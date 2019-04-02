Creamy Coconut Cake

4.7
298 Ratings
  • 5 247
  • 4 40
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A moist and creamy coconut cake that will have all begging for more. If I don't make it for work or family gatherings I end up in trouble.

Recipe by Julia

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare cake according to package directions. Bake in a 9x13 inch pan. Cool completely.

  • In a small bowl combine cream of coconut and condensed milk.

  • Poke holes in cake with a straw. Pour milk mixture over cake and spread with whipped topping. Sprinkle coconut over cake.

  • Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
606 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 85g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 377mg. Full Nutrition
