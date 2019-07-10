Barramundi With Lemon Basil Sauce

This was sooo yummy! I had never had this type of fish, but bought it on a whim, and had to search for a recipe after the fact. I used panko bread crumbs and added salt to the breading mixture as my panko has much less salt than my normal bread crumbs (not sure if that is typical). At the very end, when the fish was just about ready to flake easily, I moved the pan up to the broiler and broiled for a minute or two just to crisp up the crumbs. I am glad I did, for they stay crisp even after drizzling all that butter sauce. Though, I should've halved the ingredients for the sauce, as I had too much left over. I added garlic powder, black pepper, and a small pinch of cayenne to the sauce to enhance the favor.