Grilled Salmon Greek Pitas

Rating: 4.17 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Tuck grilled salmon, lettuce, and onion inside a pita, and pair with a yogurt dip for a refreshing summertime lunch.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

Gallery
22 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
14 mins
total:
34 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Thaw fish if frozen. Rinse and pat dry with paper towels. Preheat grill to medium-high.

    Advertisement

  • Tear off an 18x18-inch sheet of Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil. Place onion in the center of the sheet. Top with salmon. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with the salt and black pepper. Top with lemon slices. Bring up foil sides. Double-fold top and ends to seal packet, leaving room for heat circulation inside.

  • Stack flatbreads; wrap tightly in heavy duty aluminum foil.

  • Grill salmon packet over medium-high heat in covered grill 12 to 14 minutes or until fish begins to flake when tested with a fork and vegetables are tender.

  • Add the flatbread packet to the grill for the last 5 minutes of cooking to warm through, turning once. Remove all from grill.

  • Open packets carefully by cutting along top folds with a sharp knife, allowing steam to escape. Then open top of foil. Discard lemon slices. Use two forks to pull the salmon apart into chunks.

  • Assemble sandwiches by topping pita with the salmon, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes. Fold in half to serve. In a small bowl, mix together the yogurt, basil, and dill. Serve over pita sandwiches.

REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIP:

Celebrate the flavors of Greece with this delicious hand-held meal! Grilling the salmon in foil packets helps seal in all of the juices and infuses the fish with fresh lemon flavor – and keeps it from drying out. Plus cleanup is a breeze!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 50mg; sodium 430.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (28)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Lela
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2014
My family liked the salmon. I think the yogurt added a lot of flavor to the salmon as well as the lemon. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Rae
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
07/01/2014
My husband liked this. I don't eat fish so I'm going off his review. He said it had good seasoning and really liked the sauce. Easy cleanup and very easy to put together. Read More
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Lela
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2014
My family liked the salmon. I think the yogurt added a lot of flavor to the salmon as well as the lemon. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lillian
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2014
These were so delicious! I used shrimp instead of salmon and I added salt pepper and a clove of crushed garlic to the yogurt sauce. Such a nice fresh light easy meal that was ready in less than 30 minutes. I'll be making this more often! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Carrie C.
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2014
I made this tonight. I am not a seafood person of any kind but my son loves it. This was my first attempt at salmon. I tried a bite and I think I did pretty good. Thank you Reynolds for your cooking method. Clean up was such breeze! Read More
Advertisement
Alana Kadas
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2014
I really enjoyed these! Even my picky 3 year old enjoyed the salmon! It was SO easy to make and cook along with an easy cleanup! I followed the recipe but I also added a bit of lemon juice to the greek yogurt for a tiny bit more tang. I also didn't have any lettuce on hand so we didn't use that but they were still great! Read More
Judy in Delaware
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/25/2014
Since I don't like salmon I decided to use chicken for this dish. It worked! The sauce was very good with chicken. It was a very good summer meal that was so easy to prepare with virtually no clean up. A win-win. Read More
Cheryl King
Rating: 3 stars
06/30/2014
I'm not a big fish fan and I don't like salmon so we used cod for this recipe. This recipe wasn't my favorite. The fish was too bland. I guess I was hoping for something with a Gyro flavor and that was totally lacking. I think it would have been better if the red onion had been left un-grilled like an Gyro is but maybe that would have overpowered the fish too much. I do LOVE the Reynolds Foil method of grilling the fish and use it ALL the time for my pescetarian daughter. When the rest of us are having meat on the grill she gets fish cooked in non-stick Reynolds Foil. Thank you Reynolds for introducing us to this quick easy method for grilling fish! Read More
Advertisement
Rae
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
06/30/2014
My husband liked this. I don't eat fish so I'm going off his review. He said it had good seasoning and really liked the sauce. Easy cleanup and very easy to put together. Read More
KZrod
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
06/12/2014
I absolutely love cooking with Reynolds wrap especially on the grill! This recipe though was just ok for me I'm not a huge fan of dill so without the yogurt dressing I liked it. It very summery I would make this again with a different dressing. Read More
Arizona Desert Flower
Allstar
Rating: 1 stars
06/30/2014
We didn't like this at all. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022