Chef John's Party Cheese Puffs

These beautiful cheese puffs, gougeres, are as easy as they are delicious. Usually Gruyere cheese is used but I had some very sharp farmhouse Cheddar cheese in the fridge, so I decided to use that. As long as you are using a very sharp, full-flavored cheese I don't think you can go wrong. I love gougeres with Gruyere, but I think the extra-sharp Cheddar was just as good.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat.

  • Stir water, butter, and salt together in a pot; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium and whisk flour into butter mixture until a paste-like dough forms, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer dough to a bowl to cool until warm, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Whisk 1 egg, thyme, and black pepper into cooled dough until egg is completely incorporated. Add remaining egg and whisk until completely incorporated into dough. Stir 3/4 the cheese into dough until combined. Scoop 1-inch balls of dough onto prepared baking sheet. Top each with remaining cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and puffed, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 46.1mg; sodium 81.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (54)

Reviews:
stjchurchcook
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2014
Thanks for another great recipe Chef John. I have yet to make one of your recipes that we didn't love. Some people will say I shouldn't be rating this because I change the ingredients. I used chives (my plant was going crazy)and Gruyere(what I had on hand) but I think the point is the technique not necessarily the type of cheese or herbs. The instructions are perfect just make sure to make a double batch because they disappear fast. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Jenny Josephson
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2016
I love gougeres; this is the first time I tried making them and they were very popular at our office cocktail party. To all the folk who say they are not cheesy or have no flavor, they need to try different cheeses - a cheese they like since everyone has different tastebuds. The better the cheese, the better the gougeres. And if they deflate, it means they were taken out of the oven a little too soon; try turning the oven off, turn them over and leave for 5 minutes. Chef John, I choose your recipes first - they are always a winner! Thank you ..... :-) Read More
Helpful
(17)
Janice Bennett
Rating: 2 stars
05/21/2014
Made them exactly as the recipe says. They turned out nice but we just didn't like the flavor. Maybe they would be better with some sort of filling. I may try them again with different cheeses or add some garlic to the butter. Read More
Helpful
(11)
nightfall
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2016
My first attempt wasn't very successful. They tasted fine (I added garlic powder and used Gruyere cheese) but the puffs deflated as soon as I took them out of the oven. For a family meal they were great but I would have been disappointed to serve them to guests. The second time I beat the dough for much longer and more vigorously than my first batch. Much better! They still deflated somewhat but they were still pretty and tasty. I used a plastic storage bag with an end snipped away to "pipe" the dough onto parchment paper and all that worked well both times. I'll probably make these again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
MimiKitten
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2015
Fabulous cheesy puffs! They turned out perfect. Gorgeous golden brown smell and taste amazing. I used a nice aged cheddar. However I had no fresh sage on hand so I skipped it altogether and added some granulated garlic as per the recommendation of other reviewers. Amazing recipe as always Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(5)
thegirls3
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2014
I think this is a great recipe... yummy/fluffy. I did add garlic salt.. that's it Read More
Helpful
(4)
nancy
Rating: 4 stars
06/10/2018
To avoid bland and insipid I added a couple of strips of crispy bacon minced and used cheddar. I also added some minced fresh oregano Read More
Helpful
(2)
rstrode
Rating: 4 stars
08/25/2015
They were good. Good enough to make again probably, but I am used to giving Chef John five stars. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rainshadow
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2020
The taste is a little weird, and I was worried I made the dough too...well..dough like, not paste-y as the recipe says, so I put water while mixing the eggs. But I didn't have any sharp cheddar so I used mexican style blend cheese, which is what I had, it still worked out. Though it's not as fluffy as I thought it would be either, its a bit dense. I might have to tone the thyme down though, cause it's really strong in my opinion. But it smelled soooo good when it was in the oven ?? Will try next time with a little less thyme or add some other ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(1)
