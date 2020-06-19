Pressure Cooker Hard-Boiled Eggs

This is the PERFECT way to make "hard-boiled" eggs!!! No need for any of the 5000 egg peeling 'hacks' out there, these peel smooth & clean for picture-perfect deviled & molded eggs. Did you know hard boiled eggs can melt in your mouth? I didn't until this recipe. Not too hard, not too soft, no weird grey-green color...these are the eggs Goldilocks would eat! I don't have a pressure choice on my pot-either I'm using pressure or I'm not. I've found that the ice bath is not necessary, either, if you don't have a bunch of ice on hand. I have a silicone collander that holds 8-12 eggs perfectly, so I use that rather than a rack, & once the pressure is released, I use tongs or finger holders to move the colander to my sink which I stopper & fill with cold water. Once I can hold an egg in my bare hands, I start peeling. I might have 1 cracked egg out of 8-12 eggs (yes, I've done a full dozen with the same exact timing & it comes out just like doing 8 eggs). I dont mind the cracked one, I just cut it so the crack is on 1 side & use it for my test egg - just like the first pancake, you've gotta test for seasoning, right? lol