Cauliflower Soup with Blue Cheese Fritters

19 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sometimes an idea for a recipe pops into my head and even before I make it, I have a pretty good idea on what the results will be like. To say I was happy with the results would be a serious understatement. Soup is comforting, soothing, soul-warming – not something that chefs normally day-dream about. This soup was a different story. It may be the single greatest soup I have every made.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Fritter Dough:
Soup:

Directions

  • Stir 1/4 cup water, 2 tablespoons butter, and salt together in a pot; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium and whisk flour into butter mixture until a paste-like dough forms, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer dough to a bowl to cool, 5 to 10 minutes. Whisk egg into cooled dough until completely incorporated. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a pot over medium-low heat. Cook and stir onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt in hot butter until onion is soft and translucent, 5 to 10 minutes. Add cauliflower, 2 cups water, and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer and cook until cauliflower is tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Puree soup using an immersion/stick blender until smooth. Stir cream, nutmeg, cayenne, and a pinch of salt into soup. Reduce heat to low to keep soup warm while making the fritters.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Fold crumbled blue cheese into chilled fritter batter until cheese is coated with dough. Spoon dough into a teaspoon and transfer to a second teaspoon to form a fritter. Drop fritters into oil and cook in the preheated oil until the outside is golden brown and cheese is melted on the inside, 2 to 3 minutes. Ladle soup into bowls and top with fritters and chives.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute water for the chicken stock for a vegetarian version of the soup.

To puree the soup using a blender, pour cauliflower mixture into a blender no more than half full. Cover and hold lid down; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Puree in batches until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 34g; cholesterol 108.5mg; sodium 694.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/15/2022