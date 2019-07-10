Barramundi With Lemon Basil Sauce

4.6
45 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 12
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Barramundi has been available quite often in my local supermarket. This recipe would also be good with tilapia. The butter-lemon-basil sauce is also good over brown rice.

Recipe by spice of life

Gallery

Credit: Sla Cra
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crumb Topping:
Lemon-Butter-Basil Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Brush fish with olive oil.

  • Mix bread crumbs, seafood seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, lemon zest, and thyme together in a bowl. Press fish in bread crumb mixture to coat all sides. Arrange coated fish on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Flip fish and continue baking until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 10 minutes more.

  • Stir butter, lemon juice, white wine, and basil together in a bowl; drizzle over cooked fish.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Cook's Note:

You can also spray fish with cooking spray instead of brushing with oil if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
674 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 53.1g; cholesterol 169.2mg; sodium 666.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/29/2022