Mimosa

4.6
125 Ratings
  • 5 95
  • 4 20
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Enjoy this mimosa delight on Mother's Day, Christmas, or any special occasion brunch!

Recipe by Jodi Hamrick

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Divide orange juice evenly into two flute glasses; top with chilled Champagne and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 5mg. Full Nutrition
