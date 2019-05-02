Mimosa
Enjoy this mimosa delight on Mother's Day, Christmas, or any special occasion brunch!
Drink was good as-is but like everybody on this site does, I tweaked the recipe a little. Instead of champagne I used whisky and instead of OJ I tried ice. Perfecto!!!Read More
Yep, thats definitly how you make mimosa, is there any other way?
I use the POM pomegranate juice with my champagne! Yum
I don't know that there is any way to go wrong with Mimosa. We have them every year for Christmas and they are great.
This made a great way to toast our thanksgiving breakfast! Very good! For my daughter...7up and OJ, but the adults enjoyed this alot!
This is the first time I ever made mimosas. They tasted great and this is something very simple to make. I asked the Recipe Buzz on recommendations of champange to buy since I had no idea. Most people recommended a Brut champange so that is what I used.
I found it to be a little to dry for my taste so I added more orange juice. Guests at my brunch loved it.
This was great!I made them for breakfast Christmas morning! I love this drink and i always find it with other ingredients other than just OJ and champagne. Now i know the exact measurments of just these 2 to make it perfect!
I liked this a whole lot, but I definitely like my mimosas to have just a little more juice. Next time I'll do 2 parts bubbly to 1 part juice.
My favorite festive beverage. Would not be Christmas without them. So refreshing and light. We always make the kids' with lemon-lime soda instead of the champagne, in the fancy glasses, so they can toast too!
I drank a glass of this on Christmas morning, as it only has 2 Tablespoons of wine per glass. I talked to some people on the recipe buzz about the best "sparkling wine" to use. I found that the mid priced ones worked the best. I got a bottle of Moscato D'asti, for about $11 at a whole sale club. It is a regular sweeter white wine I like anyway. It is slightly sparkling, unlike French champagne. And, it is much sweeter than the lower priced dry sparkling wines. I also used a favorite oj without the pulp. The proportions are perfect in this recipe, just follow it exactly.
Neither Hubs nor I are champagne drinkers, but I occasionally will buy a bottle when it's called for in a savory sauce for an entree, which is why I had some leftover. It was put to good use for our breakfast this morning with these Mimosas. Light, refreshing and pretty, served in pretty champagne flutes and garnished with mint. Not something we'll have routinely, but it was a nice treat for a more elegant breakfast/brunch.
This was good. I had to add a little bit more orange juice to it. Will make again.
Didn't like it. Champagne tastes bad and mixing it with Orange Juice makes the O.J. taste bad also.
I love these! Try it with pink champagne for a really pretty looking drink, more the color of a mimosa bloom
My daughter inlaw and I make these for every ocassion. We also freeze pineapple juice in ice trays which adds a nice flavor.
Perfect ratio! I used cheap champagne and good quality OJ. Definitely add a splash of Triple Sec if you have any! mmmmmmmmmmm.......
This has been a standard at all of our girlie events (our bridal showers, brunches, heck..... even the morning of our weddings). I remember using vodka once when the champagne ran out, at least I think I remember that!
There is only one word that I can say that will sum up this drink...Amazing. Thanks
This recipe was just what the doctor ordered. Instead of white wine, I chose a strawberry flavored wine, which gave it something extra. Worked wonderfully!
I definitely enjoy making this drink. A non-alcoholic version would be to substituting sparkling white grape juice for the champagne.
A true classic! We like to drink these before we get on a plane on vacation (we don't like flying and it definitely takes the edge off!).
YUM!!!!!!!!!!!
Classic mimosa. Most guests asked for theirs 1/2 and 1/2. I used white zin champagne because I prefer it. Served with Mother's Day brunch. Was well enjoyed.
Mimosas are so wonderful! I LOVE champagne and juice...........try grapefruit or pomegranate juice for a new twist on a classic drink!
Love mimosas!! Perfect anytime cocktail!
I added a capful of peach schnapps.. it's the best...
Great! Will use again!
This is definately a part of our Thanksgiving tradition! My daughter, daugther-in-law and I gather in the kitchen to cook Thanksgiving dinner and sip on mimosas. I couldn't imagine Thanksgiving without these. It sure makes it more fun, haha ha.
For the first time ever, we had this wonderful drink at our Thanksgiving breakfast, along with Eggs Benedict. What a fine way to celebrate a holiday, the beginning of a relationshipship or the end of one...or any other reason.
Enjoyed with our Christmas morning brunch. Company had never had mimosa before, and this was a hit with them.
we love this refreshing drink & it's a cinch to make. just don't make it in the blender........
Great brunch drink. I used 7-up instead as this was for a baby shower.
yummy
Excellent for brunch. Thanks!
A perfect ratio between the champagne and the orange juice. I also made a non-alcoholic version for my kids using ginger ale and orange juice, which was just as delicious!
Excellent, they went over well with Fathers Day brunch....mmmmm. Thanks Jodi!
Thank you, Jodi!! I am 46 years old and have never had OR made a mimosa. As simple as it is, I appreciate the recipe!!
Classic!
This is my favorite drink when I go to weddings, and to toast in the New Year!
perfect brunch drink.
very good on Christmas morning after the kiddo's opened their gifts from Santa.
