Pork Tenderloin (Gluten-Free)

Rating: 4.6 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe is another family favorite. No one will ever know you made it gluten-free.

By Jansafire

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Original recipe yields 8 servings

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Mix bread crumbs, olive oil, oregano, basil, rosemary, and garlic powder in a resealable plastic bag. Add pork tenderloin, seal bag, and shake until pork is coated. Place coated pork on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pork is cooked through, about 35 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Let pork rest for 10 minutes before cutting into 1/2-inch thick slices.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 49.7mg; sodium 57.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/31/2014
I had half a tenderloin which is perfect for the two of us. I did not put the bread crumbs in a bag and shake it but rather just packed it on. I believe it could have used more seasoning for that amount of bread crumbs. The meat should be salted and peppered before adding the crumbs. Thanks Jansafire! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
Samantha Schon
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2016
Cooked this for myself (gluten free) and my boyfriend (non-gluten free) and we both loved it! So much flavor! Read More
Helpful
(2)
michel martel
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2017
Very good and moist. Read More
Cheryl Quesenberry Becker
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2019
I made this with no modifications and it came out perfect! Read More
Stan
Rating: 4 stars
05/20/2018
Added sliced mini Bella s and Garlic. Took longer than 20 min to reduce/thicken and I had added 1T of flour to the liquids which I had doubled. Somewhat surprised there wasn t more flavor used fresh herbs. Liked it but next time I will increase by half the sage sun dried tomatoes Onion and prosciutto and probably increase flour in liquids to 4teaspoons. Definitely a make again! Oh I added al Dente Rotini to pan just before serving. There are only 2 if us so we have enough leftover for another meal Read More
Libby Trutna
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2015
Tweeked a bit...I marinated the tenderloin overnight in a dry mustard rub. Added a tablespoon of dried shallots to the breading mixture served sliced with crumbled bacon and scallions on top. Read More
Gina
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2017
Easy to make and delicious! Read More
YankeeTexan
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2017
Easy to make and tastes fabulous especially if you pair it with Quinoa in chicken broth and thyme. Read More
Jeri Chiagouris
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2019
I was very pleasantly surprised at how well this turned out and how tasty it was. I would definitely make it again. My husband loved it too. Read More
