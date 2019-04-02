Creamy Pumpkin Pie

This is my grandmother's pie recipe and is excellent for fresh pumpkin. I cut my pumpkins and bake them for an hour or so, depending on the size of the pumpkin, and them mash them through an old colander that has a pestle with it. Also passed down from my grandmother. I freeze 4 cups of processed pumpkin so that I always have the exact amount of pumpkin I need for a pie.
This recipe is great EXCEPT for one huge mistake: The amount of pumpkin in the original recipe is TWICE what it should be. Other reviewers say to double the spices; the fact is, to make one pie, jut halve the amount of pumpkin and you'll be fine. Two cups of pumpkin works out to the contents of a single sugar pie pumpkin.
This recipe is OK, except that you need to double all the spices, except the salt. Plus, I don't know how deep the author's pie plate is, but I made two 9" deep dish pies from this recipe. If you include the time needed to bake the pumpkins, this is not quick or easy. However, getting the kids in on doing the mashing is fun. I like the texture of this filling a lot, it is firmer than most others, less custard-like. For that reason alone, it is worth taking the time to use fresh pumpkins and make this.
This recipe is great EXCEPT for one huge mistake: The amount of pumpkin in the original recipe is TWICE what it should be. Other reviewers say to double the spices; the fact is, to make one pie, jut halve the amount of pumpkin and you'll be fine. Two cups of pumpkin works out to the contents of a single sugar pie pumpkin.
This recipe is OK, except that you need to double all the spices, except the salt. Plus, I don't know how deep the author's pie plate is, but I made two 9" deep dish pies from this recipe. If you include the time needed to bake the pumpkins, this is not quick or easy. However, getting the kids in on doing the mashing is fun. I like the texture of this filling a lot, it is firmer than most others, less custard-like. For that reason alone, it is worth taking the time to use fresh pumpkins and make this.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2001
This recipe is fast and easy. I ended up using canned pumpkin for this one, and it turned out fine. Make sure you use a deep-dish pan, it makes a lot! Needless to say, I am a beginner at cooking, but this recipe still made a great pie.
If you want to use FRESH pumpkin instead of filling from a can, THIS RECIPE is the BEST!! We baked the pumpkin, scaped into a food processor, blended, then put in freezer ziplock. Once that is done, the recipe is a breeze. And OH SO DELICIOUS! My husband could've eaten the whole pie himself!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2003
Thanks for sharing, Paula! What a wonderful taste this pie had. Nothing like the store-bought pumpkin. My grandmother made it the same way, but she separated the egg whites and folded them into the pumpkin after whipping them into a froth. She always got a very light texture. Guaranteed to be a hit during the holidays. We've already polished off two of them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2002
I'd never cooked with fresh pumpkin before, so I was very nervous about this recipe. I used a few shortcuts, including store-bought crusts (I used graham-cracker crust instead of regular pie crust). I used what I thought was a medium-sized pumpkin, but I ended up with WAY more pumpkin flesh than I needed. I also had more success processing the whole mixture in a blender than with a potato masher. Halfway through cooking, the cookie sheet holding my 2 pies slid off the shelf when I opened the oven. I scooped the pie filling back in (no way was I wasting it after all that effort), and continued baking. They were kind of ugly in the end, but they tasted heavenly. My husband (who didn't prep the pumpkin) has asked that I make it this way from now on, instead of using canned pumpkin!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2002
I too doubled the spices (specially the cinammon) and also added vanilla paste (1/2 tsp) and an extra egg. The sweetend condensed milk comes in a smaller size in Canada (300ml) but that provided ample moisture and a great pie. I used my Braun hand electric chpper to puree and whip the filling which was a snap. Yummy. Was a great hit at our Cdn. Thanksgiving dinner.
Fabulous pumpkin pie! I made 4 of these pies for Thanksgiving... 2 of the pies with canned pumpkin and 2 with fresh pumpkins; the fresh pumpkin won hands down. This recipe if out of this world. I will be using fresh pumpkin for my pies from now on. I used 2 cups pumpkin instead of the 4 cups the recipe calls for this was the perfect amount. I added a pinch of extra spices and I would also recommend baking the pie crust by itself for about 5-7 minutes before adding the filling. I bake and cook a lot and I am very picky when it comes to giving high ratings. However, this recipe gets 5 stars from me and my family. Thanks for a fantastic pie. Happy Thanksgiving!
