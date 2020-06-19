Pressure cooker hard-boiled eggs aren't any quicker to make (the pressure cooker's usual claim to fame), but here's why it's great: it actually makes fresh eggs easy to peel! If you happen to raise your own chickens or have access to really fresh eggs, a pressure cooker is the best way to make hard-cooked eggs.
I have an electric Instant Pot, not a stove top pressure cooker. I cooked the eggs on Manual for 6 minutes, did a natural release for 5 minutes, and let the eggs sit in the ice bath for only 6 minutes, not 30. They peeled easily and were perfectly cooked!
Seemed a bit much, for hard boiled eggs. I put the eggs in the bottom,(you can use a rack) cover with water, add 1/4 cup vinegar, set for high pressure and five(5) minutes. When the buzzer buzzes, reduce pressure and remove with tongs. Works every time. When cool enough, peel, slice length wise, a pat of soften butter, a little sea salt, twist of pepper and a shot of hot sauce. Enjoy the game.
I have an electric Instant Pot, not a stove top pressure cooker. I cooked the eggs on Manual for 6 minutes, did a natural release for 5 minutes, and let the eggs sit in the ice bath for only 6 minutes, not 30. They peeled easily and were perfectly cooked!
I will always use this method. Few spot-on changes: 1. Add enough water to just come to the bottom of the basket in your pressure cooker. 2. I placed 10 eggs (what my basket will hold). 3. I brought the pressure cooker to steam, reduced steam to low for three minutes. 4. Pressure cook eggs at steam time for only three minutes. 5. Removed pressure cooker from heat, released steam for 5 minutes total. 6. Open pressure cooker, remove basket of eggs, plunge into ice cold water until ice cubes melt. 7. Makes PERFECT "boiled" eggs. **Separate Note** Peeling the cooked eggs is easier under running cold water if you break the "flatter end of the egg, get the running water and fingers under the membrane of the egg, the rest of the peel should slide off easier.
Love cooking eggs this way. I didn't follow the directions completely. Having read reviews across the web, I decided to cook on manual rather than steam. I place 5 eggs on the trivet and added 2 cups of water for 3 minutes, then let it naturally release for 5 minutes - they came out medium - almost hard with a nice small dark area in the middle. Peeled perfectly - very happy with my first time experience with pressure cooking eggs!
I never thought I'd be enthusiastic about a recipe for boiled eggs. How much difference could it possibly make? As it turns out, a lot. This recipe produces eggs with supple (not rubbery) whites, and creamy (not grainy) yolks. And to top it off, peeling them is a cinch. No more pulling half the white off with the shell. My hubs said this recipe alone justified the purchase of a pressure cooker.
Seemed a bit much, for hard boiled eggs. I put the eggs in the bottom,(you can use a rack) cover with water, add 1/4 cup vinegar, set for high pressure and five(5) minutes. When the buzzer buzzes, reduce pressure and remove with tongs. Works every time. When cool enough, peel, slice length wise, a pat of soften butter, a little sea salt, twist of pepper and a shot of hot sauce. Enjoy the game.
Perfect cooking times. With the Insta-Pot we use the steam setting with low pressure. Remove eggs from the ice bath in about three minutes and peel. Have also tried high pressure for 3 minutes, let stand for 2 minutes, and iced bathed for one minute. Worked well for small-medium chicken eggs.
Perfection! I have been looking for a way to make pickled eggs. I have a good pickling recipe, but getting the hard boiled eggs properly cooked and out of the shells was a hassle. Now it is easy as can be.
We have chickens and I was always so upset that we couldn't hard boil their eggs because of their freshness. Wow, did this recipe change my world! A dozen fresh hard boiled eggs in just 10 minutes!
sharonj430
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2015
This is my favorite way of making hard-boiled eggs. The eggs turn out perfectly and slide out of their shells. I accidentally skipped the part about allowing the pressure to drop for five minutes before quick-releasing the lid, but my eggs still turned out well.
I will never boil eggs again. This is the very best way to hard cook eggs. Be aware that the cooking time will vary, depending on the brand of pressure cooker. You may need to experiment a little to get it perfect, but once you do you will have perfect hard cooked eggs every time.
