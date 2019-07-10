Thai Chicken Balls

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 247.2mg. Full Nutrition
Very good appetizer. I made a few modifications, though. I couldn't find thai red chile sauce, so I subsituted a honey-teriyaki. I also added crushed red pepper to spice it up. Also, instead of balls, I formed an oblonged type shaped. Once cooked (in an 400 degree oven rather than frying), I inserted wooden skewers for easy handling. Try drizzling extra sauce over the skewers once plated and set a bowl of sauce on the side for dipping. A big hit at the New Years Eve party I attended this year. Thanks Vivian!
We weren't impressed. The texture wasn't very pleasant, the cilantro was too much even for us (and we LOVE cilantro), plus the balls needed some kind of sauce (I only had sweet and sour sauce on hand, and I didn't think it would go too well). Ah well...
Made this recipe for a Girls Night Out and had at least 5 people ask for the recipe. Used ground turkey, added minced garlic and ginger, used panko bread crumbs and also an egg white so it would stay together...everything else just as the recipe states! DELICIOUS!! (I also browned them in a saute pan and then baked them on a cookie sheet for 15 min at 350 degrees so they would all be ready at once)
I like to buy ground chicken but don't have many ideas or recipes for it, so this was a great find -- I did make some modifications for my family and our taste.....I used Panko Bread crumbs, fresh basil instead of cilantro -but not a cup--added garlic, ginger, green curry paste, and dried lemon grass, I have a spice blend called Bangkok seasoning (bought at Penzey's spices)and spinkled that liberally in the mix. Made a glaze with pan drippings, soy sauce and more chili sauce -- WOW-- These turned out great! Thanks so much for a great meal!
Very delicious - made a few changes. I live in Thailand, so bought a standard herb/spice pack with the onion, ginger, limes (no real "lemons" here in Thailand, just imported - so limes give it more of a real Thai taste), chilies, and lemon grass. Followed the recipe as-is, but grated a bit of the Thai ginger in, added one crushed clove of garlic, and about 1/2 tsp salt. I let the mixture sit over night, with 2 stalks of lemon grass stuck in for the flavour. Pull out the lemon grass before making into meat balls. I also baked, as per other reviews. Delicious. My Thai friends loved them. Served with the left over sweet chili sauce to dip in, as cocktail meatballs.
These have become a regular meal in our house. I usually make them just as the recipe states, and I often get compliments on them and requests for this recipe. For a healthier take, we bake at 400 degrees for about 20-25 minutes, flipping once in the middle of the bake time. We dip in sweet chili sauce or hotter chili garlic sauce. Our family loves them, including our 4.5 and 2.5 year olds. Great with Peanut Butter Noodles recipe from this site that we add julienned cuke and carrot too for extra veggies.
I used 1.25 pounds of ground turkey, and subbed dried onions and dried cilantro. Instead of frying these, I baked them in the oven for about 25 minutes at 400 degrees. We ate it with brown rice that had the thai chili sauce mixed into it as well, along with some dried parsley and a few dashes of light soy sauce. Overall, this was delicious and would also make a good meatloaf with sweet and sour sauce.
Spectacular! Thank you "Jensenly" for the great idea to make it into "torpedoes" and stick a skewer in it!! it looks fabulous! I served it along with a thin teriyaki dipping sauce, with minced cilantro and scallions in it! It made a beautiful presentation! I added onion powder, garlic powder, McCormick steak seasoning. I did not need to add an egg as some reviewers have posted. My torpedoes stayed together fine. I drizzled some teriyaki sauce on it before and after i baked it as well. I baked it at 400 for about 20 minutes. Fantastic!
These were yummy. I shaped them like burgers, which worked very well. My little secret is to use the Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce from Trader Joe's for the chili sauce if you can... gives them an extra little kick.
This recipe was very good and offered a good spice blend with very exotic flavouring. I did find that 1 cup of cilantro was too much and used only half. I also added some salt and 2 fresh garlic clove. The meatballs did need some dipping sauce because I served them with rice so I followed the sweet chili dipping sauce from another thai recipe in the website (used only 1 TBSP of sugar). Overall this recipe was fantastic and would definetely do it again. My kids loved this recipe and asked for seconds!
