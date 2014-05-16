Vegan Mexican Wedding Cookies

Rating: 3.13 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a great vegan Cinco de Mayo recipe. Feel free to use other nuts besides pecans or use mixed nuts!

By Tabi

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
35
Yield:
35 cookies
Ingredients

35
Original recipe yields 35 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix cake flour, pecans, coconut oil, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until mixture comes together and forms a soft dough. Roll dough into 1-inch balls and arrange 2 inches apart on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the bottoms of the cookies are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

Cook's Note:

As an optional step, you can roll the cookies in confectioners' sugar while the cookies are still warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 11g; sodium 0.2mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Julia Alten Thayer
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2018
Taste delicious! Your friends will appreciate these delicious vegan cookies. Don't tell them they're vegan. No one will notice. Simply perfect tasting cookie. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Cher Johnston
Rating: 1 stars
12/18/2015
Help! Mine flattened in the oven! These are my favorite cookies but I can't eat butter so I really want them to work out but they got flat! Read More
Helpful
(4)
yamina marlow
Rating: 4 stars
12/25/2017
As far as taste goes. These are in point. I love these cookies cause they are so easy and simple. I traditionally make them with butter, but I’ve noticed that lactose hurts my stomach so looked for an alternative so I could make during the holidays. I too had issues with the cookies being crumbly. A couple of fixes: made a flax egg and added that to mixture, and also cooled the cookies before baking so they wouldn’t flatten out. :) Read More
Helpful
(2)
Toytle
Rating: 4 stars
12/24/2014
I did not have cake flour so I substituted 1.5 cups of flour plus 1/4 cup of corn starch. The cookies flattened out a bit while baking but I was still able to roll them in powdered sugar. I had to be delicate as they crumbled rather easily. Otherwise they were good and everyone seemed to like them. Read More
Brenda K.
Rating: 1 stars
03/23/2021
I'm not sure how anyone got their cookies to come out in a ball. Coconut oil has a very low melt point so as soon as you put them in the oven they melt and flatten out. The don't even function as lace cookies because they fall apart the moment you touch them! What a waste of expensive pecans and coconut oil. This was a fail of epic proportions. Read More
Michelle
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2014
This recipe was fast and easy and everyone who tasted them said they were delicious! Read More
Love2CookMommy
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
04/25/2021
Maybe it’s about the quality of the coconut oil? I felt mine was a good quality as it’s organic but maybe not? These flat cookies taste great but didn’t stay a ball at all for us. We tried refrigerating them before baking and it seemed to make them worse instead of better. If someone wants to keep trying at this recipe, maybe freeze them before baking to see if it allows them to keep their shape. The flavor is spot on. I followed this recipe as directed but added 20 minutes to refrigerate them since mixing causes the coconut oil to soften up. Maybe use a rubber baking mold so it will stay round? I hope someone can come up with a fix because as the other reviewers have said, these are tasty. Definitely put powdered sugar on top when they come out of the oven. Read More
graykamirat
Rating: 3 stars
01/30/2015
I purchased a large jar of coconut oil and was looking for a recipe to use some of the surplus. The flavor was good but I found the dough a little crumbly. I added a few teaspoons of water to make the dough hold together but the cookies were very delicate even after cooling completely. Thanks for the inspiration! Read More