Brilliant! I used my insta pot and love that I can just walk away while they cook instead of watching a boiling pot on the stove. I did the steam setting for 6 min and let it slow release for 5-7 min. Then transferred to ice water. I did have one egg crack the first time, but it may have been too close to the edge. I will definitely be using this method again.
I tried this and it worked great. In my Cuisinart Electric I steamed a dozen eggs for 6 minutes on low and 5 minutes natural release before fully releasing steam. Cooled eggs in ice water bath. I used a metal steamer basket in my cooker; added about 2 1/2 cups water to get just under the steamer basket. I followed the directions and it worked great for my cooker. Quickest 12 egg cook ever. Thanks for the recipe and tips.
This WORKS! Pressure cooking is fast and easy. I use a stove-top cooker (5 minutes under pressure rather than 6). Nice firm whites, bright yellow yokes, and easy to peel (that may be the best part!). The eggs (age doesn't matter, 1 day old or 10 day old) are exposed to constant 212 deg near 14 psi steam, no cracks, not just hot water close to 212 deg in the standard method of hard boiling; and the total overall time is quicker. Do 2 eggs or a dozen for the same length of time. Then deep cool water (55 deg) immersion is fine; ice is really not necessary for me. Then refrigerate the eggs... The steam pressure cooker method makes for easy peeling, too. Also try the egg-in-a-glass with a little water trick, shake hard, to remove the shell quickly.
After years of struggling with boiled eggs for my famous deviled eggs, I finally found this method, and it's fabulous! My eggs come out perfect - no green ring - and they peel like a dream. Given I often have access to fresh farm eggs, this "recipe" has been a lifesaver. Trays of deviled eggs and buckets of potato salad have become much less labor intense. (Note: I initially used Alton Brown's pressure cooker egg method, which is basically the same as this.) Foolproof!
I finally broke down and bought a pressure cooker. If hard cooked eggs are the only thing I used it for (it's not!) it would be worth it. Peeling eggs is perhaps my least favorite task in the kitchen but this method makes it almost enjoyable.
I have three backyard chickens and those girls produce a lot of fresh eggs. For Easter, I make pickled eggs and getting the eggs peeled is always a problem. I've tried different techniques and the pressure cooker is by far the best for having fresh eggs that peel easier. My experience was just as the recipe suggested on pressure times for the easiest peeling. Thanks for sharing!
PERFECT every time! We love egg salad and deviled eggs, but they were so hard to peel, I rarely made them. NOT ANYMORE! This one thing will make you fall in love with your pressure cooker, if you haven't already.
I typically do not leave reviews, I am the one who usually reads them, but I felt like I should review this for those of you that have an old-style pressure cooker. I have an antique presto for court that was belonged to an old friend. I was intrigued by pressure cooking eggs to hard boil them and I almost purchased an instant pot just for that reason. My daughter raises chickens, and always has fresh eggs. They are typically impossible to hard boil and peel. As an experiment I placed 10 eggs in the bottom of my pressure cooker on the rack, added 2 cups of cold water, 1 teaspoon of salt and a fourth of a cup of white vinegar. I brought them to pressure, and when the jiggler started rocking, timed them for three minutes. I took them off the heat and allowed it to sit for five minutes. I quick released the steam, and placed them in water and ice for 10 minutes. They are perfect. Peeled like a dream.
I received a pressure cooker for Christmas. This was the second thing I made in it. I rarely make them anymore because of the hassle of a large pot of water and the shells are just a pain to take off. ( I have tried every tip). This was perfect. Every single shell slipped right off.
I used to use Ken's Perfect Egg recipe, until I found this one! The eggs are sooo easy to peel! I have a cheap Farberware electric pressure cooker and it works great on the fish/steam mode for 6 min, after 5 min quick release and right to the ice bath until the cubes are melted. Enjoy!
I made them exactly according to recipe, plunged into ice water so the shells would peel easier. Overall they cooked well but I will dare say, the egg whites were a tad rubbery. Never had that trouble when I simmer them on the stovetop. Possibly high elevation has something to do with it. I live at 5500 ft and normally when I simmer them on the stove top, it takes 20 minutes. But I do like the fact that it is fast and doesn't make the kitchen hotter from the boiling water in the summertime.
