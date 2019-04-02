Creamy Coconut Cake
A moist and creamy coconut cake that will have all begging for more. If I don't make it for work or family gatherings I end up in trouble.
A moist and creamy coconut cake that will have all begging for more. If I don't make it for work or family gatherings I end up in trouble.
I've made this cake a few times and found other similar recipes. I loved it as is, but I've found it a bit better with the following changes: I use a butter-recipe yellow cake mix and add a teaspoon of coconut extract to the dough. After baking, I used ONLY the cream of coconut (not the sweetened condensed milk), then topped with whipped topping and coconut. I served this for Father's Day this year and my family could not believe how good it was. I think the cake texture is better without the condensed milk.Read More
I substituted coconut milk for cream of coconut because I couldn't find the cream at the grocery store and I made my own whipped cream. That said, while my friends thought the cake was good (not great) I could taste the sweetened condensed milk in the background and it just felt too artificial for my preference. I'll try another recipe.Read More
I've made this cake a few times and found other similar recipes. I loved it as is, but I've found it a bit better with the following changes: I use a butter-recipe yellow cake mix and add a teaspoon of coconut extract to the dough. After baking, I used ONLY the cream of coconut (not the sweetened condensed milk), then topped with whipped topping and coconut. I served this for Father's Day this year and my family could not believe how good it was. I think the cake texture is better without the condensed milk.
This turned out wonderfully, both as a pan/sheet cake and as a layer cake. I'm in agreement with what seems to be a growing consensus here that the sweetened condensed milk is best omitted, and I also used a butter recipe yellow cake mix and made my own whipped cream. I tried it as written first, and while tasty and fantastic in its ease of preparation and foundation for other versions, in my opinion, the cool whip really imparts that "instant" or packaged taste and detracts from what otherwise tastes like it is made from scratch and must have been a lot of work (not!). I added 1 tsp. of coconut extract to the cake batter. For the whipped cream I added powdered sugar and vanilla to taste while whipping -- not too sweet with all the sweetened coconut. I used a skewer to make the holes, and made lots of them, being careful not to go all the way to the bottom of the pan, resulting in a very moist cake but not at all soggy on the bottom. I took some time to work the coconut creme into the holes, spreading thoroughly and using the skewer again to insert into the holes and help the creme to go in. I used room temperature Coco Lopez coconut creme, and poured it on while the cake was still hot, after resting 5-10 minutes on a rack. I covered with foil and refrigerated overnight, and made the topping the next day. The result is phenomenal and a huge hit with everyone who tries it. As others have said, even those lukewarm on coconut rave about it. In a word: Score!
I make this cake all the time. It is not necessary to allow the cake to cool before pouring the cream of coconut/condensed milk mixture onto the cake. I tend to make the cake in the evening and stick it in the fridge. In the morning, I just mix up the whipped topping and coconut (and I add 1/2 cup chopped pecans) and spread it on in the morning. I, too, am now expected to bring his cake to work whenever we have a carry in. You won't be disappointed! One last thing -- DON'T use a cake mix with pudding in it or you'll end up with coconut glop.
I found coconut cream at an Asian Grocery store. There is a difference between coconut cream and cream of coconut. Coconut cream is like coconut milk but contains alot less water and is also unsweetened. Cream of coconut is basically coconut cream that has been processed and sweetened for use in desserts and drinks. If you use coconut cream for this recipe then you will need to use sweetened condensed milk.
I have been searching for a moist coconut cake for a long time, and I think this is it! Some I have tried are much more involved and don't turn out half as tasty as this..the cream of coconut is located in the drink mixer isle of the grocery store, coco lopez is the one I have had the best luck with. Chilling this cake well is key to the success of the recipe..
This is a perfect coconut cake recipe - easy & incredibly tasty. The only basic changes I made were to use a fork instead of a straw to poke the holes, pour the cream/cond milk mixture while the cake is still hot and I made fresh whipped cream. I didn't have to use all 10 oz of the flaked coconut either. The key to this cake is to refrigerate it overnight so the cake has a chance to set and the milk mixture really soaks in. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is a really yummy cake. I did use half of the whipped cream called for and about 3 ounces less of the coconut. The next time I make it, I will probably use about 2/3 of the cream of coconut and milk mixture because it was almost a bit too much. I think you could reserve the remaining 1/3 cup of it for drizzling for a nice presentation. Overall though, this was a really good, quick and easy dessert to make that was eaten FAST.
