Best Tarragon Chicken Salad

1 of 3

Rating: 4 stars This was good. I would cut back on the salt next time. I added a little more mayo and Dijon than called for. I used some leftover shredded chicken that I had (since Marianne's review said the boiling method didn't really add flavor). It was a nice change of pace from the fruity chicken salads I usually make and I liked the yogurt more than I thought I would. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars In Cook's Notes it says it's OK to use chicken breast so I did and cubed it rather than shredded it. I also did not use the kelp. It has been a long time since I used the boiling method of cooking chicken so I thought I'd better try it---especially since it included wine and chicken broth! I don't think it produces a very flavorful chicken so I'll go back to using the breasts with skin and bones baking them with salt and pepper and maybe a little of Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning Salute before removing just the chicken itself. It's a lot more flavorful and I much prefer the texture. But the rest of the recipe produced a very nice result. I will make this again being sure to use a mix of red onion as well as scallions. Thank you DeanandBettieVintage! Helpful (2)