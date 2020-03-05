KFC-Style Spice for Chicken

Rating: 3.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Great spice mix for flour when cooking chicken.

By M. Karen

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
8 ounces
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, parsley, garlic salt, chicken bouillon, tomato soup mix, cayenne pepper, rosemary, sage, paprika, onion salt, oregano, ginger, marjoram, and black pepper in a blender; pulse until ingredients are pulverized, 3 to 4 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use 2 tablespoons of the spice mixture per cup of flour when coating chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
16 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 804.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

the4taals
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/23/2015
I used this spice mix to make chicken fried chicken. I scaled to 3 servings to make 2 tbsps. I am on a low sodium diet so I used onion and garlic powder for the salts omitted the tomato soup mix as I didn't have it and used Herbox Salt Free Chicken granules. I didn't grind the mixture either and it was fine. It was tasty but my family agreed it didn't taste like KFC. Read More
Helpful
(1)
