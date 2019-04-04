Cindy's Yellow Rice
This yellow rice recipe is easy to make.
This yellow rice recipe is easy to make.
This is my recipe, I wanted to substitute the vigo brand yellow rice leaving out all the preservatives. I often substitute fresh onions and garlic maybe throw in some peppers into this dish, honestly it is what I have on hand. I do however recommend to adding salt/pepper to your taste, especially the pepper. A nice twist is to add fresh cilantro, parsley or chives after cooking. It is hard to put recipes out there to be reviewed, I mostly put this up so I could remember how much spice to use when I make it. Remember cooking is not a science, you have to taste/smell what you are making instead of blindly following a recipe.Read More
The texture and color of the rice was great. The flavor, however, needs some work. I would suggest using chicken broth instead of water, and dialing back the turmeric to 1/2 tsp. and the pepper to 1/4 tsp.Read More
This is my recipe, I wanted to substitute the vigo brand yellow rice leaving out all the preservatives. I often substitute fresh onions and garlic maybe throw in some peppers into this dish, honestly it is what I have on hand. I do however recommend to adding salt/pepper to your taste, especially the pepper. A nice twist is to add fresh cilantro, parsley or chives after cooking. It is hard to put recipes out there to be reviewed, I mostly put this up so I could remember how much spice to use when I make it. Remember cooking is not a science, you have to taste/smell what you are making instead of blindly following a recipe.
A great starter foundation to build upon but a little nondescript as is. It needed a little pizzazz. I sautéed chopped red and green bell pepper with some red onion (instead of dried onion) and minced garlic (instead of garlic powder). Now we're talking! As this recipe's first reviewer I'm pleased to be the first to say this is a lovely rice dish, full of great flavor and beautiful color, and it would look great alongside anything you'd care to serve with it. Hubs couldn't stop raving (which he didn't do about the fish and green beans that were also on his plate...)
I started with this recipe as the base. From my experience I could tell ti needed more spice to get that real yellow rice taste. I added a packet of Goya Sazon and also 1 tsp of Adobo seasoning. I subbed out the dried onions for 6 green onions and a teaspoon of onion powder and added a 1/2 teaspoon of paprika. It was restaurant quality and have saved this as the base for all my yellow rice dishes !!
This was a hit! I added everything to my rice cooker! Fresh chopped onions included and it turned out beautifully! Will make this again!
This is such a great basic yellow rice recipe! I love it just as it is. However,I did add the red onion and sweet bell peppers this time as naples34102 suggested and then I added 1 tsp of oregano...this all added a delicious kick!
The texture and color of the rice was great. The flavor, however, needs some work. I would suggest using chicken broth instead of water, and dialing back the turmeric to 1/2 tsp. and the pepper to 1/4 tsp.
Great way to make the packaged "yellow rice" at home without all the fake ingredients! We like this with tacos.
I made this but used low sodium vegetable stock instead of water and left out the salt. It was amazingly yellow and pretty darn tasty!
This was really a good basic side dish. My grandson kept saying it was his favorite kind thinking it was saffron rice. Next time I will use chicken stock for the water for a little more flavor. I tossed in a tablespoon of butter when I fluffed it to guild the lily. Very good and turmeric is way cheaper than saffron. It's a keeper.
I sauteed some onion and red pepper which I added to the rice & water. Used garlic powder, salt, pepper... It came a beautiful color and it was certainly easy.
Wonderful! Thanks for the recipe. I wanted to eat more Turmeric for its possible health benefits. The glowing rice goes very well with the heat & eat curries I like to buy. It also works with fresh onions and in rice cooker as someone suggested. I may be inspired to make my own curry to go with it!
This was really good. I had to substitute the tumeric for ground cumin and pinch of ginger because I didn't have any. At the end I added a rinsed and drained can of black beans and corn and then mixed in about 2-3 tsp of lime juice and topped with some cilantro. Also left out the pepper as my little ones don't appreciate it :) next time I think I'll cook the rice in chicken broth instead of rice. This was a really nice side dish. Thanks!
Fantastic! Easy to make and delicious without changing recipe at all. Thanks!!
This is delicious! I replaced the water with Swanson chicken broth, and used one and a half cups of rice. I always use 3/4c of rice to every 1c of liquid. But I use a rice cooker, so that may have something to do with my ratio? I used butter rather than oil, and used a teaspoon of onion powder rather than the minced onions. I left out the pepper. Soooooo good!!!! No more buying Goya yellow rice mix anymore... this was the identical flavor!!!!
Family loved this!