Very refreshing. I always garnish with a orange a toothpick that has an orange wedged and strawberry for a special touch since I usually serve at special occasions. Also for the kids you can sub the Champagne with sparkling apple juice. This is much healthier than soda and they will feel special too.
This is a great refreshing way to enjoy brunch with my girl friends..or Sunday brunch with the family...Delicious..and you don't really have to worry about the alcohol content being too much.. 2 thumbs up!
HUGE hit with my kids. Easy to make. Very festive!
Very good! Light & a good change for the usual mixed drinks.
I finally found the perfect ratio for Mimosas. This was Great! Thanks!
Perfect mimosa recipe. My husband enjoyed making these, and will enjoy this with the leftover bubbly.
Favorite brunch drink to sip on! I use fresh squeezed orange juice to make it very special!
Mimosa are usually 1/2 Champagne, 1/2 OJ and a Splash of triple Sec to soften the OJ. Serve with or without ice. But all are good !
We have been making these for years. We also use it for summer evenings on the front porch. It is a yes.
nice. i used sparkling apple juice because i didnt think the real champagne was worth it. the reason i say 4 stars is cause the apple juice was kind of bubbly and had one taste and the orange juice had a sour kind of taste and first it was apple then BOOM! it was orange.
Delicious, thanks!
Great recipe for a brunch.
When my younger brother stayed with me one summer, we had these often after dinner on my porch while he played his guitar. For me, mimosas bring back nice laid-back summer memories.
We usually use half champagne (or sparkling cider for the kids) and half orange juice and add some raspberries to the glass. Yum!
Love this recipe but I usually addd lots of other fruits juices
Mmmmmm! So good. We have these on special occasions in our family.
mmmm delicious!
Awesome! I have been making these for years.
We have mimosa'a every year on New Year's Eve Day...and sometimes again on New Year's Day, if we have any champagne left. They are a splended treat...I have added a splash of peach schnapps to them before too...very good!!!!
I had a mother's day brunch as used this recipe for mimosas. They turned out wonderfully.
These are delicious...I definitely added the dash of triple sec, and it made all the difference!
Excellent- a holiday favorite!
Cheers!
Just the right measurements of each! A huge hit at our Brunch.
Excellent!
Happy New Year!!! Just finished off our mimosas. It's a tradition for Christmas breakfasts, New Year's brunches and our favourite Dominican resorts serves them up each morning while we're on vacation!
Aha! A great way to use up the extra champagne from New Years! Used fresh orange juice.
How can you go wrong?
Wonderful
Simple and delicious!
Perfect. Made for Christmas brunch. Would have taken a picture, but we drank it
I've never done more than equal parts of sparkling wine and OJ , except to add pineapple juice to soften the tartness sometimes. I'm not much of an alcoholic beverage drinker, and this is how I use up the champagne and proseco that I accumulate as holiday gifts and party leftovers. I serve it for brunch or luncheon get togethers. Mix your own --- go straight juice or wine (kept in ice bucket). Now the mixers can add a dash of triple sec to taste. What fun!
Served this at Christmas Brunch. A nice treat.
The only change I made was using Barefoot pink champagne . I did try the poinsettia one but I think I'll stick to the traditional recipe.
Perfect for Easter or Christmas brunch. It's also really good with guava juice instead of the OJ.
A mimosa for Brunch hits the spot. I did use 1/2 orange juice and 1/2 champagne. I garnished the mimosas with blueberries and clementine oranges. Some of my guests wanted ice. So, have ice on hand.
Needed more orange juice, than champagne.
Try this: Reverse the ratios with more juice and less alcohol... and then substitute POG juice for straight orange. Breakfast will never be the same!
I love Mimosa! This is the perfect proportion of champagne to orange juice. I saw someone had made this recently, and I asked my hubby to PLEASE bring home a bottle of champagne! :)
Very refreshing!
Used it with an undrinkable Proseccco....this idea made it drinkable!!! hahahaha! Will make this again
Back off a little on the champagne 1 part champagne and 1 part OJ is just as good.
Decent simple recipe. I will make it again.
Make sure and use a champagne that you enjoy. The first time I tried this using brut champagne as suggested here and I didn't like it. Much better with pinot grigio champagne , my favorite.
Simple enough and great for brunch time.
just turned the big 21!!!! this was my first ever alcohol. to be honest it was a little spicy and it made my throat tingle. it got me fricked up. after 4 mimosas I was crying and laughing and throwing up all at the same time. my mom liked it. I definitely recommend for a gals night.
This was the first time I drank a mimosa. Quite light and refreshing drink.
Add a maraschino cherry or two
Yummy!!!!!
Excellent Taste!!
Traditional mimosa. I made a few "additions" and modifications due to personal taste: I made it in a punch bowl due to the amount of people serving, so be careful to watch the measurements when using the All Recipes serving totals. We have a diabetic in our family so I made a separate batch for him that included a low sugar orange juice and mixed in a minute maid diet mango drink. For the adults I added in the left over cranberry juice and pineapple juice I had from the cranberry whip recipe I made. For the children I made a separate version (with the cranberry/pineapple juices) but used a carbonated grape juice for the champagne. All were delicious!!!
Truly a good alcohol to juice ratio. Tastes refreshing and not too strong. Will experiment with different juices in the future just for fun.