I used ground chicken breast which was pretty sticky, so I added more breadcrumbs (panko). I also added freshed minced garlic and ginger, red chile flakes and some very hot Thai chile sauce (we like things spicy) I baked these in the oven at 400 for 20 minutes instead of frying, and we were very pleased with the results. I served them with Thai Vegetable Noodles from this sight. My cat stole a chicken ball and liked it a lot as well. Thanks for the recipe!
i've made these twice now because they're so tasty! i added some pre-minced ginger & pre-chopped garlic (out of a bottle -- i'm busy!) and cut back a bit on the sweet chili sauce (i don't want mine too sweet) and they're just perfect for me. i'm going to try baking them next time like others here have suggested to cut down on the calories. great to snack on while you're working or studying update: i just can't get enough of these! i even made them with the most budget-looking ground chicken i've ever used (it's all they had), and baked them for 22 minutes at 400 degrees, and they were delicious! i've never had a problem turning them into meatballs, so i don't see the need for an egg (and its extra cholesterol) -- just add or subtract the breadcrumbs based on how moist your ground chicken is. and for more 'zip' -- definitely add the minced garlic and ginger. if you bake these, it's a pretty healthy (and cheap -- great for students & seniors!) recipe. i've bookmarked it i love it so much!!
Awesome...I did follow the recipe and after frying 1 meatball to do a taste test I wanted more lemon. I added zest of 1 lemon, squeezed 1/2 the lemon and added 2 Tbls of soy sauce. This is a unique twist on meatballs if you wanted to serve them as an appetizer. A huge hit when I served this last week. Yum- great recipe, thanks for sharing.
These were suprisingly delicious! I used lime instead of lemon and did not have coriander seed, I used curry, ginger and some garlic for extra flavoring. I actually browned them in the skillet using sesame oil and then baked them @ 300 for 15-20 mins. Yummy, severd with rice and veggies. Something different.
Okay So I tweaked the recipe to fit my personal taste. I used 1.25 lbs. of ground chicken, 1/4c. cilantro, 2 green onions, 1 tbsp hoisin sauce, 1 tbsp plum sauce, 3 tbsp. of sriracha hot chili sauce, 2 tsp. of adobo seasoning, and 1/2 c. plain bread crumbs. I then fried them until brown. I made a side of rice noodles with Thai Peanut sauce. Oh My let me tell you was my mouth having a party. So Flavorful. I didn't even need a dipping sauce for my chicken balls. I didn't want anything to change the flavor. So good. Loved the Recipe. You can do so many things that fit your personal taste and makes the recipe your own. Thanks For Sharing this Recipe.
I have made this recipe many times except I substituted toasted cumin for the ground coriander seed. I also added a sauce made with mayonnaise and sriracha hot sauce and topped them and put each meatball in a butter lettuce cup. It looked pretty and you just pick up the lettuce cup and eat the whole thing. YUM
The flavour was good although the amount of bread crumbs made it too dry for me. They were also lacking in proper seasoning (salt). If you try this recipe, cut back on the bread crumbs and fry one Chicken Ball and test for seasoning. If you want more breadcrumbs then add the rest according to your preferences. It also lacked in a binding ingredient. Use an egg yolk. Avoid the white of the egg as it will become stringy since we are using Chicken as our ingredient. Frying was a good method however, I also tried baking them in a 350F oven for 15 minutes, shaping my Chicken Balls walnut sized and they were equally as good but less fat.
The basis for this recipe is really good, however it needs just a bit more kick for my liking. First, I'd add a bit of ginger and garlic and perhaps some chili paste (I'd like it a bit more spicy). Maybe some lemongrass too...I agree that it needs a sauce to go with it - I mixed some sweet chili sauce with some garlic, ginger, soy sauce and fish sauce. I substituted 1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs with rice since I can't eat wheat, which make the mixture unable to bind together in balls - so I made patties and baked them on parchment. I also used lime juice instead of the lemon. Overall, a pretty good recipe - after some tinkering, it will be perfect!
I made these for Superbowl dinner yesterday, and they were soooooo good! I didn't have some of the seasonings so I used Bangkok Blend from Penzey's Spices and it was perfect! My super-picky family liked them too!
My fiance liked these a lot, but i didn't care much for them at all. Not enough flavor for my palet. If I was ever to make again, I would add garlic, ginger, seasoned salt, black pepper, and red chili flakes!!!! But thanks for sharing anyways=)
These are fantastic. I have made them multiple times and have gotten rave reviews. I made them first without the ginger and minced garlic that others suggested and then again with. I definitely think they are better with the garlic and ginger added. I also bake them instead of frying. Served with sweet chile sauce or soy sauce they are delicious! They are also very good with a veggie only version of the Thai Noodle Salad also from this site.
