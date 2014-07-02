Pumpkin Spice Protein Drink

Great breakfast replacer. I have made this smoothie three times now and have been impressed with it each time. All three times I have made this without the protein powder for personal reasons. So, once I used peanut butter instead of the powder but along with the dates. It was creamy and good. The second time I used homemade, sugarless vegan pumpkin pie filling and it was sinfully pumpkinny and yummy. The third time I added a couple more dates and and am convinced that this is the perfect combination. Each time I've used homemade pumpkin, never canned so the nutrition is even better. I drank it this morning at 7 and it's 12:30 and I' m just now getting hungry. It helps on those mornings that you can't afford to lose time cooking and doing dishes. Perfect breakfast for when you must leave the house early or in a rush. I made it the night before, gave it a shake in the a.m. and drank it slowly during my morning routine. No fuss, no real mess and it was delicious and filling. Just what it claims to be. Thanks manella for this recipe.