This recipe was excellent, real quick and easy, the only thing that is time consuming, is the pumpkin cooking and mashing. Worth the effort though, the results were great, be sure to serve it with a generous dollop of whipped cream, definitely a crowd pleaser. Thanks for the recipe! MOSHI
*****Update 10/18/2006**** Three years later, my son is now 13 and he still asks for this pie!!! Just made 2 today. I make on average 5 - 7 pies every year. Awesome recipe, Paula. Much love to your Grandmom...WHERE EVER SHE IS!!! KUDOS, GRANDMA!!!!!----------5/2/2003 Every year, for the past 7 years, we go pumpkin picking with our 10 year old son Kenneth, We carve out a jack-o-lantern and throw away the insides. Not this year. I used this receipe and got wonderful results for my first time pie baking. My son couldn't get enough of it. And it was sooooo easy too! Our many thanks to Paula and her grandmom.
GINETTE GUEVENEUX
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2002
Wonderfully creamy, a sweet taste of pumkin and spices. But I use a larger dish since mine is not deep (and cooking time is around 15 minutes longer).
I read most of the reviews before I made this pie. (Had some pumpikns left over from halloween) I followed the directions EXACTLY. I don't know what anyone was complaining about. I used the 4 cups and it made 1 deep dish pie. Let me repeat ONE deep dish pie. This was the first pumpkin pie I ever made and let me tell you if I could kiss you I would it was that darn good. I have added it to my list of holiday pies. I don't think I can live without it now that I have tasted it.
Based on other reviews, I cut the pumpkin back to two full cups. I made no other changes. I baked it for 15 minutes at 425*, then another 30 minutes at 350* covered halfway through with foil to keep the crust from burning. Pumpkin pie perfection. Very simple.
I have been making this pie all through the thanksgiving and christmas seasons, I got awesome reviews from my "tasters" I do feel though that the cinnamon needs to be doubled and possibly could add a dash of cloves. But even without the cloves it is one fantastic pie and I will continue to make this recipe til I am an old woman!
I always use fresh pumpkin to make pie, and this pie was just so-so. My family wasn't real excited about it, and asked that I use my standard recipe instead from now on. I did double the spices though, I couldn't imagine how bland it would have been without doing that. I didn't care for the sweetened condensed milk either. I'm glad that more people are using their pumpkins though, instead of throwing them out. Fresh pumpkin is always better than canned, and its better for you as well. Remember though, that without the preservatives, the pumpkin will get moldy faster, so make sure you use it or freeze it after you bake the pumpkin. I freeze mine in 2 cup increments.
Double the spices and this is an amazing pie. I made it with the Basic Flaky Pie Crust recipes and it turned out fantastic! It's definitely enough to make a full pie and a half (easily two if you adjust the amount in the first).
Good pie. I only used 2 and a half cups pumpkin puree, and substituted 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice for the spices (but added an extra shake of cinnamon), I also added 1 tablespoon flour to the filling. I find that the blender works best to puree fresh pumpkin; it's really pretty quick & easy that way.
I really liked this recipe!! My only criticism is that there we we weren't enough spices. i added cloves but the measurements aren't strong enough for me. In most cases I am not a huge pie fan, I always find them too sweet and almost sickening but this was just sweet enough!!!! came out soooooo tasty!!! a huge hit with everyone! we also used a white pumpkin for this. I don't think that makes much of a difference but I thought I would add it.
Very creamy. Loved it and so did everyone else who ate it. My husband does not normally like pumpkin pie but ate this pie with cool whip, of course. Not at all runny like other recipes I've used. Did not have to seive out extra juice from pumkin. All that extra work was cut out. Thank you!
Excellent pie that is healthy enough to eat every day! I subbed acorn squash for the pumpkin and, although I will cut the nutmeg a bit next time, it was great! Nobody knew it wasn't real pumpkin and it's a good way to get rid of squash picky eaters won't touch.
Ah, so delish! To my family, pumpkin pie has always been mediocre at best: the dessert that is only present at Thanksgiving because of its indelible status as a fall staple. A devout lover of all things pumpkin, I set out to change their minds about the power of this delightful orange fruit... and succeeded with the help of this recipe! It was my first attempt to make a pie from fresh pumpkin, and this recipe turned out beautifully... it has such a different texture than canned pumpkin pie. It is lighter and fluffier, less dense, more natural tasting and a different kind of sweet - the kind not achieved by syrups from a can. I used Nilla Wafer pre-made pie crust, but this was only a practice run for Thanksgiving and I plan on making my own pie crust next time. This was a smashing success - recommend to anyone! Baking the pumpkin seems like a lot of work, but it actually doesn't consume that much time and it's kindof fun. Only thing I would change - I think it needs more spice. If you like a milder pie, stick with the amount in the recipe, for a more traditional, cinnamony, gingery pie I would increase it a bit.
