Supreme Taco Seasoning

Made ground beef tacos yesterday for a Saturday lunch using this taco seasoning, and we really enjoyed them. I didn't have "hot" smoked paprika on hand, so just used regular smoked paprika, and this seasoning had just the right of kick for us.
I actually made this twice. The first time was ok I found myself adding more garlic onion powder corn starch and adding red pepper flakes.
I made this as listed except for the chili powder. I only had dark chili powder so I used that. I suspect that the only difference there might have been color perhaps... The recipe was a hit at the house as all the leftover taco meat was gone by the next day!
The first time I tried out this recipe I knew I would be replacing the taco seasoning recipe I had been using for years. The hot smoked paprika and coriander really make it stand out. I also mixed up a large batch of this and used it as my holiday gift for my co-workers.
This seasoning was delicious. Didn't have minced onions so I used onion powder. I hate envelope Taco seasoning that have stuff in them you can't pronounce. Family really enjoyed the flavor and made plenty for several Taco nights. Thank you
I made this per the recipe but I don't stock 'hot smoked paprika'. I liked it but it didn't have the zing I wanted. The coriander was a nice addition.
I grew up on package taco seasoning and have always enjoyed it, but wanted to better control the ingredients. This was excellent. No more packaged mix for us!
It's great and affordable. I use it all the time.
Love this seasoning mix! It is my go to for ground meats and chicken! Makes perfect taco meat.