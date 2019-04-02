Creamy Pumpkin Pie

Ah, so delish! To my family, pumpkin pie has always been mediocre at best: the dessert that is only present at Thanksgiving because of its indelible status as a fall staple. A devout lover of all things pumpkin, I set out to change their minds about the power of this delightful orange fruit... and succeeded with the help of this recipe! It was my first attempt to make a pie from fresh pumpkin, and this recipe turned out beautifully... it has such a different texture than canned pumpkin pie. It is lighter and fluffier, less dense, more natural tasting and a different kind of sweet - the kind not achieved by syrups from a can. I used Nilla Wafer pre-made pie crust, but this was only a practice run for Thanksgiving and I plan on making my own pie crust next time. This was a smashing success - recommend to anyone! Baking the pumpkin seems like a lot of work, but it actually doesn't consume that much time and it's kindof fun. Only thing I would change - I think it needs more spice. If you like a milder pie, stick with the amount in the recipe, for a more traditional, cinnamony, gingery pie I would increase it a bit.