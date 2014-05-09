Grilled Salmon Greek Pitas

1 of 28

Rating: 5 stars My family liked the salmon. I think the yogurt added a lot of flavor to the salmon as well as the lemon. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars These were so delicious! I used shrimp instead of salmon and I added salt pepper and a clove of crushed garlic to the yogurt sauce. Such a nice fresh light easy meal that was ready in less than 30 minutes. I'll be making this more often! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I made this tonight. I am not a seafood person of any kind but my son loves it. This was my first attempt at salmon. I tried a bite and I think I did pretty good. Thank you Reynolds for your cooking method. Clean up was such breeze!

Rating: 4 stars I really enjoyed these! Even my picky 3 year old enjoyed the salmon! It was SO easy to make and cook along with an easy cleanup! I followed the recipe but I also added a bit of lemon juice to the greek yogurt for a tiny bit more tang. I also didn't have any lettuce on hand so we didn't use that but they were still great!

Rating: 4 stars Since I don't like salmon I decided to use chicken for this dish. It worked! The sauce was very good with chicken. It was a very good summer meal that was so easy to prepare with virtually no clean up. A win-win.

Rating: 3 stars I'm not a big fish fan and I don't like salmon so we used cod for this recipe. This recipe wasn't my favorite. The fish was too bland. I guess I was hoping for something with a Gyro flavor and that was totally lacking. I think it would have been better if the red onion had been left un-grilled like an Gyro is but maybe that would have overpowered the fish too much. I do LOVE the Reynolds Foil method of grilling the fish and use it ALL the time for my pescetarian daughter. When the rest of us are having meat on the grill she gets fish cooked in non-stick Reynolds Foil. Thank you Reynolds for introducing us to this quick easy method for grilling fish!

Rating: 3 stars My husband liked this. I don't eat fish so I'm going off his review. He said it had good seasoning and really liked the sauce. Easy cleanup and very easy to put together.

Rating: 3 stars I absolutely love cooking with Reynolds wrap especially on the grill! This recipe though was just ok for me I'm not a huge fan of dill so without the yogurt dressing I liked it. It very summery I would make this again with a different dressing.