Pumpkin Spice Protein Drink

22 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Quick and easy protein drink for those on-the-go. The protein powder will keep you full longer. You can substitute 2 tablespoons peanut butter for the dates.

By manella

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Blend almond milk, bananas, pumpkin, dates, protein powder, vanilla extract, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger together in a blender until smooth.

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 3g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 191.8mg. Full Nutrition
