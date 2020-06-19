Basil Lemonade

I tweaked this recipe it to make a refreshing drink. I love basil and this recipe has a wonderful basil-infused flavor. Delicious on a warm day or with grilled chicken. Serve over ice and garnish with fresh basil and lemon slices.

By Carolyn

additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir water, lemonade, sugar, and lime juice together in a pitcher. Add 1/2 cup basil leaves, stir to combine, cover the pitcher, and refrigerate until flavors combine, 8 hours to overnight. Remove basil leaves and discard.

Cook's Note:

Add or subtract the preferred amount of lemonade concentrate for stronger or weaker lemonade flavor. Substitute bottled lime juice for fresh lime juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 8.7mg. Full Nutrition