Thanks for a quick, great recipe! I tried this one night when I did not have any yellow rice on hand for enchilada night! That's a must for my family! Found this recipe and decided to give it a try! Kids loved it so much, they want it this way every time!
this was too peppery for my taste. I made it again without the pepper and thought it was really good.
My family loves this rice. The only request from my children is to cut the black pepper a bit, and they do like spicy things, so that gives an idea of how spicy it is. Delicious!
This is excellent. I too wanted to replace the Vigo/mahatma packaged rice packs with something homemade to avoid the nasty additives(MSG). I used fresh onion and garlic instead of the dried stuff and replaced the water with chicken broth. Tasty enough to be eaten alone. Yum!
Great recipe, although, it was alot of pepper. Next time I think 1/4th teaspoon would be plenty. Thanks for the alternative to the box!
A little bland, but it made an excellent base for the curry I'd made. I put all the ingredients in my rice cooker rather than doing it on the stovetop. Very easy! I would definitely make this again; if I were serving it as a side on its own I'd want to jazz it up a little with some stronger spices & garlic.
We really like the recipe, except for all of the black pepper. For my family I have to reduce the black pepper to about 1/4 tsp.
Good as it is but a great starting place if you are willing to do a little more work. Chop up some fresh onion, fresh garlic and add some spice. I like adding curry best. Also a great way to use up a leftover protein. Dice up that leftover ham or steak and shred that chicken.
Was delicious and easy. It’s easy to modify or jazz up when wanted. We had it with salsa chicken and it paired perfectly. I look forward to having this again soon
Great simple yellow rice recipe! Everyone loves it!
Way too much black pepper called for! Thankfully I cut it back, but was still too much. Will use 1/4 tsp next time. Also will use chicken broth instead of just water. Otherwise a good recipe.
I made this last night. It has too much Turmeric and WAY too much black pepper. I will make this again but with my improvements.
I’ve made this twice for a gluten free substitution of couscous for 2 different recipes. Plus my name is Cindy so I had to try it. This is SUPER easy, can’t mess up, tasty recipe. Whenever I need a substitute for couscous, I will be making this.
My fiancé loves this rice reminds us of our favorite Cuban joint. I never have dehydrated onion flakes so I just mince a whole onion.
Wayyy too much black pepper. Unless you like your rice very peppery this is inedible.
This had too much black pepper for my liking. I would suggest only using 1/4 of the amount called for.
This recipe tastes amazing 10/10
too much pepper
I made this recently when I ran out of Vigo Yellow Rice and couldn’t find it in the rural area I live in. The only thing I would do differently is add a little less pepper (too much in this recipe for my liking). It was otherwise amazing and I definitely make it again!
Awesome chopped up couple cherry tomatoes was a hit in the house everybody loved it
Was good, but heavy on the pepper taste. I'd make it 1/2 tsp next time.
Love this recipe! Was in a pinch to cook something quick and I had everything I needed already at home. Will definitely be adding this to my vegetarian recipe arsenal.
Overall this is a good rice. I used some suggestions from previous reviews including substituting chicken stock for water, and using real onion and garlic. 1 tsp of black pepper is WAY TOO MUCH and I knew it as I added it. I will try again with 1/4 tsp.
as is, i'm not sure i would have liked this recipe.. but with naples34102's modifications this came out pretty tasty! my additions/modifications included the following for half a recipe: 1 clove garlic (will do 2 next time), 1/4 green bell pepper, 1/4 orange bell pepper, 1/4 red onion, and half water/half homemade broth for the liquid.. no dried minced onion or garlic powder.. i'll cut the pepper in half next time as i agree with katmurra's children that it's a little much.. i tried a bit of lime over some of the rice and really enjoyed it.. ty for the recipe
Very boring, even after I added peppers & onions.
I was looking for a recipe for white rice with ingredients I had on hand, found this one and decided "why not?". Followed the instructions exactly, results were amazing! Hubby loved it too, stating that he liked it better than the Name Brand Yellow Rice we had previously gotten, to the point where he's asked if this can be our default yellow rice recipe. Which it will be.(although we still have a package of the Name Brand Yellow Rice that will be used at some point so we don't waste it).
This rice dish is delicious. My family says it’s the best rice I ever made. Always have to double this and it is compatible with meat, fish or poultry dishes .
My family loves this rice! I made it with fajitas and it was perfect.
Delicious!
Pretty good! I made a few changes to this simple recipe. I first sauteed half a minced onion, half a green pepper and 1 tsp of minced garlic in olive oil. Afterwards, I added the spices and water. I had a can of Goya salchichas and added them as well. Next time, I will add a little less salt and tumeric. I served it with chili lime chicken thighs from Cafedelites website. Easy and delish!
