Basil Lemonade

I tweaked this recipe it to make a refreshing drink. I love basil and this recipe has a wonderful basil-infused flavor. Delicious on a warm day or with grilled chicken. Serve over ice and garnish with fresh basil and lemon slices.
A little on the sweet side for us so I'd most likely eliminate the sugar if using the concentrate. We enjoyed the subtle basil flavor which partners well with the lemon. I make freshly-squeezed lemons often, so I think I'll incorporate the basil the next time I make it (when the price of lemons goes down!). A nice twist on lemonade.
it was too sweet as written and not enough basil flavor. i made it again and instead of steeping the basil leaves in there, I made the lemonade from concentrate without the sugar or the lime juice and poured some of it in the blender and blended the basil leaves in the lemonade, let it sit a few minutes, and strained it to remove the chunks. it gives the lemonade a green color but very good taste.
My friends loved this. I was hoping it would taste more like basil. Still, it was an elegant and refreshing drink for our annual basil banquet (when 3-4 cooks prepare several recipes with basil in them, generally spending about 3-5 hours in the kitchen). It took me about an hour to prepare this the night before.