I have chickens and have been searching a long time for a method to peel fresh eggs and have finally found it. I have a Elite electric pressure cooker and placed a steamer basket inside with enough water to bottom of basket. Processed 6 min, then on keep warm for 5 min. Then into a ice bath. When eggs are completely cold, peel. Not only are they easy to peel, but the egg texture is so much better!
I have a 10 qt cooker and I cook in large batches of 3 dozen or more. half cup of water, steamer basket with eggs out of the water. 6 minutes and perfect EVERY time. If the eggs do crack that is OK. Once peeled you won't know any difference. And yes they peel perfect every single time.
I am new to the world of pressure cookers. I have an Instapot and am just learning how to use it. This is the first recipe that I have followed to the letter and it turned out perfectly! The eggs were cooked all the way through and easy to peel.
I always tend to over cook my hard boiled eggs but this recipe came out absolutely perfect! I did as the directions stated but I used 5 eggs instead. Thanks for taking the guesswork out....here's to never having green yokes again!
Worked great! I used my instant pot on the manual setting, low pressure for 6 minutes. I actually forgot to take out the eggs until they had been under natural pressure release for 8 minutes, and it was still fine. The egg yolks are yellow - not green! - and the peels came off easily. Winner!
This is the PERFECT way to make "hard-boiled" eggs!!! No need for any of the 5000 egg peeling 'hacks' out there, these peel smooth & clean for picture-perfect deviled & molded eggs. Did you know hard boiled eggs can melt in your mouth? I didn't until this recipe. Not too hard, not too soft, no weird grey-green color...these are the eggs Goldilocks would eat! I don't have a pressure choice on my pot-either I'm using pressure or I'm not. I've found that the ice bath is not necessary, either, if you don't have a bunch of ice on hand. I have a silicone collander that holds 8-12 eggs perfectly, so I use that rather than a rack, & once the pressure is released, I use tongs or finger holders to move the colander to my sink which I stopper & fill with cold water. Once I can hold an egg in my bare hands, I start peeling. I might have 1 cracked egg out of 8-12 eggs (yes, I've done a full dozen with the same exact timing & it comes out just like doing 8 eggs). I dont mind the cracked one, I just cut it so the crack is on 1 side & use it for my test egg - just like the first pancake, you've gotta test for seasoning, right? lol
This is the only way to go! I use my Insta pot as well. The ease of peeling, lack of heating up the kitchen with hot steaming water and no green egg yolks make this fabulous. I sometimes use slightly less water & do more eggs by adding a second layer on top with metal cookie cutters to cut down on the eggs touching each other. I think when adding more eggs he might need to add a tad bit to the time.
works perfectly everytime!!! yes it may take same amount of time as regular boiling but after using this method at least 5 times and over 5 dozen eggs I have not experienced even ONE egg that hasn't just slid the shell off easily!!
Very easy, I was able to go off and do something else while the eggs cooked. I refrigerated the eggs overnight and the shells came off very easily--used them to make great looking deviled eggs. Perfectly cooked.
Oh my gosh! I have had a beast of a time getting my hard boiled eggs to peel well. Tried every trick I could find and still frustrated for twenty years! I just purchased a new electric pressure cooker and came across this recipe for the perfect hard boil eggs. Well, let me say, I couldn't be happier, very easy to do and the eggs peeled perfectly. I could not be happier with the perfect texture of the eggs too.
Just as advertised and as other reviews have confirmed, this worked great! I used my insta-pot pressure cooker mode as directed and I have chickens so I used fresh eggs which can be a, well just say a real problem to peel, and was very pleased. I will definitely use this again for so many egg applications.
I am just floored at how easy the eggs peel. My wife I and I have struggled for years to find a method for boiling eggs where the eggs would peel easily. Well, the shells practically jump off by themselves! I did not even have to be gentle while peeling. Plus, the eggs are all .... shiny! Perfect for deviled eggs. Just so you know, I purchased the eggs from the grocery store just a couple of hours ago. I mention this because many recopies state that you should let the eggs age for a week or more first. No so using this pressure cooker method.
First time it worked! Did a test batch of 4. I used large size eggs, not the Costco jumbo, so I used the manual button with normal pressure for 4 minutes and Nr for 5 then the cold bath. Being curious I tried one when it was cool enough to handle and still warm inside...beautiful and easy to peel. I did put a splash of vinegar in the water to offset the egg smell. So nice to boil eggs without having to watch the pot.