I've never had a fresh pumpkin pie recipe until I tried this one.. WOW is that good! I won't go back to canned pumpkin pie! I did alter the spices to my taste, so before you bake it you may want to taste it. You can't go back once you bake it! I also pureed the pumpkin and froze it. It was a nice treat again this spring when pumpkins were out of season! Thank you for putting the recipe out there!
I'm not a big pumpkin pie fan (nor is my fam) But since i had bought some sugar pumpkins for decorative purposes almost 2 months ago, I decided not to waste them & WOW I'm glad I didn't throw them into the woods!!!! My whole fam r huge fans now, the spices really nailed it (after adjusting to 2 1/2 cups pumpkin since others said 4 cups was too much) This will be a new tradition in our home! Thanks!
This has become one of my family's favorite recipes during the holidays. I bake the pumpkin and then use this recipe to the exact measurement. PERFECT! HOWEVER - I do make TWO pies instead of just one.
This recipe is great! I had to bake mine for 20 minutes longer. I steamed my fresh pumpkin then pureed it in the food processor. I used a 9" deep dish glass pie plate and it was Full! The taste was great and the spice was perfect quite an easy recipe.
This is a great recipe for fresh pumpkin. I pureed my baked pumpkin in the food processor, then let it sit overnight to drain some of the liquid out. The full recipe of filling fit perfectly in a 9.5" glass pyrex pie pan. It's got a really nice texture, although I like my pies a little sweeter and may add a touch of sugar the next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2003
Hello All! I thought this was an excellent basic pumpkin pie to start from. Changes I made are as follows: - double the spices (at least :) - added All Spice - used Maple Syrup and Whipping cream instead of Condensed Milk Everthing turned out great!! I think the reason I like this recipe though (especially in October) is that it advocates starting from real pumpkins. Yea for fresh food! Ciao Freddy
My grandfather told me this was one of the best pumpkin pies he has had in a while. I used fresh frozen pumpkin in this and it does make a difference no more of the canned stuff for us =) Thx for the simple and yummy recipe.
I found this recipe b/c I was looking for a way to make pumpkin pie w/o pumpkin spice. Such things are challenging to find while living abroad! But I think this is the best pumpkin pie I've ever eaten. It simply dazzled my taste buds!
I followed the recommendations of some of the other reviewers....and doubled all the spices and then used two pie shells, which were actually Marie Callendar frozen crusts. All I can say is that the pies were delicious. They had a fresh wonderful texture and I recommend the recipe to anyone using fresh pumpkin. My family loved it.
Awesome!! I used to have a cookbook that had this recipe and I loaned it and lost it. Finally found this one and my daughter wants it every year for her birthday-instead of a cake (her birthday is Christmas Day, so I usually have to make 3 or 4 and this year, everyone wanted this recipe!!! Thank You!!
I was in a rush and didn't read the reviews. I baked it for over an hour! Lol If you use 4 cups of fresh pumpkin (much higher water content than canned pumpkin), you need to double the spices. You'll have enough for two pies at the recommended baking time.
Loved it! I planted "Valenciano" a white pumpkin, in the spring, and it gave us the pumpkins we used for our Jack-O-Lanterns. Instead of just throwing out the flesh, I baked it and then whizzed it up in the blender to get the puree to make this pie. I only used 2 cups of pumpkin puree and it filled the 9" pie pan perfectly. My 1st attempt at a pie with from-scratch pumpkin and it was awesome.
This was really good following the recommendations here. I baked the halved pie pumpkins at 400 degrees for about 40 minutes and the outside peeled right off. Then I took the pumpkin and used a hand mixer to make it into baby food consistency. I did double the spices which was perfect and poured into two regular crusts rather than 1 deep dish. My husband is a huge fan of pumpkin pie and he loved this very much. A huge hit!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2003
Thanks so much for this recipe! I always love to carve pumpkins for Halloween and then use the pumpkins for pies for Thanksgiving and this is the best recipe I have found. It's easy too! The only thing I change is that I double the spices, and it adds just the right amount of flavor. This is definitely a keeper! Thanks Paula!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2004
This recipe was awesome! I used only 2 cups of pumpkin and it was perfect. Thank you for a great recipe!!
