Pork Tenderloin (Gluten-Free)
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 311.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 18.4g 37 %
carbohydrates: 15.1g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 0.5g
fat: 19.4g 30 %
saturated fat: 3g 15 %
cholesterol: 49.7mg 17 %
vitamin a iu: 32.1IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 8.5mg 65 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 32 %
vitamin c: 0.8mg 1 %
folate: 0.9mcg
calcium: 23.9mg 2 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 20.5mg 7 %
potassium: 335.2mg 9 %
sodium: 57.6mg 2 %
thiamin: 0.6mg 63 %
calories from fat: 174.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
