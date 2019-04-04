A great curry stir-fry that's easily adjustable for how many people you have that night. Increase or decrease the curry powder to meet your tastes. I've also added a few dashes of cayenne pepper for those who like it extra spicy.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.