I prepared this recipe according the instructions. But instead of frying them in a skillet, I instead cooked them in a Deep Fryer. Before cooking them, I dipped them in an egg wash and bread crumbs. I served them with white rice and Oriental Dipping Sauce.
I didn't have sweet chili sauce, so I put in a small amount of chili garlic paste. Served these over zucchini and carrot shreds with Thai peanut sauce and Sriracha sauce on the side. We liked it a lot. I've made these so many times and we always love them. My favorite way to prepare is to use less to no bread crumbs (about 1/2 cup just to prevent stickiness), more coriander, had to do dried cilantro once and it was fine, and sometimes I add finely chopped jalapeno. I put the raw meatballs in a cast iron skillet with about a tablespoon of coconut oil and bake at 425 for 4 minutes, then turn and bake until done. Super good!
Loved these! I baked them with a little olive oil dabbed on top so they'd still be a little crisp on the outside. Served over steamed brown rice with both the sweet chili thai sauce (from another recipe) and some red chili paste. Delicious!
These were amazing. I dipped them in soy sauce... Perfect!
This recipe is awesome!!! I made these "burger style" for my future in-laws and they loved them. My future sister in-law ate two of them, then came on the website to check out the recipe and hated me when she saw the calories... burger style, try topping these with the Thai Mango Sauce also found on this site. Delicious!
These were delicious! I did make a few changes based on reviews and personal preference. I added about 2 tsp light soy sauce, subbed dried onions for green onions, and subbed fresh chopped thai basil for the cilantro (about half the portion though). I also finely chopped some chicken breast instead of using packaged ground chicken to reduce the fat, and baked at 400 for 20 minutes as another viewer suggested. Wonderful, healthy and satisfying!!!
Really tasty recipe! I made a few changes though. I added a bit of chopped garlic and not as much cilantro as is called for. Fried them up in a wok with some oil and then tossed in cooked rice noodles with a pad thai type sauce that I make (fish sauce, red chile sauce, soya sauce, rice vinegar, tamarind paste, and lime) and tossed it all together with some bean sprouts, FABULOUS! Thanks for the great recipe, I'll be keeping this one!
After scouring the reviews, I used ground pork and panko and added shredded carrot and bell pepper for color. In addition, I added some soy, teriyaki sauce, garlic, cumin and fresh ginger, red pepper flakes. I normally bake my meatballs but decided to pan fry these so they would achieve a more appetizing color. I drizzled with a homemade teriyaki sauce and toasted sesame seeds. I guess I altered the recipe a lot but I was pretty pleased with the result.
I reviewed this before (in 2009) when I used Heinz chili sauce, because I had no idea that there were Asian chili sauces. I decided to make this again now that I know better and see how we liked it this time. I loved them this time, & will definitely make them again, probably with extra chili sauce and extra scallions. I don't have sweet chili sauce, so I used "chili sauce with garlic" made by the people who make Sriracha. I served them with a napa cabbage salad & this was a very satisfying meal. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was a hit with my family. My husband used Plum sauce for dipping. The Chicken balls were mixed with rice noodles and veggies.. It was great and fast .. I thought it would have taken longer to prepare
THESE ARE GREAT BUT DO NEED DIPPING SAUSE.ALSO GREAT FOR A HEARTY SOUP. I USED SOY SAUCE, MINCED FRESH GINGER & SOME SESAME SEED OIL COMBO FOR DIPPING.HAD SOME LEFT OVER & PUT THEM IN MY HOMEMADE CHICKIN SOUP, NOW THAT WAS AWESOME.
These were tasty and delicious! I added some minced fresh ginger and garlic and one egg to help the meatballs stick better. Also, I used spicy Thai chili garlic sauce. These would be great with some sesame oil dipping sauce. Definitely worth making!
I really liked these meatballs and so did my husband. I expected my daughter (3) to enjoy but she did not, I think it was the cilantro. I plan to make these again and make her a few without the cilantro. Was great paired with peanut butter noodles as suggested by another reviewer.
