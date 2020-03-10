I love this recipe! It was super easy to make and delicious. Since going vegetarian, lemon rice soup has been something I have really missed now I don't have to anymore. This recipe taste exactly like I remember lemon rice soup, paired with some bread and butter... Great lunch.
Original poster here: I'm realizing while reading a couple of these reviews that I was using really small lemons to make this recipe. Consider adding one lemon (or even a half a lemon if you aren't really into lemons) and then check for taste when done. I usually taste-test and then add more lemon at the very end if needed, since lemon size can vary so much!
Also, you may need to stir more than one ladle of the hot soup into the egg mixture in to fully temper the eggs. For some reason, when I sent this in someone "adjusted" this recipe on All Recipes end and left that out.
I love the chicken lemon rice soup you find at Greek diners, and I wanted to recreate at home without chicken. Unfortunately, the juice from my 2 lemons was too much - it was way too lemony and sour. My lemons were med to large large in size and very juicy. Unless you have small lemons I would start with one, and you can always add more. Secondly, I had little egg white bits in the soup, which I think was the result of adding the hot soup to the egg / lemon - it just cooked the eggs right away. It didn't bother me, but I know that's not how it's supposed to come out - maybe I will ladle some soup and let it cool off next time?
A fast, simple alternative to starting from scratch. I used store bought chicken broth and measured the ingredients since the juice in one lemon can vary a lot. 1/2 a cup of rice and 3 tablespoons of juice did the trick for me. You need to mix the hot broth and egg mixture very slowly and beat while adding.
It took a few tries to learn how slowly the hot broth needs to be added to the egg+lemon mixture. Also, one lemon is plenty for me & it could use a little something extra - I intend to add oregano or maybe greek seasoning next time. But overall, I love the ability to eat one of my longtime favorite soups even though I'm a vegetarian & I appreciate that it doesn't take long to make!
The only good thing about this one was the smell. I added only one lemon but all I could taste was that. It was way too bitter! The texture doesn't work out with every time of rise and the eggs got basically cooked from the hot liquid.
Loved this! I doubled the recipe and used 1/2 vegetable broth and 1/2 chicken broth. I used one jumbo lemon and it turned out perfectly. I thickened with a little cornstarch. I will make this over and over!
I was really sick and had not eaten in a few days and was looking for a quick, easy to make, light soup. I literally typed in the search box “sick” and this is what came up right away. I decided to give it a go, and made it exactly as described. I didn’t know what the 2 ounces of rice was, so I used a half a cup. That seem to be the exact amount needed. The soup overall was simple & easy, but was definitely lacking something for me.. I used two lemons also. It good on a weak stomach, but probably not one id make any other time.