The best pumpkin pie recipe ever! I made it with 2 cup of fresh pumpkin and froze the other 2 cups for Thanksgiving. I don't know if it's the fresh pumpkin that makes this pie so good or if it's the recipe, but it is now my favorite pumpkin pie recipe. Thanks!!!
This was so yummy and I appreciated it so much!! It's been a long time since I've had pumpkin pie. I live in Australia now and the only kind of pie's you find are meat pie's :o)!!! Even my Australian nieces and nephews scarfed this down!! Thank you sooo much!!!
I wasn't sure that it would work with just two eggs, but I guess that's why the title says "creamy"; the texture turned out less dense than your normal, store-bought pie. I forgot the ginger and I used whole milk and powdered sugar instead of the condensed milk. My husband claims it is the best pie I have ever made.
My husband was raised by his grandmother and grandfather on the farm. There is no pie like granny's except this one... yahoo.. I added a cup of sugar only because I started another recipe before I found this one.. and it turned out fantastic. I used the four cups of pumpkin and dumped the cinnamon in as we like it with extra spice. It was a real hit on the Canadian Thanksgiving table.. thanks a million for bringing granny back to us...
This was the first time I've ever made any kind of pie let alone a pie from scratch.. it was amazing.. I will never buy store bought pie again! I'm not even interested in trying the canned pumpkin to make pie.. I am freezing pumpkin puree so I can keep trying this.. I would maybe double the spices next time but I like a little more spice... so thats just me... its awesome!
a pumpkin plant mysteriously appeared in my garden this year and yielded one small pumpkin. I baked and pureed that pumpkin today and using two cups of pumpkin, made this recipe. I followed it exactly and OMG...it tastes just like restaurant quality. Just the right amount of spices and sweetness. Thank you so much for sharing this (and others for their tips).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2005
I Loved it,and so did my whole family! I bended all the ingredients in the blender, it worked great for me. Since I cooked a lot pumpkin I experimented and realized 4 cups of pumpkin will fill 1 9inch pie pan that you crust yourself, or 4 cups will fill 2 9inch precrusted pie pans,
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2001
No question about the speed of preparation! Literally 10 minutes, at best. A recommended choice.
I am no beginner to baking but when I went to see if I could find another recipe seeing as mine got lost in a fire I decided to try this one out and even with the pumkin being double what you need and the spices being for a single pie it came out very good. I think I may try doubling the spices the next time and see how it is.
This pie is awesome! I only used 2 cups of pumpkin, as suggested by a previous reviewer. It filled my 9" pie crust perfectly, and came out with a lot of flavor and very good texture. Thanks for the great recipe!
Loved it! You just need to cut the pumpkin down to 2 cups and leave the rest as the recipe says. My neice wanted me to make a 'new' pumpkin pie for the holidays and this was a BIG hit on both Thanksgiving and Xmas. Never thought a skinny 10 year old girl could eat a whole pie in a day, but with this one they can!
I made this recipe as directed with the exception of using 2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice (I was out of ginger) which provided great flavor, and cooking the pumpkin in the microwave (scooped side down with water). I used all 4 cups of fresh pumpkin and it was wonderful ........... maybe the food processing fluffed it so that it wasn't dry or heavy. I also baked the pie for stated amount of time: crust wasn't burnt and filling was perfect. My kids loved it so much that my 5 year old has been requesting it in her lunch. Great Recipe! I am making it again tonight for my work party AND my husband's work party tomorrow. I highly recommend it.
I hate using fresh pumpkin and I vowed to never do it again! When I served this pie to the inlaws they were so impressed. I even heard from my father in-law that this was possibly the best pumpkin pie he has ever had! Now that's a compliment. I shot myself in the foot and have to make this pie from fresh pumpkin every year. I didn't have any nutmeg so i used ground cloves in place of it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2005
This pie was delicious! My first attempt at making pumpkin pie went amazingly well and turned out great. For the crust, I used the recipe "Easy to Remember Pie Crust" which is also very easy and tasty.
