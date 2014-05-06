Chef John's Party Cheese Puffs

1 of 54

Rating: 5 stars Thanks for another great recipe Chef John. I have yet to make one of your recipes that we didn't love. Some people will say I shouldn't be rating this because I change the ingredients. I used chives (my plant was going crazy)and Gruyere(what I had on hand) but I think the point is the technique not necessarily the type of cheese or herbs. The instructions are perfect just make sure to make a double batch because they disappear fast. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I love gougeres; this is the first time I tried making them and they were very popular at our office cocktail party. To all the folk who say they are not cheesy or have no flavor, they need to try different cheeses - a cheese they like since everyone has different tastebuds. The better the cheese, the better the gougeres. And if they deflate, it means they were taken out of the oven a little too soon; try turning the oven off, turn them over and leave for 5 minutes. Chef John, I choose your recipes first - they are always a winner! Thank you ..... :-) Helpful (17)

Rating: 2 stars Made them exactly as the recipe says. They turned out nice but we just didn't like the flavor. Maybe they would be better with some sort of filling. I may try them again with different cheeses or add some garlic to the butter. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars My first attempt wasn't very successful. They tasted fine (I added garlic powder and used Gruyere cheese) but the puffs deflated as soon as I took them out of the oven. For a family meal they were great but I would have been disappointed to serve them to guests. The second time I beat the dough for much longer and more vigorously than my first batch. Much better! They still deflated somewhat but they were still pretty and tasty. I used a plastic storage bag with an end snipped away to "pipe" the dough onto parchment paper and all that worked well both times. I'll probably make these again. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous cheesy puffs! They turned out perfect. Gorgeous golden brown smell and taste amazing. I used a nice aged cheddar. However I had no fresh sage on hand so I skipped it altogether and added some granulated garlic as per the recommendation of other reviewers. Amazing recipe as always Chef John! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I think this is a great recipe... yummy/fluffy. I did add garlic salt.. that's it Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars To avoid bland and insipid I added a couple of strips of crispy bacon minced and used cheddar. I also added some minced fresh oregano Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars They were good. Good enough to make again probably, but I am used to giving Chef John five stars. Helpful (1)