Delicious! I, too, baked this at 400F for 20min. It burned quite a bit on the bottom, so I'm gonna try baking them for maybe 15min. Great taste! Add chopped water chestnuts would also add great crunch to it. Will definitely be making this again in the future.
loved these~& I forgot the sweet chili,so made my own with honey and pepper sauce,but then forgot to to mix it with balls after I put them in muffin pan,so I dribbled the sauce on top....Loved them!! Baked them,so lower in fat cals
Confession first...I hardly followed the recipe at all but it was a great inspiration. I used pork sausage instead of chicken; added garlic, cumin, ginger, onion powder, salt (too much but that's on me), red pepper, black pepper, lime juice, bread crumbs, soy sauce, sweet Thai chili sauce. I fried the meatballs in a non-stick pan. For the sauce I mixed crunchy peanut butter, Panda Express Manderin sauce, a splash of soy sauce and a bit of Worsheshire sauce. It's not the recipe but it was definately inspired by it and thank you, Vivian, for that!
This recipe was excellent although I did make a few mods. I only had chicken breasts (not ground chicken) so I cooked them and put them in my food processor. I only used about 1/3 to 1/2 cup of the cilantro and it wasn't fresh. Instead of the sweet chili sauce I used Thai sauce and it gave it some kick and instead of 1/4 of a cup, I put in close to a 1/2 cup (and you could easily add more). I don't like spicy foods but this definitely gave it some good flavour and for those looking for some heat, just put more in. Overall, a great recipe, husband and I both rate it as a 10/10. Thanks!
Delicious! Made this using some suggestions from other reviewers - used Panko, added fresh, minced ginger and a clove of minced garlic. Also added two pinches of ground sea salt and bound it all together with egg white. Fried the meatballs in bacon grease - yes I DID! - they turned out perfectly browned on the outside, moist on the inside, and really tasty. I will definitely made this recipe again.
I made this for my lunch this week and they turned out really good. I added one egg as everyone suggested. I also fried them in olive oil for a few minutes and then popped them in the oven to finish cooking. Good recipe - thanks for sharing.
If you bake them, definitely brush olive oil over the top to give them a crisp brown color. I cooked some without and they looked ugly and raw after they were fully cooked. These were just "okay". Not sure if I will make them again.
Yum! A quick, easy and different dinner dish. Served with white rice and a little soy sauce on the side. I did not find it flavorless at all. The cilnatro was fairly strong and my sweet chili sauce added heat. Adjustments: I used 2/3 lb. of gr. chicken, but kept the other measurements the same. Did not add gr. coriander but did add salt. For the last 5 minutes, I brushed a 1/2 sweet and sour/ 1/2 hoisin mixture on top. Also added great flavor. Also I baked these at 375 for 25 minutes.
I really liked this recipe. It was quick and uncomplicated. i didn't have ground chicken so I used ground turkey instead. I doubled the recipe and made half with a little less cilantro for my children and half I spiced up for the adults with red pepper flakes. I used the Taste of Thai Sweet and Sour Chili Sauce to dip and baked them in the oven as some reviewers had suggested. I will definitely make this one again.
These were pretty good, but needed a lot of sweet chili sauce to accompany. Mine also didn't stick together very well through the frying, so I think next time I'm going to add an egg to bind them, and replace the lemon with lime, which seems like a more authentically thai flavor.
Very good! Me and my husband love this. The only modification I did is I added salt and pepper to taste in the mixture and I cut the cilantro part in half. After frying, I toss it with the sweet chile sauce, served it with rice and veggies.
Phenomenal! I cut the recipe in half, and instead of the sweet chili sauce I used part Sriracha and part honey (heavier on the Sriracha). SO delicious! My boyfriend loved these meatballs. A definite keeper! Thank you so much for posting.
Loved these! Made into 4 burgers instead of appy sized balls. Fresh cilantro and green onions are key. I also love the chili sauce in this....mine was a bit spicy but I loved it and even dipped my burger in some extra. I also scaled this recipe in half and used 1 lb of extra lean ground chicken. Will make again. Thanks!
I don't know if I did something wrong (although it would be a bit difficult because this recipe is so simple), but these were horrible. If it weren't for the cilantro, these wouldn't have had any taste. I even used WAY less cilantro than recommended (probably half) and they had far, far too much in them.
These were pretty good and healthy to boot. I used all the ingredients listed and followed some suggestions of others to add more flavor and ensure that these meatballs were moist and NOT dry. Added -1 tsp of grated ginger, 2 garlic cloves, 1 egg (to bind) and salt and pepper Substituted lime juice for the lemon (authentic) Baked at 400 degrees for 20 minutes rather than fry in oil. Still delicious and healthier. Served with Thai sweet chili fried rice. Thanks so much for the recipe. I loved that we used ground chicken. Also like others I need more tasty ground chicken recipes and this one fits the bill.
