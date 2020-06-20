Boozy Watermelon

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A quick way to liven up some watermelon. It makes a refreshing and intoxicating pool-side snack. Use toothpicks to serve out of the container or arrange on a pretty plate.

By Lisa Combest

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place watermelon in a non-reactive container with a tight-fitting lid. Add cachaca and sugar. Cover container with the lid and shake until watermelon is coated and sugar is dissolved.

  • Refrigerate watermelon until watermelon is fully infused, 2 hours to overnight. Shake mixture again before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 0.3g; sodium 4.3mg. Full Nutrition
