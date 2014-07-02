Pumpkin Spice Protein Drink
Quick and easy protein drink for those on-the-go. The protein powder will keep you full longer. You can substitute 2 tablespoons peanut butter for the dates.
Great breakfast replacer. I have made this smoothie three times now and have been impressed with it each time. All three times I have made this without the protein powder for personal reasons. So, once I used peanut butter instead of the powder but along with the dates. It was creamy and good. The second time I used homemade, sugarless vegan pumpkin pie filling and it was sinfully pumpkinny and yummy. The third time I added a couple more dates and and am convinced that this is the perfect combination. Each time I've used homemade pumpkin, never canned so the nutrition is even better. I drank it this morning at 7 and it's 12:30 and I' m just now getting hungry. It helps on those mornings that you can't afford to lose time cooking and doing dishes. Perfect breakfast for when you must leave the house early or in a rush. I made it the night before, gave it a shake in the a.m. and drank it slowly during my morning routine. No fuss, no real mess and it was delicious and filling. Just what it claims to be. Thanks manella for this recipe.Read More
I hate to be the downer here, but I found this very disappointing. I wanted something with a strong pumpkin flavor (like the one from Jamba), which I thought I could expect from this based on the title, but this did not deliver. It tastes fine overall, but I can barely taste the pumpkin in it at all. IF I make it again, I’ll use only 1 banana and a whole cup of pumpkin and see if I like that version better.Read More
Excellent smoothie! I have made this twice now. First time I followed the recipe exactly and used dates and vanilla protein powder and it was super good. Second time I used peanut butter instead of dates and I had some chocolate protein powder that I wanted to try and that was really good too.
Wow…my daughter has a new favourite any time drink…this is a delightful combination of flavours especially if you like the warm spices that the nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon add… we love this. Manella another hit!
Loved the texture. Worked well with chocolate protein powder
Absolutely excellent! Great way to start the morning. I make my own homemade pumpkin pie spice so I used it in place of the spices listed. Left out the vanilla since I had Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk. I didn't have any dates so I did the peanut butter sub that is listed (although less). At first I thought the peanut butter was going to be too overpowering, but after taking a few sips it's actually fantastic! Thanks for sharing your recipe manella!
Good and healthy, nice and smooth. Great for busy times when you don't have time for a sit down meal. You can use peanut butter in place of dates
Just loved this. In the dairy section I found coconut milk. Thinking of DFIL I picked one up. DFIL is not allow much dairy and he is not allowed any almond milk. While it works the drink was great. Plan in to send a copy to my MIL over the weekend. Thank you Manella for sharing think wonderful drink.
This has become one of my favorite protein shakes. I try to keep breakfast in a certain ratio of about 25% fat, 50% carbs, and 25% protein and this shake fits the bill very well. I do not add the dates to cut down on sugar and instead of using the recommended spices, I use a pre-made pumpkin spice recipe from this site (I think it's pumpkin spice II). For the liquid I use 1/4 cup coconut milk, 1/4 cup water, and 1/2 cup almond milk. This is to get a better fat ratio plus the coconut milk works well with it.
I majority of this recipe is a normal morning shake for me. Almond milk, banana, protein powder, and peanut butter so I tried this recipe because I love pumpkin and this sounded like the perfect fall twist. After several tries with varying amounts of pumpkin and spices it just never hit that yum factor for me until I subbed half the pumpkin for apple butter.
I think the protein drink was so delicious that I wanted some more!
looking for a good way to use up some pumpkin; didn't have dates so subbed raisins; absolutely delicious!
Loved it!
Very good! I made it as written! I redid the calorie count and it was only 155 calories each serving with my calculations!!! So that was a nice bonus, too!
Excellent smoothie! I made a one-serving amount using vanilla soy milk (didn't have almond milk on hand). I tried it with the date but didn't care for the texture (personal preference) and would leave it out the next time. I'd also try this with pumpkin pie spice instead of the combination of spices. For my tastes, I had to add a little honey for sweetness. A nice fall smoothie that I'll definitely make again! Thanks!
This is the first time I've ever given 5 stars. This is great. Have made this twice. The first time, I had no dates so I used another sweetener instead (it was either honey or agave, I don't remember which) and, delicious! The second time I made it just as written. Awesome. The proportions are just right for the flavor and texture. Make this! Great way to get your veggies in at breakfast!
definitely increase the spice to bring out the pumpkin. didn't have dates
This was absolutely gastronomical. The high protein content and high calorie content can replace meals and tastes great. I can see myself waking up in the morning grabbing a bottle full of this and just heading to the gym straight away.