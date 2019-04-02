Easy Chicken Balls

Rating: 3.52 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4

A mixture of ground chicken, three cheeses, cloves, onion, eggs and seasoning makes for great golden fried chicken balls!

By sal

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
30 chicken balls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine the chicken, onion, cloves, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, ketchup, basil, parsley and eggs. Mix well and form about 30 balls out of the mixture, using hands.

    Advertisement

  • Roll balls in extra Parmesan cheese and cracker crumbs. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat and fry chicken balls until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 98.5g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 70.9mg; sodium 772.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (29)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sahra
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2003
I left out the ricotta (forgot to buy) and the cloves. I did notice that the 2 eggs seemed to make the mixture very "wet" so I added some bread crumbs to make it easier to handle. I also didn't have crackers on hand so I crushed some corn flakes. I'm not a fan of hot oil but it was easy to make and my husband and I both loved them. I made a honey mustard dipping sauce for them as well. I would probably make this again but might try baking them instead of frying. Read More
Helpful
(52)

Most helpful critical review

RAMSPOT
Rating: 3 stars
12/03/2003
I grilled this in patties on foil. It stuck to the foil and the only discernable flavor was of cloves of which I only used half the amount. Ground chicken needs to be used for an amorphous protein source in a hearty sauce where its lack of fat is an advantage. Sorry. Read More
Helpful
(26)
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sahra
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2003
I left out the ricotta (forgot to buy) and the cloves. I did notice that the 2 eggs seemed to make the mixture very "wet" so I added some bread crumbs to make it easier to handle. I also didn't have crackers on hand so I crushed some corn flakes. I'm not a fan of hot oil but it was easy to make and my husband and I both loved them. I made a honey mustard dipping sauce for them as well. I would probably make this again but might try baking them instead of frying. Read More
Helpful
(52)
MelissaB
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2007
I actually baked these instead of frying them. I also added a little minced garlic. Family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(47)
RAMSPOT
Rating: 3 stars
12/03/2003
I grilled this in patties on foil. It stuck to the foil and the only discernable flavor was of cloves of which I only used half the amount. Ground chicken needs to be used for an amorphous protein source in a hearty sauce where its lack of fat is an advantage. Sorry. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Advertisement
Ginny J.
Rating: 4 stars
03/23/2009
I didnt have ricotta cheese and thought it was just fine without it. I did as soemone else suggested and baked instead of fried these at 425 for 20 minutes... everyone finished their plates including my 5 and 2 year olds. Good recipe. Read More
Helpful
(21)
TracyK
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2006
Very tasty! I actually flattened mine in the pan and created a "cake" instead of a ball; they resembled crab or salmon cakes. My husband loved them and suggested we make sandwiches out of the leftovers--yum!!! Read More
Helpful
(19)
LEMS27
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2007
Tasty! Didn't have ricotta, but will try again using it (drain first?). Let the mixture sit (or in fridge) for 10 minutes to absorb some of the moisture before handling. Used corn flakes as coating also and baked at 425 for 20 minutes, lightly spraying foil on cookie sheet first and also lightly spraying patties with oil. Mozarella cheese spilled out for me when baking though, not sure how to fix that. Everyone liked. Is a keeper for a healthier patty! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
D'Anna
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2010
My husband LOVED these! Next time I think I will try to put a chunk of mozzarella in the middle of each - like a chicken mozzarella stick! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Michael Greene
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2008
Excellent. Finally ground chicken recipe with taste. The clove was a real surprise. Some reviews mentioned leaving out/forgetting the ricotta. I highly recommend using it. It was worth the effort. I swapped out the ketchup for chili sauce. It was the right thing to do if you want a light "red-flavored kick". Read More
Helpful
(11)
Kate
Rating: 2 stars
06/22/2009
I thought this was a total waste of good ingredients. I really wanted to like these but they just didn't work the way the recipe was intended and tasted really strange. I mixed up all the ingredients in the first step--the ONLY thing I did differently was to use half the amount of cloves. I wish I had left them out completely because the flavor of cloves and fresh basil was overpowering. Second the mixture was so wet and sticky there was no way to roll them into balls and then in cracker crumbs. I ended up mixing the crumbs into the chicken so it would hold together and then scooping them into "balls". Even then they were still way too soft to fry in oil so I baked them like another reviewer had done. Once baked they had a nice texture and got crunchy on the outside but they tasted awful! My husband was really hungry and managed to eat several by dipping them in mustard but he said they still tasted too much like cloves. Read More
Helpful
(10)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022