It was ok; too peppery for my taste. Will probably make again, as it's very easy and I always have the ingredients on hand, but will probably halve the salt & pepper.
made with fresh onions & fresh garlic & red pepper turned out great will make again.
I saute onion & garlic, sub chicken stock for the water, and add half can of rotel, drained. When the rice is finished, I add peas. A great accompaniment to roasted chicken (or just add chicken into the rice). This recipe is a good "canvas" to create your own rice dish.
If you use broth instead of water in rice recipe, I recommend decreasing the amount of salt to 1/2 tsp. I like using broth but think next time I will decrease the salt. We may also use just 1/2 tsp of pepper as well to decrease the kick.
I served it with Roasted Orange Rosemary Honey Glazed Chicken and the marinate reduced to put on top of the Yellow Rice. Excellent
way too much pepper
Excellent replacement for the boxed stuff. Followed that advice of some other reviewers and added sautéed onion and red pepper, and subbed vegetable broth for the water. Next time I will reduce the pepper to 1/2 tsp. I'll never buy the boxed stuff again!
I love this for a base. I usually double the recipe, add a can of diced tomatoes, a can of pigeon peas, and about a pound of diced pork loin. It's a hit at my house.
Great base & so much better than those little yellow packets I usually buy. And a lot less sodium. I also added sautéed onion & peppers & used a half cup of broth from some pulled pork I had in the crock pot, used it to replace the same amount of water.I had a few threads of saffron on hand that I threw in, gave it a nice aroma & flavor. It was the highlight of the meal. But so easy. You can't go wrong with this!
We really liked this rice. I did change it a little by sautéing fresh onion and garlic before adding the broth and seasoning. For color I added peas and tiny chunks of carrots. I cut back on the pepper and omitted the salt because of the broth. Lots of great flavor in this!
I don't measure much and I double the recipe. It turned out really good. I had a bag of the pre-mixed yellow rice but I needed so much more so I just made this recipe instead of adding white rice and whatnot to it I'm glad I did very interesting recipe. It goes well with teriyaki chicken stir-fry
I added 1tsp adobo seasoning
tried season salt first time but prefered regular salt last time so yes i made it again.
Way, way, wayyy too much onion! That's all I taste. Really too much of everything. Too much turmeric, too much salt, too much garlic, too much black pepper. Plus no mention of sweet bell pepper flakes. After one bite, the flavor was strong and lingering in my mouth, very difficult to get rid of, and not pleasant tasting at all. I made this for my husband's lunch at 7am, in a big hurry. No changing it, now. He's going to be stuck with it. Sorry, hubby!
Very good, I used alread cooked white rice from last night’s meal, and just combined ingredients and some water. It’s a good base, I recommend fresh chopped onions and green peppers sautéed before adding in. I also added chopped cilantro right before serving. Perfect with any med entree, like the med turkey burgers in pita pockets.
very good, basic recipe for yellow rice. KISS - Keep It Simple....thanks, loved it.
This was awesome my family loved it!!
This was really good. Next time I won't use as much pepper as my three young children found it too spicy.
We all loved this yellow rice. I served it with fajitas and it was a great blend.
This rice dish was a hit with my peeps!!! Thanks for sharing such a simple recipe.
I LOVE this recipe as a starter. Just like Cindy said in her comment, you really need to adjust your cooking to your tastes. I like to sautee a bell pepper, onion, and a few cloves of garlic in the pan before adding all of the other ingredients. I use all of the spices listed in the recipe, though I do scale the black pepper way back because the amount called for is way too spicy for the kids. (Black pepper is necessary in this recipe if you want the health benefits of the turmeric.) I also throw in cumin and oregano. Toward the end I throw in some Spanish olives (you know, the green ones with pimentos). One of my best friends grew up in Puerto Rico and another grew up in Cuba and they both add Spanish olives to their rice and their roasts as they cook. I LOVE the flavor this imparts! This recipe is so easy, healthy, and flavorful! Thanks for sharing, Cindy!!
I followed the recipe but used onion powder instead of dried minced onion as that is what I had
Yes, I made this, loosely based with some fresh veggies, sweet pepper, carrot, celery, mushroom, onion, garlic powder, turmeric, using some "better than chicken broth" type of thing, I made with 3 cups water, 1-1/2 cup basmati rice. I sautéed the veggies in a bit of olive oil first. Added a bit of dried parsley and thyme, a couple strands of saffron too. This was fast, quick cooking and very tasty.