Recipe as written is only a three star recipe. It is very bland and when I pan fried them as a patty, they were too mushy in texture. I fried just one patty to taste it and then I added some fish sauce and a dash of salt and that made a world of difference. Next time I make it, I'll add an egg and decrease on the bread crumbs and see if that will firm them up. Also, I will probably replace the lemon juice w/ lime juice. Otherwise, I really liked the flavor of this dish!
I followed the directions and these were very easy to make. While my 3 friends did not ask for the recipe, they had seconds! I will take some of the reviewers comments and amp up the flavor the next time. I left them in the oven too long and they got a little dry. I made a sauce of chicken broth, soy sauce and hoisin sauce , added the sauce and sautéed vegetables to some Pho noodles. Put the meatballs and the noodle mixture in a crockpot for 2 hrs. Until dinner. The moisture from the sauce infused the meatballs-problem solved.
I'm glad I decided to use my ground chicken for these yummy balls. I reduced the green onions and chili sauce because I was also feeding them to my 10 month infant (who liked them!); that left them a bit mild, so if making again I'd follow the recipe quantities. Oh yeah, and I'd just make burger patties and save all the work of forming and cooking balls!
I really like the idea of this recipe with some added red chili flakes for the extra kick. On a whim, and the fact I ran out of rice, I wrapped the meatballs in thin cabbage (I suppose you can also use lettuce) leaves and dipped them in mild soy sauce, just to balance out the sweetness from the sweet chili sauce. It's a really nice appetizer!
Followed the recipe as is! ... and it was very good. I loved the cilantro/coriander flavor. I didn't think the cilantro was overpowering at all. Excellent flavor overall. I do agree with other reviewers that it does need a sauce. I made a sauce of half Thai Chili Sauce and half Honey Teriyaki sauce. I added scallions to the sauce too. The chicken balls then became 5 stars in my book.
These were very tasty. I flattened them a bit so they cooked all the way through without getting dried out. We like cilantro, so I used more than the recipe called for. Serve with a few lime wedges-- delicious!
Well this was just an okay recipe. Not disappointed but not impressed either. I thought the meatballs were really bland. It was definitely missing something.The store bought sauce was delicious and that made the meatballs edible.I made the leftovers into a sweet and sour meatballs type of dish..I sauted some onions and bellpeppers and simmered the whole thing in the sweet chilli sauce. It came out pretty good. I probably wont make this exact recipe again, however i did get some good ideas for my own creation next time. Thanx for the idea.
This is one of my favorite recipes. I make it every couple of weeks or so. I use ground chicken or turkey. I decrease the bread crumbs by half; one cup is far too much for me. I don't serve them as appetizers but as a main course. If I were going to serve as appetizers I would probably add more breadcrumbs to keep them together enough to spear with toothpicks. I increase the sweet chili sauce to at least 1/2 cup & the lemon juice to 3 tbsps. I saute in olive oil. They will fall apart while sauteing if you try to move them before they cook enough. Good with rice too--sometimes I add a little more chili sauce & lemon juice in the pot after they are done to make them moist enough to serve with brown rice.
Great Recipe!! My guest loved them!! I changed the recipe slightly... Substituting the cilantro for fresh chopped Basil. I also added one teaspoon of fish sauce,and A drizzle of honey for a little sweetness. Served them on a bed of Basmati rice And sweet peas. Delish!
This were absolutely wonderful! The flavor of the Thai chile sauce really made it wonderful. The grocery was sold out of ground chicken, so I used ground turkey instead, and increased the cilantro & chile sauce a hair. I think this would make wonderful burgers as well - and use a dab of the Thai chile sauce on top - delicious!
Yummy is all I can say and I didn't even have cilantro or lemon juice! I used some green onions instead of cilantro, threw in some fresh garlic and I rolled the balls in panko breadcrumbs before frying and they were FABULOUS FABULOUS FABULOUS! Soooo moist and soooo flavourful! Will definitely make these again=)
The meatballs came out ok. THe texture was not so great and they caould use some last and garlic in the mix. I turned them into a great texmex meal by warming them with salsa and serving them with rice and cheese which was very tasty.
