Gluten-Free Caramel Apple Cake

Delicious gluten-free apple dessert! Flaxseeds are a great way to add fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. And the good news is your kids will love it!

Recipe by Cooking it up

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Cake:
Caramel Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®).

  • Beat yogurt, white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth.

  • Combine flour, flax seed, cinnamon, salt, cloves, and nutmeg together in a separate bowl. Stir yogurt mixture into flour mixture just until batter is combined; fold in apples. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 70 to 75 minutes. Turn cake onto a serving plate.

  • Melt butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and milk together in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar is dissolved, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and cool until sauce is thickened, about 10 minutes. Pour sauce over cake.

Cook's Note:

All-purpose flour can be used in place of gluten-free flour blend if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 55.1g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 294.8mg. Full Nutrition