For my multi-function pressure cooker, 5 minutes gives me perfect eggs - no green to the yolk, and once I’ve taken off enough shell, I can just slide the egg out of the rest. Best way to get hard-cooked eggs, as far as I’m concerned.
I have a 7 in one with no manual cook just programs 1-9 after a bit of googling I put my pot on setting 6 which is the poultry setting. I put for 7 minutes and did NOT use quick release. the shells came off in two or three easy pieces and I had the easiest deviled eggs I made in several years. goof proof
This was perfect! I have a Fagor electric pressure cooker. I do not have a basket so I used the adjustable steamer basket that I had from Pampered Chef. The eggs were perfectly cooked and easy to peel. I also used 10 eggs.
I have a Crockpot Express - the big one. I use the rack on the bottom, pour in about a cup of water (really it's OK to guess!) and arrange about 8 large eggs on the rack. I use High Pressure time of 5 minutes, let it sit after cooking for 5 minutes to let pressure come down a bit, then move over to Quick Release. As soon as I can unlock, I move the eggs to an ice water bath for about 5 minutes and they come out perfect and peel like a dream! Only way I do hard-boiled eggs now.
I have a Ninja Foodie, and this is just one of the many ways I use it. I put the low rack in with a good cup of water. I can easily put 8 eggs on there and I use the pressure lid and set the pressure for 3 minutes. If I want the yolk a bit creamier I put it for 2 minutes. Of course it also takes a few minutes for it to come up to pressure. When the timer goes off I do a quick release and have a bowl of ice water to plunge them into. After about 5 minutes they are ready and so unbelievably easy to peal and eat and enjoy.
Not sure what I did wrong- followed directions exactly and three of my eggs cracked while cooking (see pic). I have an electric cooker and put 12 eggs in (they fit comfortably). Maybe it's the electric pressure cooker or too many eggs, but I'll probably stick to stovetop method, since I can cook more at a time that way anyway.
I have a presto stove top pressure cooker and an induction stove. I must say these eggs all peeled perfectly, no doubt about it. But the time is too long, and I haven't figured out the best time yet. I did 3 at 6 minutes and 3 at 5 minutes, let both sit off heat for 5 minutes, and all the yolks had the green film. I did like the extra firmness in the whites, but next time I'll do 3 minutes and see how it does. I'm starting my timer when steam just begins to seep out, and I turned the burner down to keep it at that level of pressure.
Seemed a bit much, for hard boiled eggs. I put the eggs in the bottom,(you can use a rack) cover with water, add 1/4 cup vinegar, set for high pressure and five(5) minutes. When the buzzer buzzes, reduce pressure and remove with tongs. Works every time. When cool enough, peel, slice length wise, a pat of soften butter, a little sea salt, twist of pepper and a shot of hot sauce. Enjoy the game.
Works good. I did 6 eggs on low pressure then let it rest off heat for 5 minutes. Very easy to peel. The last part of the recipe is silly though unless you are into making your eggs ice cold as soon as possibly.
Perfect hard boiled eggs. I brought 4qts hot water to a boil first. Placed the eggs in a narrow stainless steel colander inside the pressure cooker. With water already boiling the seals engaged immediatly and had full pressure in a few minutes. I went 10 minutes after I got pressure.
excellent results. I went 4 minutes with the steam option on my instant pot. there was just a little dot in the center of the yolk that was not cooked through, so it was good. I am seeing if I can make it do soft boiled... ish...
I thought it was an awesome concept and followed the directions to make them this way for the red white and blue devil eggs; but, although they got sone quickly and peeled easily, the yolks were so hard they couldn’t be mashed. They were like firm rubber. Very disappointing since it was a last minute project for a party. They were edible, but I won’t try it again. Needless to say, they didn’t go over very well
We have 14 chickens. We put 12 eggs in basket of instant pot, with water to the bottom of basket. High pressure cook for 3 minutes then turn off. Wait 5 minutes then manual pressure release and dump into ice water for 5 - 10 minutes. Peel under cold water like a dream. Wonderful!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.