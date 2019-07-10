Thai Chicken Balls

i've made these twice now because they're so tasty! i added some pre-minced ginger & pre-chopped garlic (out of a bottle -- i'm busy!) and cut back a bit on the sweet chili sauce (i don't want mine too sweet) and they're just perfect for me. i'm going to try baking them next time like others here have suggested to cut down on the calories. great to snack on while you're working or studying update: i just can't get enough of these! i even made them with the most budget-looking ground chicken i've ever used (it's all they had), and baked them for 22 minutes at 400 degrees, and they were delicious! i've never had a problem turning them into meatballs, so i don't see the need for an egg (and its extra cholesterol) -- just add or subtract the breadcrumbs based on how moist your ground chicken is. and for more 'zip' -- definitely add the minced garlic and ginger. if you bake these, it's a pretty healthy (and cheap -- great for students & seniors!) recipe. i've bookmarked it i love it so much!!