THE BEST that I've tried so far. Using fresh pumpkin makes a huge difference, I find. As per other recommendations, I used 2 cups of pumpkin rather than 4. It still made a lot, so I also made a walnut/butter/brown sugar topping for one of the pies, adding it before lowering the oven temperature. I've had several people look at me with their eyes wide with amazement upon tasting the pies, several of them having first told me "oh, I'm not a big fan of pumpkin pie..." Thanks so much for this! It's a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
11/29/2003
I'm not a pumpkin pie fan but this recipe was very good, especially if you grow your own pumpkins.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2005
This is a great recipe for a traditional pumpkin pie. A FEW CHANGES: I went with 2 cups of fresh pumpkin since 4 would have been WAY too much for 1 deep dish pie, and also had to put only 1/2 the amount of condensed milk (1/2 a can) or it would have gone runny. Make sure to get SWEETENED condensed milk - i missed that detail and as a result I am adding sugar to every slice of pie. Delicious though!
I was expecting this to be more of a chiffon-type texture b/c of the word "Creamy" in the title, but it seemed more like standard pumpkin pie. I didn't have the time to roast my own pumpkins, but this turned out well with canned. People are writing about making two pies out of it-- the 4 cups of pumpkin (or 2 cans) will fill one DEEP DISH pie crust, or presumably two regular (shallow) pie crusts. Good classic pumpkin pie! UPDATE: I used a fresh pumpkin this time (a "pie pumpkin" from the grocery store). I cut it in half, and roasted it cut-side down on a baking sheet for about 30 min at 400. The skin peeled right off! It made about 3 c. pumpkin, so I used 1 c. canned. It was better than canned pie! I had to mash the pumpkin with a spatula through a colander, though, to get out any stringy lumps, but it was worth the effort.
Perfect! It was perfectly sweet- not too sweet even w/ the cool whip! YUUUUM! After reading some of the comments I knew to double the spices, but I also doubled the eggs and milk (I used one can evaporated milk and 1 can sweetened condensed milk.)...MISTAKE! It was too much liquid! So I added the rest of the pureed pumpkin almost another 4 cups and then not quite double the spices again and 1 more egg. I filled 2 pies and poured the rest into 2 quart-size freezer bags to freeze/thaw and bake at my leisure. The bake time was very long for me...my oven does not have a thermostat so I kind of eye-balled it. It took about 1hr and 15 minutes total, but the result was Great! Thanks for sharing!
Very nice pie! I used a tip from "Cindy's Pumpkin Pie" and used melted vanilla ice cream instead of the condensed milk, as it's hard to get where I live. It made too much for my only shallow pie dish, so I'm trying to find a way to make mini pies with the left overs. Served it for Thanksgiving dinner, and it got rave reviews from all - some said it was way better than any store-bought pie they'd tried! :-)
This pie was such a hit for Thanksgiving that I am making another for Christmas. I did not need to change a thing! As it clearly states this recipe makes a DEEP DISH pie. Also, the quality of the fresh pumpkin will really make a huge difference, so make sure that you use a good quality sugar pumpkin or pie pumpkin. Make sure your pumpkin is well drained and i like to pulse the pumpkin in the blender or a food processor before adding-- this heightens the creaminess!
This is a good basic pumpkin pie recipe. I also cut down the amount of pumpkin to two cups because I wasn't using my big glass pie pan. If I were, I might leave it at 4 and see what happens! Thanks for the recipe.
I took a small pumpkin that came from my father-in-law's farm and baked it, let it cool and removed the skin. Not wanting to push it through a colander, I used the grinder tool attachment on my Kitchen Aid. I put the pumpkin through the grinder and then put it in my food processor. It was perfectly smooth. After that I followed the recipe with two additions: 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1/4 cup sugar. I tasted the mix and felt it was not sweet enough. Perhaps it was my pumpkin? So, I added the sugar. It filled a Pyrex deep dish pie container. I cooked per directions and had to cook about 10 minutes more. Other than that, it came out perfect. My husband said it was the best he ever tasted. The kids loved it! This is definitely a do again.
This was very good... I followed the advice of other reviewers and added only 2 cups of pumpkin... it filled a 9" deep dish perfectly. Also, since I don't really care for regular pie crust, I used a graham cracker crust instead. It was delicious!
We really loved this pie! It is very yummy and easy to make with fresh organic pumpkins. I added ground cloves, pumpkin pie spice and was generous with my teaspoon measurings. Each time I made it, it turned out very well. We ate it at thanksgiving and again at Christmas. Top with cool whip or whip cream. Definately worth trying! Thanks for sharing!
i just love this pie its now my forever fave.. im a good cook already but this creamy texture blew my whole family away!!! thanks so much to your granny..this is a pie ill pass down to my kids!! one thing though i added 3/4 teaspoon ground cloves it was perfect!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.