I attempted my first quiche using this recipe and it turned out fantastic ,,, this is a keeper!! I have made this recipe 3 times and it turned out perfect all 3 times. Twice I baked immediately and one time I froze and then baked later and, so far, that one was the best!!! When I froze it I first tightly sealed it using a layer of plastic wrap, then foil, then put it in a freezer zip lock bag. When I took it out of the freezer several weeks later there were no ice crystals and the quiche did not get watery at all. It was perfect!! In my oven at 400 degrees, the frozen quiche took about 45 minutes and without freezing, it took about 35 minutes. Do not overbake!! I used my corningware french white pie plate, since it can go from freezer to oven to table ,,, so easy and looks great. Next time, when freezing I will try using my wilton quiche pan (hopefully, it won't crack). For filing, I used finely chopped/grated green pepper, onion, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese. I'm looking forward to playing around with other filings and will be making two for Easter breakfast. Thank you so much for such a fantastic, "make ahead and freeze" recipe!!