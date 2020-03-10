Vegetarian Lemon-Rice Soup

14 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

My Greek grandma's recipe made vegetarian. This was the soup that she made me whenever I was sick, instead of chicken noodle soup. It's rich, creamy, and soothing!

By SARAHLIZZ3

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring vegetable broth to a boil in a 2-quart saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, add rice, cover the saucepan, and simmer until rice is tender, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Beat eggs and lemon juice together in a small bowl. Slowly add 1 ladle of hot soup, stirring constantly. Repeat with another ladle of soup, if necessary, to bring the egg mixture up to the temperature of the soup.

  • Stir egg mixture into the broth and rice. Reduce heat to low and cook until the soup is hot, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Note:

For a thicker soup, add some flour or cornstarch while cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 139.5mg; sodium 553.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022