It is very bland. I made it exactly as it stated and I will not be making it this way again.
Great for someone who is just starting in the kitchen. After reading some comments about adding more seasoning, peppers, chicken broth, etc... I will definitely be trying that as well. Besides all that, the recipe is great on its own.
I followed the recipe exactly as written and my rice is more of a brownish color instead of yellow however, it does taste good but next time I'll use less pepper. Just a little bit too spicy for my palate, also I think a little bit more water is necessary as I noticed some of the rice is not completely done.
This is my go to receipe. I like that it does not have the salt and preservatives like the store bought brands. I have received compliments from my rice. Who gets compliments for rice? I use fresh onions and garlic that I saute first. Then add rice and saute for 2 minutes then water and turmeric. Can't go wrong.
Love this recipe. I made in a rice cooker used chicken broth and saffron. Came out great!
The recipe calls for way too much pepper for my family’s taste. My daughter asked me to make my yellow rice and black beans for her Spanish class project. I usually use the packaged stuff, but I didn’t have enough for her whole class, so I searched for the recipe. I’ve done this before with another recipe and my family loved it, but I didn’t save that recipe unfortunately. The other recipe used chicken broth so I substituted that for the water, and cut the salt in half. I only used a quarter of the pepper that this recipe calls for, and it was still to peppery. Next time I’ll only use a pinch.
Very good! My family loved it!
I didn’t change a thing.
I should have used the salt like you recommended and it would have been perfect.
Wonderful recipe! It was so easy to make, and the flavor and color were perfect! Thanks!
I’ve made this at least 4 times since finding it a few months ago! My boyfriend requests this dish. We usually always eat the rice with some form of slow cooker curry, so we’ve never eaten it alone, but I can at least attest that this, served alongside a main dish, is absolutely delicious! Plus it’s so simple! No end in sight for making it in our household!
Tasted great! I did added real garlic, onion and red bell pepper. I will be making again for sure.
I made this in my dutch oven. the best yellow rice ever! however 1 teaspoon of pepper was excessive for my family and myself. I will make this again with 1/8 tsp of pepper.
The recipe is good, but the photo doesn't look anything like the result. What are all those added ingredients in the photo? Chillies? Tomato? Green pepper? Carrots?
It turned out wonderful and my wife complimented me on it, I’ma call that a big win.
This was fantastic! I substituted onions with a teaspoon of onion powder (thought I had one left but I was wrong!), but it went very well with a Mexican style slow cooker shredded chicken recipe. It has the right flavor for Spanish style dishes! I've been looking for a quick yellow rice recipe for when I don't have time to make a traditional one, and I finally found it with this recipe!
This was pretty bland - there just wasn't a whole lot of flavor. Won't make this again
I used half the pepper because a teaspoon had a lot of bite. Very good overall
I used Chicken broth for more flavor and reduce salt by half. Could have reduced to 1/4, but was still very good and tasty. Might reduce Turmeric a little next time. Still LOVED it.
It tastes so bad. Like i cant eat it at all. Theres way too much pepper.
I did it according to recipe. I will reduce onion next time, but other than that it was great. My guest really enjoyed it and it was so easy to make. Will definitely make again.
I think if the 2 cups of water were changed to 2 cups of chicken stock this would be a 5 star recipe for sure!
I made this recipe. I made it like a hundred times. Never made it the same way twice.
Super easy hope it tastes good .
This is a decent starter recipe. I usually use a small onion and garlic. I don't change a whole lot because usually I'm making this rice to put in tacos. With taco seasoned ground beef on top, it's really good!
Like everyone before me said it is a great base recipe. The only thing I did was use fresh minced onion, garlic powder because I let my garlic dry out and I added cumin, goya sazon, and goya adobo. I also doubled the recipe and instead of all olive oil I used half unsalted butter. Next time I will add green chilies it is really good in the boxed so I know it will be great with home-made yellow rice.
Much, much too peppery for us (although it helped clear up my congested sinuses, so that's good). Like other reviewer, will halve pepper and salt next time. Used 1 tsp of onion powder instead of minced. I like the idea of adding red and green bell pepper.
Excellent & easy recipe!
Very easy to make and flavorful. I don't buy the boxed yellow rice anymore.
I love this yellow rice recipe. I have made it several times for my family. The only ingredient I leave out is the onions and I cook it in a rice cooker.
Made 1/2 batch using chicken broth and changed the salt and pepper to 1/4 tsp. At that level the salt was fine. However I should have used all the onion called for in the full recipe. So I think definitely chicken broth, half the salt and double the onion.
Not good
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections