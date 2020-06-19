Pressure Cooker Hard-Boiled Eggs

125 Ratings
  • 5 112
  • 4 7
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Pressure cooker hard-boiled eggs aren't any quicker to make (the pressure cooker's usual claim to fame), but here's why it's great: it actually makes fresh eggs easy to peel! If you happen to raise your own chickens or have access to really fresh eggs, a pressure cooker is the best way to make hard-cooked eggs.

By Gremolata

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
6 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
46 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 eggs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a pressure cooker with the minimum amount of water specified by the manufacturer. Place eggs in the steamer basket above the water. Seal the lid and bring the pressure cooker up to low pressure.

    Advertisement

  • Cook, maintaining low pressure, for 6 minutes. Remove the pressure cooker from heat and allow the pressure to drop for 5 minutes.

  • Combine cold water and ice in a large bowl.

  • Use the quick-release method to open the pressure cooker. Transfer hot eggs to ice water using an oven mitt or spoon. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Tips

Letting the pressure cooker reach high pressure will cause eggs to crack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 372mg; sodium 150.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/09/2022