This cake is so simple and soooo good!! I used the end of a wooden spoon to poke the holes in the cake and only used about 3/4 of the liquid. I didn't use all the coconut the recipe called for either...just enough to cover the top well. It is really a yummy cake.
This was a wonderful cake! Another almost identical recipe recommended putting the sauce over the cake while it was still warm, and that is how I did it. The bottom of the cake ended up almost soggy, but very good. Maybe waiting until the cake cooled would have been better. Definitely wait until it's cool to put the cool whip on top!! I made it as a thank-you for a friend, and she said she ate the whole thing in two days!! It was very good and very easy.
I made this as a layer cake for my mom's birthday. I made it two days early and let it set in the fridge without the frosting then frosted it on her birthday. I was worried I would have too much cake but there were no leftovers. My family loved it and has requested for our next two family get togethers.
This recipe is the absolute BEST coconut cake ever! I tried it at Easter and everyone loved it so much that they request it all the time. People at work request it frequently. It's so easy! Poking the holes and pouring the mixture evenly into the holes takes a little time, but it's fun for the kids. I love this cake! Thanks so much, Julia.
This was delish! Everyone loved it. Will make again.
I could not find coconut cream anywhere. It would have been helpful to know that it's a cocktail mixer. I substituted 1 cup heavy cream, 1/2 teas. coconut extract. I used about half the sweetened condensed milk, and about 4 ounces of coconut milk. It seemed too thin so I added a few tablespoons of instant vanilla pudding mix. The result was fantastic! Surprising light, moist and creamy. It was super yum. I forgot to add that I substituted coconut milk for water in the prepared cake mix. Anyway, apparently this recipe is extremely forgiving and comes out five-star even if you don't have the right ingredients. :)
This is probably the best cake I've ever had! I made as a layer cake (sons birthday) and used real whipped cream instead of Cool Whip. I sweetened the whipped cream with powdered sugar and added coconut extract instead of vanilla. The cake itself I made as written and wouldn't change a thing. I'd give 10 stars if I could.
This was incredible! I did add a little coconut extract to the cake batter, baked in 2 9-inch cake pans, and spread the cream of coconut over it while it was still hot. I followed some of the other reviewers' suggestions not to add the sweetened condensed milk. I am so glad I followed their advice! It was perfect just with the cream of coconut! For the frosting, I used Sturdy Whipped Cream Frosting from this site and garnished with toasted coconut and chopped dark chocolate covered almonds on top. Everyone loved this! My three year old son asked if I would make this for his birthday next year!
This was very easy to make and it tasted great. Everyone just kept eating on this cake until we just had to make ourselves stop. Yes, I will be making this again. Great recipe!!!!
I was given this recipe about 20 yrs. ago and lost it so I was thrilled to have found it listed here on All Recipes. This is not a cake for sugar or coconut wimps. The flavor is powerful and is one of the best cakes I have ever eaten. I think it is better if made and left to sit overnight in frig. before serving. Thanks for giving me back this recipe!
I substituted coconut milk for cream of coconut because I couldn't find the cream at the grocery store and I made my own whipped cream. That said, while my friends thought the cake was good (not great) I could taste the sweetened condensed milk in the background and it just felt too artificial for my preference. I'll try another recipe.
This was the best cake I have ever made. The first time I made it with everything they say. The second time I used a yellow cake and I left out the sweetened condensed milk because the cake was just too sweet the first time. I also didn't used Cool Whip because I don't like it very much and would rather have real whipped cream. I used the recipe for sturdy whipped cream from this site its sorta like a cream cheese frosting and whipped cream but it's perfect for this cake. I also put toasted coconut and not toasted on top. Such a good cake. This works alright for cupcakes too but the bottom gets sticky I just put a teaspoon at a time and spred it on top
This was amazing. Made for my mother's birthday. Everyone loved it.
There should be a law against anything this good!!! Have mercy! 2/27/06 - made it again and it was even better divided into 4 layers and iced between. Refrig. for two days and serve. WILL please family!!!
I made these as cupcakes. I bake.. a lot, and I had a number of people tell me that they were the best cupcakes they ever tasted. This is a keeper.
I have been making this recipe for years and my fiance swears it's his favorite cake (he doesn't usually like cake!). However, I use butter recipe yellow cake mix instead of the white cake mix and thawed frozen coconut instead of flaked. It's wonderful!!!
This is a really great and easy recipe but you don't need the condensed milk, and when you pour the liquids into the cake be sure the cake is still hot and in the cake pan and let it sit in the fridge over nite, all the liquid will be completely absorbed.
Honestly, have taken this dessert to a few different gatherings, even people who said "ehhhh, coconut is not my fave but ill try it " have said that this is one of the best cakes ever. Definitely, however, spoil your friends with the extra calories and work and use real whipped cream, maybe sweetened with a scratch of vanilla sugar. Wayyyyyyy better than plastic-y whipped topping.
Downright decadent! It was so deliciously moist; I couldn't believe it when I went back a couple hours later for another piece and it was even better! The longer the cake sets, the more the milk mixture soaks in. My new favorite cake recipe - can't wait to take it to our next family gathering!
I make a coconut cake for my daughter's birthday every year and have been in search of the perfect recipe. This is it! Everyone loved it. I did use the butter cake mix, added a tsp of coconut extract to the cake batter and omitted the sweetened condensed milk as recommended. Also for the topping I made a 4.6 oz package of NON-INSTANT vanilla pudding using only 1 cup of milk. After allowing it to cool I mixed it with an 8 oz container of whipped topping. Amazing!!!
WOW! great recipe. Next time I am going to try topping it off with toasted coconut and a few chopped pecans. It is a keeper.
I have made this twice, and everyone loved it. It is not as good, though not nearly as much work, as a traditional coconut cake, but, oh boy, will it do in a pinch! If you are thinking of trying this for the first time--well, it tastes just like a Pepperidge Farm coconut cake that you get from the freezer section of your supermarket.
Pour the milks on when it is warm.
DEE-licious!!! I used coconut cake mixes and made my 3 year old's pirate cake. Colored the cool whip blue for ocean water and the cake was a HUGE hit!!!
Very sweet, very moist..and very good@ An easy to make coconut cake that is a crowd pleaser.
Made this for my parent's 65th anniversary party as an alternative to the store bought decorated cake which we also served. Made it as the recipe directed and it turned out great! I was stunned with how many compliments it received and it was far preferred to the fancier cake. We sliced it in the kitchen out of the 9x13 pan and put the slices on a raised crystal platter and they stood well on their own and were very moist. I was very surprised at how good it tasted with just a coolwhip and coconut topping but it blended beautifully with the coconut cream and condensed milk already poured on the cake. I noticed that the first holes I made in the cake went all the way to the bottom of the pan and those were wetter on the bottom of the cake (but not bad). The rest of the holes, I didn't push all the way to the bottom and the cake wasn't as wet on the bottom in those areas. I will definitely make this again!
Heaven on a fork!! We love it, even my husband who doesn't like coconut.
I have been making this recipe for 5 years, since I printed it from allrecipes.com. There is nothing to say that could improve this cake. I brought it into work today for a birthday, and as usual it was a major hit, and I was asked for the recipe by several people. I usually make a yellow cake, in a sheet pan, and sometimes use a large container of whipped topping and a large bag of coconut. You don't need to do that, but I work with a lot of coconut lovers. They think I am amazing and they have no idea of how easy this was. I almost hate to tell them, lol.
I agree with most reviewers who suggest NOT using the condensed milk. It is plenty sweet without & TOO sweet with. Overall it was a definite hit! Thanks.
Absolutely FABULOUS! I read some comments and followed suggestions of others (such as not poking the straw all the way to the bottom). I used this recipe for a baby shower and doubled the recipe (made a 4 tier cake)...it was gorgeous! I received lots of compliments.
Instead of a box mix, I made my own cake with a Paula Dean basic recipe. I used whole wheat white flour instead of the traditional white. This helped absorb the liquid. I didn't have whip topping, so I mixed up a thin layer of powdered sugar icing. I topped it with shreaded coconut...and chocolate chips. HUGE HIT!
This cake is easy to make and very tasty. Lots of people asking for seconds! I only used half of the coconut flakes on top, I think that it would be too overpowering otherwise. I suggest to make the cake a day or two ahead to allow the ev milk/coconut cream mixture to absorb completely into the cake before frosting it. We had a Luau for our 30th anniversary and the cake was a big hit. Did taste taste the recipe on my husband and co-workers first, and they all loved it.
This was very good!!! I liked the holes in the cake because it made it very moist! Although i made a few changes: -Used chocolate cake instead of vanilla, i dont like vanilla -Didnt have cream of coconut so i mixed a tiny bit of coconut milk with it I recomend this! its so good!
This cake was delicious and a big hit and the party I was at. I cut out the sweetened condensed milk to make it a little less rich, and it was almost perfect
This is a very easy cake to make, and the outcome is excellent. I was reluctant to use the entire amount of the liquid on it since it was starting to puddle in the corners, and it was still nice and moist. I used only an 8 oz. container of Cool Whip because I wanted the dominant flavor to be coconut, not Cool Whip, and I thought that was plenty. Eight people loved it, and most had a second piece. I wouldn't hesitate to make this again.
While the flavours of this cake were superb, I was disappointed in that the liquid settled straight to the bottom. I was hoping they would permeate the cake with coconutty gooeyness. For this to happen, I think I'd probably need a lighter, sponge-like cake, or thinner liquid mixture (using coconut milk rather than coconut cream for example). Still, everyone enjoyed it. The perfect foil for this cake was one of Jamie Oliver's recipes: thinly sliced fresh pineapple, topped with mint sugar (ie. mint and sugar pounded together with mortar and pestle).
Great recipe. I baked this for my mom's birthday. She is a huge coconut and chocolate fan. So I used devil's food cake mix. When it was cooled and frosted I shaved chocolate on top. It looked beautiful and tasted even better. Thanks.
Wonderful and so easy! I made the recipe as directed and it turned out perfectly. Does not taste like a quickie recipe at all! Is a keeper for sure.
My husband loved this and so did 3 out of 4 of my young children. I thought it was pretty good. I could not find Cream of Coconut so I used Coconut Milk( I think it was, but not sure. I just know it wasn't cream). So, I think if I had found and used cream- it may have been much better. I'll give it 4 stars because my husband loved it and I didn't follow the "cream" part.
really sweet but good. Will make again but with less of the mixture on top.
I made this yesterday for my husband for father's day. I made the cake the night before refrigerated it and topped with whipped topping and toasted coconut the next day. The cake came out good I just thought it was very sweet. I usually love sweet things so it's unusual for me to think this! Next time I make it I think I will try it with out the condensed milk to see if it tastes more like coconut and little less sweet. The toasted coconut on top was so good!
Julie, thanks for sharing this cake recipe. My friends and family love it.
I just made this for two different family Easter gatherings, and it was a hit. I followed other reviewers' advice and didn't poke the holes all the way down. Also, I couldn't find cream of coconut OR coconut cream in the can, so I used creamed coconut found in the grocery aisle where Thai food is sold. It is unsweetened, pure creamed coconut in a brick shape. I put almost the whole brick in a measuring cup and added warm water a little at a time, constantly mixing with a spoon until it was the creamy consistency in the video. I did add the condensed milk, and was hesitant given all the reviewers who said it was too sweet, but it was delicious! You don't need to add all the liquid if you don't want to; it will still be yummy! Will definitely make this again; thanks for all the helpful advice!
amazing!!!!
Unbelievably delicious!!
This is an awesome cake. Everybody loved it. I don't even like cake that much and I couldn't stop eating it! It reminds me of tres leches cake, very sweet. I used a round springform cheesecake pan to make it. There was way too much of the liquid mixture for the top ( I used Coco Lopez from the mixer aisle) so I froze the leftover and will use it for the next cake. 16 oz of cool whip was WAY too much. You can easily use half that. Also, I toasted part of the coconut and it was real pretty, very contrasty and professional looking. Today I'm going to make it again to bring to a party but I'm going to make it a pina colada cake! I'm gonna use pineapple cake mix and mix some rum with the liquid mixture for the top. Thanks for this great, easy and quick recipe! :)
The recipe is good as is, but I have been making it for years with the following changes. I make my own cake, just a simple 1234 cake, then I use about 3/4 of the can of coconut, omit the condensed milk. I make it in an oval casserole dish that has a little depth. Finally, I make my own whip cream. There is never any left when I take it somewhere. Kids and adults love it. You use a spoon to serve rather than a k knife. Again, it is fine without any changes, but this makes it homemade. If you want to use a box use the no pudding butter cake recie.
Julia, this sound so good and moist. Thanks for sharing this recipe. kitchen chatter
Just made this for a family cookout,was a little hesitant to take it,thinking it might be soggy,but much to my surprise it was very moist,and very tasty,and a perfect texture.It was a big hit.Will make it again.I made mine in a 13x9 glass baking dish.This is a very rich cake and you only need a small piece.
I use a french vanilla cake and add a few drops of coconut flavoring. Also, I do not use the condensed milk. I usually use food coloring in the coconut - just for some fun - and today I added some fresh blueberries to the top. My dad says this is the moistest, most delicious coconut cake he's ever had. Making it again today for Father's Day!
This cake was very easy to make. I used the yellow cake mix and a skewer to make the holes. I toasted my coconut and added pecans to the top. I didn't use all the coconut it called for. I thought it had a very coconutty taste. I was a little skeptical when drowning it in the 2 milks. I thought it was just going to be a soggy mess. I let it sit overnight in the fridge and all melded together nicely. I took it to my son's teacher appreciation luncheon and everybody seem to love it. There was nothing to bring home. It is very sweet. For the cost and the ease of assembly, I will definately make again for another function or my family.
this was delicious. we truly enjoyed it. thanks!
OMG yum
so yummy!:)
This was so simple to make. I too was worried about it being too sweet. It wasn't at all! One of the best coconut cakes I've ever had!
soooooo gooooood!
too moist was falling apart but very good
Delicious! Family loved it and will make again for sure. I also made as a layer cake. I took advice from another reviewer and poked holes with a fork. I thought that the coconut cream/condensed milk mixture was way too much, I only used about 1/4 of it and it was fine. Toasting the coconut added amazing flavor also. This recipe was so good that I think next time I will whip my own cream for it! Excellent!
Very yummy and very moist... it's a sugar explosion. I made a few changes. I made my own whipped cream instead of using Cool Whip. I used a cup and a half of tiny chocolate chips in the cake mix and shaved chocolate and almonds in addition to coconut on frosting. I also transferred the cake off the cookie sheet after the inverting process once the sweetened milk and coconut mixture had sunk into cake. i chilled it over night then frosted. Its a pretty cake especially if you make it in two layers. It's kind of flat other wise.
This is a delicious cake, but I don't think it was as fantastic as other reviewers found it. Cool, moist and flavorful. We enjoyed it, and I will make it again but there are other cake recipes I like better.
I made this for work and everybody loved it. I only used about 1 cup of mixture on each 9"cake I made. I frosted it with a coconut frosting recipe from this site - so I could more easily decorate the cake.
simple to make, delicious
Yummy! I used a devils food caked mix. I did use both the cream of coconut (in the mixed drink aisle) and the sweetened condensed milk, but I didn't end up using all of the mixture, maybe 1/3 of it. Also, made my own whipped cream and toasted the coconut. Next time, I plan on drizzling melted chocolate over the toasted coconut and adding some slivered almonds on top. Should taste just like an almond joy that way!
This cake is simple to make and people love it!!! Perfect as is ...
Just wanted to say this cake was a special treat for me and very delicious. Also instead of a straw I used the large end of a chop stick to make the holes in the cake. Didn't have any straws! Thank You for sharing this recipe. Chefwannabe
This cake was absolutely delicious! I followed the recipe exactly except I toasted half of the coconut on top. The consistency was perfectly creamy. I poked the holes in it right out of the oven then refrigerated for about 2 hours before adding the topping.
This was great. I let my grand kids help.took it to a july 4th party, every one loved it
Delicious. Baked it in two 9 inch round pans,poked lots of holes with a skewer and poured condensed milk/coconut cream mix over hot cake. It was very similar to tres leches cake.
Wonderful cake! I followed the recipe exactly with two exceptions, I added 1 tsp of coconut extract to the cake batter and I toasted the coconut in a 325 degree oven for twenty minutes. I will definately be making this one again and again.
My husband's Momo made this for Thanksgiving. It is absolutely the most delicious coconut cake I have ever had! I will be making this over and over again! Thanks!
This cake was just fabulous. I love coconut and this is just awesome. Took it to a party and it went in minutes. Everyone wanted the recipe. YUMMO
This is coconut cream pie in a cake!! Very good, but best after at least a day in the fridge. We used lightly sweetened whip cream and toasted coconut. Perfect.
I enjoy this cake very much
We loved this cake. I will definitely make again, probably trying some of the variations others mentioned (pineapple, nuts, etc). I seemed to avoid the gooey bottom some reviewers experienced. I used chopstick and poked LOTS of holes all over it. I also really worked with the cream to keep it filling the holes and not just filling in down the sides of the cake. I think this helped to keep the moistness inside the cake rather than collecting at the bottom to make a soggy mess.
Made this for my grandma's birthday today. She absolutely loved it, and she's a coconut cake expert! Was also the best one I've ever had! I followed the recipe exactly,and it was super easy. Baked in a 9x13 inch glass pan. When looking for the cream of coconut at Walmart, I found it in the alcohol section near the drink mixes (like for a pina colada).
This cake is to die for! I only use an 8 pz. can of cream of coconut, heat it with the can of condensed milk and pour it on the cake right out of the oven, after poking holes in it, of course. I do let it sit for 5 minutes before putting the holes in it. I use a meat fork. I also toast the coconut before putting it on top of the cake. Be sure to make this the night before, chill in the fridge and add the whipped topping and toasted coconut the next day. Everyone raves about this cake!
I can only say one word...AWESOME!
I found this to be an easy cake to make. as your end result is worth while waitting for. I made two, as I new one wouldn't make it all the way through to the end of the process, I gave it three days to sponge up all the creamy goodness, my family loved this one and I will definetly be makeing this one again . I have a few thourghts on adding a little extra next time I'll let you know how it turns out.
Easy to make; tastes decadent.
THIS CAKE IS THE EASIEST,QUICKEST,BEST TASTEING CAKE I HAVE EVER EATEN.....IT WAS A BIG HIT WITH MY CO-WORKERS....THEY ARE LOOKING FOR ANOTHER ONE!
I made this cake for a family Christmas gathering - it was an excellent cake!
I liked this recipe, for the most part. I used a yellow cake mix and made two eight inch rounds. I also omitted the milk, which was good because this cake was a bit too far on the sweet side for me, and I have a real sweet tooth. The cream of coconut was almost the consistency of Crisco with the oils from it separated to the top. I had to take it out of the can and warm it in the microwave for a bit to get it to a liquid form. I made the cakes late in the morning and poured the cream over them and let the cakes sit in the fridge for about eight hours before I frosted it with the coolwhip. I toasted the coconut, and the presentation was beautiful. I did find that the leftovers the next day were a little soggy, so its best eaten the same day. The yellow cake seem to enhance the sweetness of the cream of coconut. If I made it again, I would use a chocolate cake mix, in hopes that the chocolate would offset that sweetness a little.
This is moist and delicious. It is also wonderful with a butter cake mix instead of white. Everyone loves it!
Great cake! Very moist and easy to make.
I made this cake for my Birthday,It was really good.I added a half of a package of cream cheese to the cool whip.Cake at my house does not get eat most of the time this one was gone that day.i made it the night before and left in refrigerator over nite.
Have made this many times and always a winner! Tastes better the 2nd day. Also, sometimes when I don't need a whole sheet cake, I'll make the cake in 2 round 8-9" pans. I'll freeze one cake for use another time and use the other for this recipe. I use a wooden spoon to poke holes and halve the other ingredients (using 7oz coconut milk, 7oz condensed milk, 8oz Cool Whip, 5oz coconut). I'll cover the cake and put in fridge overnight. Next day before serving, I'll frost with Cool Whip and sprinkle w/flaked coconut. Also tried the suggestion to place a few pineapple wedges upright on cake. Excellent idea!
If you like coconut you will like this. Also called coconut poke cake
This cake is easy to make and taste great!! my husband loved it! I used all the ingredients except for the sweetened condensed milk.
WOW! I didn't expect this cake to be so good b\c its so easy. I did however change a few things. Half of the condensed milk and mixed crushed PINEAPPLE(completely drained) in the whipped cream. It turned out like a pina colada cake AMAIZING!
This was a quick and easy cake to prepare, and tasted delicious! I could not find cream of coconut, so I just poured condensed milk on the top, after I poked the holes with the handle of a wooden spoon. I used approx. 12 oz. of Cool Whip, and then covered and refrigerated overnight. Super!
This was a bit too sweet and goopy to be a favorite of mine, and pouring the filling in was a pain, but my uncle LOVED it.
Love this recipe. I didn't use all the cream of coconut and milk, but did mix some of what was left in with the cool whip just for a little more flavor. It was really good! Easiest cocnut cake I ever made.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections