Cindy's Yellow Rice

I LOVE this recipe as a starter. Just like Cindy said in her comment, you really need to adjust your cooking to your tastes. I like to sautee a bell pepper, onion, and a few cloves of garlic in the pan before adding all of the other ingredients. I use all of the spices listed in the recipe, though I do scale the black pepper way back because the amount called for is way too spicy for the kids. (Black pepper is necessary in this recipe if you want the health benefits of the turmeric.) I also throw in cumin and oregano. Toward the end I throw in some Spanish olives (you know, the green ones with pimentos). One of my best friends grew up in Puerto Rico and another grew up in Cuba and they both add Spanish olives to their rice and their roasts as they cook. I LOVE the flavor this imparts! This recipe is so easy, healthy, and flavorful! Thanks for sharing, Cindy!!