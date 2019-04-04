Cindy's Yellow Rice

This yellow rice recipe is easy to make.

Recipe by cindy_richelle

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Add rice, onion, olive oil, turmeric, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until water is absorbed and rice is tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Fluff rice with a fork before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 7.1g; sodium 586.9mg. Full Nutrition
