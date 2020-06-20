Spicy Watermelon Salsa

This is a spicy-sweet salsa that starts off cool and ends in heat. It's hot, but very refreshing. I keep the seeds in the peppers for maximum heat. This was a prize-winning recipe at our neighbor's classic Cinco de Mayo party.

By FrackFamily5 CA—>CT

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
  • Place 3 cups watermelon and 1 whole serrano chile pepper in a blender; blend on the liquefy setting until sauce is smooth.

  • Mix remaining 3 cups watermelon, salsa verde, minced serrano chile pepper, and taco seasoning together in a bowl. Pour watermelon sauce over watermelon mixture; toss to coat. Season salsa with salt.

Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 105.5mg. Full Nutrition
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2014
I was getting ready for a Memorial Day BBQ in honor of the fallen when I came across this recipe and thought I would give it a try. I am so glad I tried this. The flavors are unbelievable. This recipe is at the top of my Memorial Day menu. Forget the chips just eat it out of a bowl with a spoon. Thank you FrackFamily5 for an awesome recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
REALWYATTBURP
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2017
Holy Catburgrrs Sports Fans. Now this incredibly easy tasty and super refreshing Salsa will soon be sweeping the universe! Talk about easy to make....this dang concoction could be made by any idiot willing to make a small mess in the kitchen. I did opt for fresh cut watermelon at the market which took a lot of time off the prep side however it doesn't do a lot for the ole food budget Read More
