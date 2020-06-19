Cookie Butter Cookies

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
You can find cookie butter at Trader Joe's; they also sell cookie cocoa butter. You can also stuff the cookies with leftover cookie butter by putting 1/2 teaspoon portions of cookie butter on a cookie sheet, freezing them for 30 minutes, and then rolling cookie dough around them!
My cookie came out rather dry. The taste was ok but I honestly felt the peanut butter overshadowed the cookie butter taste. Next time I might try a different cookie butter ratio, or maybe almond butter instead. That said, despite being dry and a different taste than expected, they did taste good!!
if you haven't tried it and have no idea what it is, why would you leave a low review...shame on you. I think cookie butter is a specialty of Trader Joe's...This is a great idea to add it to cookies.
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2014
I've been hearing about Cookie Butter, so when I was at Trader Joe's today, I finally picked up some. I knew this would be sweet because of what I've heard, so if you don't like sweet, don't be making this! I know my granddaughters will love this! The directions and amounts are spot on, even down to the amount of sugar for rolling the dough in before baking. I'm not sure if this would be true, but I used natural peanut butter, and I wondered if this would make the cookies go a little flatter than if it were the more traditional type. I did bake mine for 11 minutes, and making half a batch I got 16 cookies with the 4 teaspoon sized scoop. I used my meat tenderizer side of my meat mallet for the design in my cookies. I'm thinking that I would try the cookie again using all peanut butter but the cookie butter for the middle as suggested by the submitter of the recipe. Thanks for a new cookie recipe, mtpgroove1!
I altered the recipe a bit for a cookie swap and they turned out delicious! I doubled the cookie butter (so 1 cup) and didn’t include the peanut butter because I thought the pb would overpower the cookie butter taste. I also added 1 tsp. cinnamon to amp up the flavor. Everyone said it tasted like Cinnamon Toast Crunch! Yum!
After finding this recipe we drove to Knoxville to Trader Joe's for the cookie butter. I followed the recipe exactly (as usual before submitting a review) and although this is a good recipe, I feel it might be even better substituting Nutella for the peanut butter. The peanut butter seemed to overpower the flavor of the cookie butter. So next time I will make this substitution and see how that works out. There is also a recipe online to make your own cookie butter, but I have not tried it yet. All in all this is a good recipe that did not disappoint.
Turned out great. I did add a little more peanut butter-used the fresh honey roasted peanut butter from Whole Foods. and added a bit of vanilla. Next time I think I'll add some applesauce though. Just a bit dry. Otherwise this is a great recipe!
Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe! I have been living in Ecuador for the past year and have been so frustrated with not being able to make simple cookies like peanut butter because the icky stuff on the grocery store shelves here is ridiculously expensive and (almost $7 for a small jar) is some off brand made in this country. On my last trip back to the United States I picked up several jars of Trader Joes cookie butter and slipped them into my luggage. So glad I did! Thanks again! And if you come up with any answers or ideas on how to make cottage cheese, REAL Cheddar cheese, and any of the milk products like cream cheese and sour cream and buttermilk that we are so used to cooking with please post them on all recipes! Those products are NOT available here? Milk comes in a box and is on the regular stock shelves NOT refrigerated? Eggs not put in the refrigeration either? So strange and hard to adjust to other cultures and their cooking styles and tastes! However, I still look on All Recipes every day and adding all kinds of lovely recipes like yours. We have had a wonderful time here BUT we are returning to the States soon and I can hardly wait to cook up all the yummy and wonderful recipes from wonderful and creative cooks just like you!
I made it just like the recipe but baked them only 10 minutes. I don't know how accurate my oven temperature is though. I followed another reviewer's suggestion and used a meat tenderizer on the tops of the cookies instead of the fork criss crosses. They looked and tasted great.
I don't even like peanut butter cookies and these are irresistible to me! They are so delicious! We first made them at Christmas time and thought we'd be able to wait until next Christmas but here I am on this rainy afternoon dreaming of them!
