Thai Chicken Balls

These Thai chicken meatballs are so tasty. You have to try them!

Recipe by Vivian

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
30 meatballs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together chicken and bread crumbs. Season with green onion, ground coriander, cilantro, chili sauce, and lemon juice; mix well.

  • Using damp hands, form mixture into evenly shaped balls that are either small enough to eat with your fingers, or large enough to use as burgers.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry the chicken balls in batches until well browned all over.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 247.2mg. Full Nutrition
