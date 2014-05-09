Peach Blossom Sunrise

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

It only takes two words to describe this drink: delicious and refreshing.

By Steve and DeLaina

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine orange juice and peach schnapps in a pitcher; refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

  • Pour about 1/2 cup chilled juice mixture into six 8-ounce glasses; add 2 to 3 ice cubes to each glass. Pour 3 to 4 tablespoons champagne into each glass. Drizzle 1/2 teaspoon grenadine into each drink without stirring. Garnish each glass with a peach slice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 0.5g; sodium 10.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

virgrick
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2017
Delicious. Read More
