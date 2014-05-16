Supreme Taco Seasoning

This is my favorite taco seasoning recipe. Much better than the packet.

By JennK

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
cup
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix chili powder, cumin, cornstarch, kosher salt, paprika, coriander, dried minced onion, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, oregano, and red pepper flakes together. Store in a sealable container.

Cook's Note:

Use 1 to 2 tablespoons seasoning per pound of meat, poultry, or fish with 1/2 to 3/4 cup liquid.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
21 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 0.9g; sodium 669mg. Full Nutrition
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/25/2014
Made ground beef tacos yesterday for a Saturday lunch using this taco seasoning, and we really enjoyed them. I didn't have "hot" smoked paprika on hand, so just used regular smoked paprika, and this seasoning had just the right of kick for us. Read More
Helpful
(8)
George Castillo
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2018
I actually made this twice. The first time was ok I found myself adding more garlic onion powder corn starch and adding red pepper flakes. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ctaylor
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2018
I made this as listed except for the chili powder. I only had dark chili powder so I used that. I suspect that the only difference there might have been color perhaps... The recipe was a hit at the house as all the leftover taco meat was gone by the next day! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Keeli
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2018
The first time I tried out this recipe I knew I would be replacing the taco seasoning recipe I had been using for years. The hot smoked paprika and coriander really make it stand out. I also mixed up a large batch of this and used it as my holiday gift for my co-workers. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jelena Perry
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2017
This seasoning was delicious. Didn't have minced onions so I used onion powder. I hate envelope Taco seasoning that have stuff in them you can't pronounce. Family really enjoyed the flavor and made plenty for several Taco nights. Thank you Read More
David Baldwin
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2015
I made this per the recipe but I don't stock 'hot smoked paprika'. I liked it but it didn't have the zing I wanted. The coriander was a nice addition. Read More
mkarns
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2021
I grew up on package taco seasoning and have always enjoyed it, but wanted to better control the ingredients. This was excellent. No more packaged mix for us! Read More
pkent2245
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2019
It's great and affordable. I use it all the time. Read More
Curtis Heldstab
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2020
Love this seasoning mix! It is my go to for ground meats and chicken! Makes perfect taco meat. Read More
