Easy Chicken Balls

Rating: 4 stars I left out the ricotta (forgot to buy) and the cloves. I did notice that the 2 eggs seemed to make the mixture very "wet" so I added some bread crumbs to make it easier to handle. I also didn't have crackers on hand so I crushed some corn flakes. I'm not a fan of hot oil but it was easy to make and my husband and I both loved them. I made a honey mustard dipping sauce for them as well. I would probably make this again but might try baking them instead of frying. Helpful (52)

Rating: 4 stars I actually baked these instead of frying them. I also added a little minced garlic. Family loved it! Helpful (47)

Rating: 3 stars I grilled this in patties on foil. It stuck to the foil and the only discernable flavor was of cloves of which I only used half the amount. Ground chicken needs to be used for an amorphous protein source in a hearty sauce where its lack of fat is an advantage. Sorry. Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars I didnt have ricotta cheese and thought it was just fine without it. I did as soemone else suggested and baked instead of fried these at 425 for 20 minutes... everyone finished their plates including my 5 and 2 year olds. Good recipe. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty! I actually flattened mine in the pan and created a "cake" instead of a ball; they resembled crab or salmon cakes. My husband loved them and suggested we make sandwiches out of the leftovers--yum!!! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Tasty! Didn't have ricotta, but will try again using it (drain first?). Let the mixture sit (or in fridge) for 10 minutes to absorb some of the moisture before handling. Used corn flakes as coating also and baked at 425 for 20 minutes, lightly spraying foil on cookie sheet first and also lightly spraying patties with oil. Mozarella cheese spilled out for me when baking though, not sure how to fix that. Everyone liked. Is a keeper for a healthier patty! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars My husband LOVED these! Next time I think I will try to put a chunk of mozzarella in the middle of each - like a chicken mozzarella stick! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. Finally ground chicken recipe with taste. The clove was a real surprise. Some reviews mentioned leaving out/forgetting the ricotta. I highly recommend using it. It was worth the effort. I swapped out the ketchup for chili sauce. It was the right thing to do if you want a light "red-flavored kick". Helpful (11)