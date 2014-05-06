Miso-Glazed Black Cod

Rating: 4.7 stars
90 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 72
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is my take on the oft requested miso-glazed, black cod, made famous by chef Nobu Matsuhisa. In addition to a taste and texture to die for, this is one of the easiest fish recipes of all time. A couple minutes to make the sauce, some brushing, a short wait, and you're broiling. By the way, I don't like to cook both sides. I like the heat to only penetrate from the top down. This makes for a lovely caramelized top, and a super juicy interior. Cooking times will vary, but simply broil the fish until the bones pull out with no effort, and the meat flakes.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly grease the aluminum foil.

  • Whisk miso paste, water, mirin, sake, and brown sugar together in a small skillet over medium heat until mixture simmers and thickens slightly, 1 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool completely.

  • Place cod fillets on prepared baking sheet. Brush fillets all over with miso mixture. Rest fillets at room temperature to quickly marinate, 15 to 20.

  • Broil fillets in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Turn the baking sheet 180 degrees and continue broiling until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 5 minutes more. Remove pin bones.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 37.3g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 846.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Steven Yang
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2014
My wife said that it tasted "restaurant quality", and I definitely agree. I didn't have sake available, so I substituted Chinese cooking wine. Otherwise, I followed the recipe precisely. This is the best tasting fish dish we have ever cooked ourselves, and it took almost no skill to make it. The best tasting butterfish I have ever eaten at a restaurant was served at Blue Ginger in Massachusetts, and I have to say the fish we cooked using this recipe was just as good. We've been using allrecipes.com for many years, but I never registered for an account until now because I wanted to rate this recipe. One thing I noticed was that we had more marinade available than needed. The black cod we used weighed about 19 ounces. I broke it up into 3 different pieces and used a brush to very thoroughly cover all 3 pieces. There was enough marinade left to cover 1 or 2 more pieces of fish. Also, for reference, we had frozen our fish for a couple weeks before using it and it still came out fabulous when we cooked it. Read More
Helpful
(45)

Most helpful critical review

dorikeller
Rating: 3 stars
10/22/2015
Black Cod isn't my choice when I cook for clients. Because it's extremely delicate and needs to be served immediately. But a client saw this and asked that I prepare it for her. As a trial run I went with the recipe but discovered that it was too sweet. In addition, the concentrated miso paste; even though I used the recommended amount of white miso & the one I chose was sodium lite - it was quite strong. On my next run, I left out the wine, used only 1 1/2 TBS of brown sugar - wanted to keep the smokiness - included 1 tsp of honey & 1 tsp of white cane sugar, kept the sake and let it simmer - while stirring occassionally - for a bit more than 5 minutes. Which allowed the three different sugars to begin to caramelize a bit and blend with the miso and sake. I liked the taste while it cooked. Then when it cooled and I painted the filets to marinate & broil (on low) all the flavors were blending quite well. When it was time to take them out of oven - I found that each flavor including the fish - for me - now had an opportunity to make an appearance and pop. Each flavor dovetailed into the previous flavor, as opposed to having one/ two dominant elements. That's me. Others love the recipe as is . I was just looking for a way to keep the origins while finding a way to make it work for my tastes. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Reviews:
Seiko
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2015
Great with regular cod! Read More
Helpful
(18)
mossybon
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2014
Amazingly delicious. I used coconut sugar instead of brown and hard cider instead of sake and it was out of this world. We'll be buying black cod just to make this recipe. A small amount of fish per person was enough it was so rich in flavor and juiciness. Served it with nubbly chewy red quinoa and fresh salad with asian pears and avocado - perfect. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Niq
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2015
I found black cod at Trader Joe's and having never tried it or cooked it before I was happy to find such a tasty and easy recipe here. I too used apple cider in place of the sake and Japanese wine as well as coconut sugar in place of the brown sugar. This was wonderful! I frequently cook dinner in two batches because we run a plate over to my elderly dad down the street so I did one broiled as recommended and one at 400 as suggested in one review.... I preferred the broiled version though it did create a lot of smoke. We'll definitely be having this again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
atbaritone
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2015
Best cod recipe I've tried. Next time I'm going to bake it at 400 degrees for 15 minutes instead of broiling. Read More
Helpful
(6)
zecca326
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2015
Made this for dinner tonight & it was excellent. Very easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly as written but had to cook it a few minutes extra. My husband loved it too. Will definitely make again and again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Jr. Girl
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2015
Just finished eating dinner and had to rate this. Absolutely delicious! Followed the recipe exactly as is. This recipe is so simple and fast while tasting like a 5-star restaurant. I just watched my husband go into the kitchen and eat up the left over sauce on the baking sheet. This is going to become a new staple. Read More
Helpful
(4)
gina
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2014
Easy and yummy!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
