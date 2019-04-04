Curry Stir-Fry

A great curry stir-fry that's easily adjustable for how many people you have that night. Increase or decrease the curry powder to meet your tastes. I've also added a few dashes of cayenne pepper for those who like it extra spicy.

By kellewic

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion and garlic in hot oil until translucent, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Stir curry powder, cumin, salt, and pepper into onion mixture. Add asparagus and broccoli to the skillet, pour water over vegetables, and cook until slightly tender, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Stir shrimp into vegetable mixture; cook and stir until they are bright pink outside and no longer transparent in the center, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can also use chunks of chicken in place of the shrimp. Add the chicken before the vegetables, making sure the chicken is no longer pink on the inside before adding asparagus and broccoli.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 148.2mg; sodium 192.5mg. Full Nutrition
