved about it, and there was not a speck of it left at the end of the meal. I subbed spinach for the ham for a meatless meal. I also added a 4th egg and added another 1/3 c. milk because the crust looked too empty and the egg didn't cover the spinach to my liking. But I did all the rest as stated (no garnishing at our house). I baked it immediately for 45 min at 400 degrees F. I was so pleased to find it had set up so nicely. (Previous recipes have taken so much extra time to set up that my husband and I even joke about what time we are eating when we're having quiche!) The texture of this quiche was excellent and the flavor exceptional. I will definitely make this again and again and again with the change in the eggs and milk. I know my family will be happy when I do! Thanks for this fabulous recipe, Morgie, Morgie's Mom, and friend Betty!
I'm giving this one star. Be aware that this recipe is for a quiche you have FROZEN and then cooked. The directions should include steps for stupid people like me and alert them that baking it fresh will result in a burnt mess. It's probably awesome when not burnt. But I sure wish I had been warned. Gotta go. Hungry family and need to call Dominoes
