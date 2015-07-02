Best Tarragon Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Delicious healthy tarragon chicken salad made with poached thighs and herbs. Perfect for a healthy meal, entertaining guests, or sharing with family and friends.

By DeanandBettieVintage

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in a large pot. Pour white wine and chicken broth over chicken; bring to a boil. Cook chicken until no longer pink in the center, about 45 minutes. Transfer chicken to a work surface using a slotted spoon. Shred chicken.

  • Mix chicken, yogurt, and mayonnaise together in a bowl. Add scallions, mustard, tarragon, sea salt, onion powder, kelp, and white pepper; mix well. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate, 1 hour to overnight.

Cook's Note:

Whole chicken or bone-in chicken thighs can be used if desired. If you decided to use regular thighs or a whole chicken pull or shred all of the meat from the bones and fat after poaching.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the wine and chicken broth. The actual amount consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 38.2mg; sodium 424mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2017
This was good. I would cut back on the salt next time. I added a little more mayo and Dijon than called for. I used some leftover shredded chicken that I had (since Marianne's review said the boiling method didn't really add flavor). It was a nice change of pace from the fruity chicken salads I usually make and I liked the yogurt more than I thought I would. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2017
This was good. I would cut back on the salt next time. I added a little more mayo and Dijon than called for. I used some leftover shredded chicken that I had (since Marianne's review said the boiling method didn't really add flavor). It was a nice change of pace from the fruity chicken salads I usually make and I liked the yogurt more than I thought I would. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2014
In Cook's Notes it says it's OK to use chicken breast so I did and cubed it rather than shredded it. I also did not use the kelp. It has been a long time since I used the boiling method of cooking chicken so I thought I'd better try it---especially since it included wine and chicken broth! I don't think it produces a very flavorful chicken so I'll go back to using the breasts with skin and bones baking them with salt and pepper and maybe a little of Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning Salute before removing just the chicken itself. It's a lot more flavorful and I much prefer the texture. But the rest of the recipe produced a very nice result. I will make this again being sure to use a mix of red onion as well as scallions. Thank you DeanandBettieVintage! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Meli21560
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2020
Loved this!! Usually I'm not the biggest chicken salad fan but this recipe is delicious and refreshing. I stuck with the boiled chicken method called out in the recipe based on other reviews I was a little worried that the chicken would be bland so I added a bay leaf and half an onion as well as mixed in some sherry and marsala wines with my white wine. Not sure if that made any difference will try recipe again without these adjustments to compare. Great recipe overall! Thanks for sharing! Read More
