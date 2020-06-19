Buttermilk Rhubarb Bread

We are well into our kitchen/bathroom/laundry room remodel and not only am I missing home-cooked food, I am missing the experience of cooking and baking in general. We have returned to Naples and further traveling after a very brief "pit-stop" home, just long enough to check on things and to gather up some rhubarb from my yard to pack in my suitcase. If I can't be home for all the benefits of spring, at least I can take some with me! While this rhubarb bread recipe is a fairly standard one, I'm happy to be the first to review it and report that it does not diminish the fact that they (I baked this as muffins) delivered all I hoped they would. It is a great recipe. They are flavorful, moist, with just the right amount of rhubarb and spice and no distracting or "creative" add-ins. The topping is generous, stays put on the muffin and is delightfully crispy-crunchy. Mostly, they were the little taste of good, home baking Hubs and I have been missing. (One recipe produced 16 standard sized muffins. Bake at 350 degrees, about 25 minutes)

