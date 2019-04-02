Creamy Pumpkin Pie

This is my grandmother's pie recipe and is excellent for fresh pumpkin. I cut my pumpkins and bake them for an hour or so, depending on the size of the pumpkin, and them mash them through an old colander that has a pestle with it. Also passed down from my grandmother. I freeze 4 cups of processed pumpkin so that I always have the exact amount of pumpkin I need for a pie.

By UPATNINE

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch deep dish pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C.)

  • In a large bowl, combine pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk and eggs. Season with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt. Mix together with a wire whisk until thoroughly blended. Pour filling into pie crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake another 35 to 40 minutes or until a knife inserted comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 63.2mg; sodium 373.6mg. Full Nutrition
