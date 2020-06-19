Cookie Butter Cookies

I love cookie butter! I was able to find a way to make cookie butter cookies. I could not find any recipe that used cookie butter, so I am glad I can share this recipe with the world.

By mtpgroove1

prep:

15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
24
2 dozen
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Beat butter, brown sugar, and 3/4 cup white sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Add cookie butter and peanut butter; beat until fluffy. Mix flour, egg, baking soda, baking powder, and salt into butter mixture until dough comes together. Roll dough into teaspoon-size balls.

  • Spread 1/3 cup sugar into a shallow dish. Roll dough balls in sugar to coat and arrange onto the prepared baking sheet. Press the top of dough balls twice with a fork in a crosshatch shape.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 12 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can find cookie butter at Trader Joe's; they also sell cookie cocoa butter. You can also stuff the cookies with leftover cookie butter by putting 1/2 teaspoon portions of cookie butter on a cookie sheet, freezing them for 30 minutes, and then rolling cookie dough around them!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 123.7mg. Full Nutrition
