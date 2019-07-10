Barramundi With Lemon Basil Sauce

What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
05/31/2014
I used this recipe on halibut because I couldn't get the sea bass it calls for. I think I made a mistake by using my own breadcrumbs because they didn't really get very crispy, so I'd think that some like the Progresso would work well. I made my own version of Old Bay seasoning which turned out very similar to the brand name herbs. The sauce was good, but I did want more flavor on it----some fresh garlic would have been very nice in it. This is a good recipe, and I'll try it again. Thanks, Joanne H!
The sauce was not good at all. Too acidic it just didn't meld well. I changed it up by using butter, fresh garlic half tsp lemon juice and same w the wine, still kept the basil. I just drizzled a little on the fish and it was very good.
This was sooo yummy! I had never had this type of fish, but bought it on a whim, and had to search for a recipe after the fact. I used panko bread crumbs and added salt to the breading mixture as my panko has much less salt than my normal bread crumbs (not sure if that is typical). At the very end, when the fish was just about ready to flake easily, I moved the pan up to the broiler and broiled for a minute or two just to crisp up the crumbs. I am glad I did, for they stay crisp even after drizzling all that butter sauce. Though, I should've halved the ingredients for the sauce, as I had too much left over. I added garlic powder, black pepper, and a small pinch of cayenne to the sauce to enhance the favor.
I enjoyed this. I used buttery round crackers which I prefer over bread crumbs for fish dishes. I reserved some of the crumbs so that when I turned the fillets over after 10 minutes, I had more to add to the top. One stick of butter seemed like a lot for a sauce just to drizzle, so I halved the sauce and it worked fine, and I also added a little garlic powder to it. Nice recipe Joanne H!
I followed the recipe without alterations. It was easy and delicious. We usually minimally season fish, enjoying the natural flavors. This recipe doesn't overpower the fish, we will be making it again.
I made this a while back with barramundi and it was pretty good. I did not make the sauce, and yet it was a tasty dish. Last night I made this with ten pieces of tilapia and I did make the sauce. I followed the directions as they are; there was enough sauce for all of the ten pieces. WOW! Everyone loved it! This is definitely a go-to recipe. It was simple and really delicious!
Delicious, light recipe. Did not make the lemon butter, used less bread crumbs but the same amount of spices. Cooked it in the clay pot using the salmon recipe in "Clay Cookery" as a timing guide. Also added potatoes like in the salmon recipe.
I had to substitute a few ingredients, but I think I’m going to keep one substitution! I didn’t have any standard white wine and so I used Mirin (sweet rice wine) and I REALLY liked the little bit of sweet flavor that was added to this recipe. Other than that, most substitutions were about the same. I like that the cooking time was perfect and my fish wasn’t over or underdone. I reduced it in fourths (made it for one) and still had more than I needed of both the dry and wet ingredients.
The fish was bland and the sauce was way too sour. It was still edible, but for the hassle I won’t be making this recipe again. Definitely recommend salting the breadcrumb mixture because mine was bland. And cut back on the lemon juice in the sauce or it will be way too sour.
I found barramundi on sale and searched for a recipe. My hubby doesn't really like fish, so the butter and bread crumbs seemed like a good way to go. I was right! The only change I made was to halve the butter sauce, and as others have said, next time I think I will broil the fish a bit at the end. Oh, and do other people eat the skin? I lost some bread crumbs taking the skin off with a spatula before serving, which wasn't hard to do. Wondering if I could talk the butcher into removing it for me at the store next time? Thanks for the recipe!
Only change was that I used another herb, as I was out of basil. The simplicity of this dish is its best quality. And, although I am typically a spicy or Asian food lover, this was quite wonderful. My husband, who likes simple food, was over the moon!
DELICIOUS!! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfectly. (When I make it again, I will use much less bread crumbs. I had a lot left over.). I served the fish with steamed broccoli and couscous.
Made as written, except I only made half the butter-lemon sauce, as other reviews suggested. it was still plenty of sauce - almost too much. I don't love fish, but I'm trying to get 2 servings a week, so a recipe like this is perfect for me. Because of the breading mixture and the sauce, it did not taste at all fishy. My fish loving husband also loved it.
I made some changes here. I used fresh grouper, but any thick white fleshed fish will work. Quick fired on both sides first before finishing in oven. 20 minutes is too long. One cup of butter is not needed. I used 1/2 cup. Also this tiny amount of lemon zest is too little. I added zest of a who,e lemon. Finally instead of Old Bsy used Cajun blackened seasoning
