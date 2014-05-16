Vegan Mexican Wedding Cookies

1 of 10

Rating: 1 stars Help! Mine flattened in the oven! These are my favorite cookies but I can't eat butter so I really want them to work out but they got flat! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars As far as taste goes. These are in point. I love these cookies cause they are so easy and simple. I traditionally make them with butter, but I’ve noticed that lactose hurts my stomach so looked for an alternative so I could make during the holidays. I too had issues with the cookies being crumbly. A couple of fixes: made a flax egg and added that to mixture, and also cooled the cookies before baking so they wouldn’t flatten out. :) Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I did not have cake flour so I substituted 1.5 cups of flour plus 1/4 cup of corn starch. The cookies flattened out a bit while baking but I was still able to roll them in powdered sugar. I had to be delicate as they crumbled rather easily. Otherwise they were good and everyone seemed to like them.

Rating: 1 stars I'm not sure how anyone got their cookies to come out in a ball. Coconut oil has a very low melt point so as soon as you put them in the oven they melt and flatten out. The don't even function as lace cookies because they fall apart the moment you touch them! What a waste of expensive pecans and coconut oil. This was a fail of epic proportions.

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was fast and easy and everyone who tasted them said they were delicious!

Rating: 5 stars Taste delicious! Your friends will appreciate these delicious vegan cookies. Don't tell them they're vegan. No one will notice. Simply perfect tasting cookie.

Rating: 2 stars Maybe it’s about the quality of the coconut oil? I felt mine was a good quality as it’s organic but maybe not? These flat cookies taste great but didn’t stay a ball at all for us. We tried refrigerating them before baking and it seemed to make them worse instead of better. If someone wants to keep trying at this recipe, maybe freeze them before baking to see if it allows them to keep their shape. The flavor is spot on. I followed this recipe as directed but added 20 minutes to refrigerate them since mixing causes the coconut oil to soften up. Maybe use a rubber baking mold so it will stay round? I hope someone can come up with a fix because as the other reviewers have said, these are tasty. Definitely put powdered sugar on top when they come out of the oven.