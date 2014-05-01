Very Cherry Smoothie

4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sweet cherries, orange juice and coconut milk make a quick and delicious smoothie.

By Silk

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth.

Tips

For a spirited drink, add 1 oz amaretto.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 3.3g; sodium 26.9mg. Full Nutrition
