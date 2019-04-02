Creamy Coconut Cake

This turned out wonderfully, both as a pan/sheet cake and as a layer cake. I'm in agreement with what seems to be a growing consensus here that the sweetened condensed milk is best omitted, and I also used a butter recipe yellow cake mix and made my own whipped cream. I tried it as written first, and while tasty and fantastic in its ease of preparation and foundation for other versions, in my opinion, the cool whip really imparts that "instant" or packaged taste and detracts from what otherwise tastes like it is made from scratch and must have been a lot of work (not!). I added 1 tsp. of coconut extract to the cake batter. For the whipped cream I added powdered sugar and vanilla to taste while whipping -- not too sweet with all the sweetened coconut. I used a skewer to make the holes, and made lots of them, being careful not to go all the way to the bottom of the pan, resulting in a very moist cake but not at all soggy on the bottom. I took some time to work the coconut creme into the holes, spreading thoroughly and using the skewer again to insert into the holes and help the creme to go in. I used room temperature Coco Lopez coconut creme, and poured it on while the cake was still hot, after resting 5-10 minutes on a rack. I covered with foil and refrigerated overnight, and made the topping the next day. The result is phenomenal and a huge hit with everyone who tries it. As others have said, even those lukewarm on coconut rave about it. In a word: Score!