Buttermilk Rhubarb Bread
Great way to use summer rhubarb.
Great way to use summer rhubarb.
We are well into our kitchen/bathroom/laundry room remodel and not only am I missing home-cooked food, I am missing the experience of cooking and baking in general. We have returned to Naples and further traveling after a very brief "pit-stop" home, just long enough to check on things and to gather up some rhubarb from my yard to pack in my suitcase. If I can't be home for all the benefits of spring, at least I can take some with me! While this rhubarb bread recipe is a fairly standard one, I'm happy to be the first to review it and report that it does not diminish the fact that they (I baked this as muffins) delivered all I hoped they would. It is a great recipe. They are flavorful, moist, with just the right amount of rhubarb and spice and no distracting or "creative" add-ins. The topping is generous, stays put on the muffin and is delightfully crispy-crunchy. Mostly, they were the little taste of good, home baking Hubs and I have been missing. (One recipe produced 16 standard sized muffins. Bake at 350 degrees, about 25 minutes)Read More
I want to start off by saying that these were yummy and my boys (ages 6 and below) loved them. The next time around I am going to skip the topping all together and incorporate the cinnamon in with the batter and cut the sugar down a bit as well. I guess it all depends on your preference and we like to try and keep the sugar down in this house so if you're the same way, try to cut down in the sugar and you should love these!Read More
We are well into our kitchen/bathroom/laundry room remodel and not only am I missing home-cooked food, I am missing the experience of cooking and baking in general. We have returned to Naples and further traveling after a very brief "pit-stop" home, just long enough to check on things and to gather up some rhubarb from my yard to pack in my suitcase. If I can't be home for all the benefits of spring, at least I can take some with me! While this rhubarb bread recipe is a fairly standard one, I'm happy to be the first to review it and report that it does not diminish the fact that they (I baked this as muffins) delivered all I hoped they would. It is a great recipe. They are flavorful, moist, with just the right amount of rhubarb and spice and no distracting or "creative" add-ins. The topping is generous, stays put on the muffin and is delightfully crispy-crunchy. Mostly, they were the little taste of good, home baking Hubs and I have been missing. (One recipe produced 16 standard sized muffins. Bake at 350 degrees, about 25 minutes)
The first time I followed the instructions and it was ok but I cut the rhubarb into pieces that were too small so they practically dissolved when cooked. The second time I not only increased the size of the pieces but I increased the amount to two cups. Much, much better. The third time - I rocked it by adding somewhere between 3/4 and a cup of chopped walnuts. Awesome!
I want to start off by saying that these were yummy and my boys (ages 6 and below) loved them. The next time around I am going to skip the topping all together and incorporate the cinnamon in with the batter and cut the sugar down a bit as well. I guess it all depends on your preference and we like to try and keep the sugar down in this house so if you're the same way, try to cut down in the sugar and you should love these!
I altered slightly to suit our tastes, I halved the sugar and oil, added 1 tsp vanilla, used 1 cup each whole wheat flour, ap flour and oatmeal, for leavening 2 tsps baking powder and 1/2 tsp baking soda, used 2 cups rhubarb and dusted the tops of the muffins with cinnamon sugar. Baked at 375 for 22 minutes, made 15 muffins, very tasty!
Had some extra rhubarb and tried this out and it was delicious! I made muffins instead of bread and cut the baking time down to 20-25 minutes. I agree with others though that some more rhubarb would have been great too.
This is so delicious! First of all, I absolutely hate rhubarb but after using this recipe, I've definitely found a use for it! I made this recipe exactly as it is written, but next time I'm going to add at least 1/2 cup more rhubarb. It's perfectly fine as is, but I think that that extra little bit of rhubarb could make it even better. The crumble is a nice added touch, though I personally find it a little too sweet, that's a matter of personal preference however. Everybody loves is and even though I made it about an hour ago, half of it's already gone and my family is demanding I make a second one. The only discrepancy I found in this recipe was the fact that it said to bake it for 1 hour. I had to bake mine for about an hour and 20 minutes for it to actually come together. It is still surprisingly moist considering the length of time that it baked for.
I wanted to freeze some of these so I made muffins and baked them for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. This recipe makes delicious muffins/bread! The ones that came out of the freezer defrosted perfectly at room temperature and were as tasty as when they were first made. Also, when I made these, I ran out of white flour and had to use mostly whole wheat and it worked well for me.
My bread just came out of the oven and it turned out perfect! I doubled the recipe and the rhubarb and it made three loaves!
Great, will probably add 2 cups rhubarb next time!, also made into muffins!
I've been making this bread recipe for years and it always is a big hit. It also freezes well.
Next time I'll use light brown sugar
I made the muffin version using half the sugar listed in the topping. Wonderful. A larger dice on rhubarb is highly recommended. Mine needed 30 minutes or so to bake throughout. Moist muffin! A must to try.
Very disappointed. I followed the directions to a "T", measured my loaf pan, checked off the ingredients - the bread overflowed the pan and what a mess to clean up. Maybe should be using two loaf pans? Or a 9x9 or 8x8? A heck of a lot of sugar went to waste on this - it was totally useless in the entirety.
I found this same recipe in an old church recipe cook book. It's incredibly moist and delicious!
I added about 1/3 cup more of rhubarb. Instead of the loaf, I made 9 jumbo muffins. I reduced the baking time to 25 minutes. They were excellent! The leftovers stayed moist for several days after baking.
I actually made three of these loaves and used them as a gift. I followed the recipe exactly. What I found out was that it makes too much batter for a regular 5x9 inch loaf pan. I could have had four loaves out of a recipe for three. The other thing I found out was it takes an hour and a half to get them done. The recipe says about an hour. A loaf would not be done in one hour. And last but not least, we didn't think there was much of a rhubarb taste.
This is my go to rhubarb recipe! I cut the sugar back to one cup and do 1/3 cup applesauce 1/3 cup oil and increase rhubarb to 2 cups. I will often make a crumbley struesel topping to go on top. I already have to triple the recipe so I can freeze some and five some away!
Everybody loved it! Moist, with a nice balance of sweet and tart which you expect with a good rhubarb recipe. The only thing I found a little off-putting was the gooeyness of the cooked rhubarb, so next time I will be dicing them a little finer!
I thought it was a little dry, but it was good. I will make it again.
Tasty, but with all the sugar & oil, not that healthy . . .
It was good. I added less sugar and more rhubarb. It was like a bread pudding in the consistency, added ice cream and warmed it up again on day two. Yummy!
This cake is moist and delicious! Will make it again
no and yes
I added chopped walnuts . This is a good and fast recipe. Stayed moist .
I'm giving this a 3 bcuz of the taste; they were delicious. BUT, my muffins sank & I couldn't get them put of the muffin cups. Need to try again & see what happens.
I did not make the topping and cut the sugar by 1/2 cup and it was amazing. I will make this "bread" on a regular basis.
Super easy and super delicious. Like some others have said, the topping is a little sweet for my taste so I cut down on the sugar there, and it takes more than an hour to bake, at least for me. It seems best at an hour fifteen minutes baking time.
So easy to make and great taste. I used yogurt instead of buttermilk as I didn't have buttermilk on hand. It turned out cake like... light texture and very addictive!!! Nice blend of sweet and sour! Would've added a picture but it didn't last long enough to take one!
Made as muffins. Excellent! My husband, who doesn’t like rhubarb even liked them.
Very nice bread. As some others have said, I also increased the amount of rhubarb and I had to bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Nice taste and sweet but balances he tart taste of the rhubarb.
Delish! Followed the recipe this time except to increase the amount of rhubarb (based on the reviews). Moist and sweet. A little whipped topping just because. Next time, and there will definitely be a next time, I will add some nuts and maybe try a cream cheese drizzle on the top. The neighbors like it, too.
Very tasty recipe. I have made it a couple times. I use plain, unsweetened applesauce in place of the oil. Much healthier and doesn't alter the flavor. They were very moist.
Tasty and easy to make. Not sure of the advantage of mixing dry ingredients separately as I thought it would add unnecessary mixing to batter, which you wouldn't usually want with a loaf or muffins. Fairly sweet topping but goes with tart rhubarb. Made 1 doz med muffins (about 25 min baking time)and small loaf.
I made precisely as written. I used a 9x5 Pyrex loaf dish. This would not set in middle, and it did the lava flow thing all over my oven. Ended up taking it out of loaf with baked and unbaked dough, mixed it and put in larger dish. Had to clean out the oven before final bake. What did I do wrong????
Sweet and delicious! Made magazine version, slightly altered. 1 1/4c br. sugar called for was plenty, may cut to 1c. Maybe my fault for using 2 c rhubarb and subbing 2% milk + 1Tbsp vinegar for buttermilk, but baked 1hr20+min and still a little gooey inside - decrease moisture or increase time. Mag put 1 tsp cinn and 1/2 tsp ground ginger in the bread - excellent for me. Instead of streusel topping, I just sprinkled a bit more brown sugar on top before baking. Think I'll have another slice...
More like a cake than a muffin
A nice way to use Rhubarb and amazing muffins/bread. I did take advantage of one review that made healthy changes, eliminating the oil, adding oats & whole wheat flour was a real nice option. Next time I will reduce the sugar as she recommended. The recipe is very moist & didn't need the oil in my opinion. Batch was much bigger than stated, made 18 muffins & a small loaf pan of bread.
Very tasty but baking time needs to be longer. Perhaps 75 minutes.
Added more rhubarb and cooked in muffin tins 25-30 min. Extra topping needed made 21 muffins
I had 3 1/2 cups rhubarb so I threw it all in. I didn't need as much moisture with all that rhubarb, so I used 1/3 cup coconut oil in place of the vegetable oil. In the end, I have 1 loaf and 6 muffins. Delish!
I doubled the recipe as well as the amount of rhubarb. The other reviews were correct, there was enough sugar already in the mix to accommodate the extra fruit. I will surely make these again!
This is a delicious, moist bread. I made the recipe as written the first time. I made the following modifications and this is how I make it going forward. I reduce the brown sugar by half, the oil to 1/2 c, add 1 tsp cinnamon to the batter. My loaf pan is 5x10 and this recipe makes an abundant loaf. I use cane sugar as a rule and also reduce that by half for the topping. It is plenty sweet enough. With the amount of sugar as written, it is too sweet for us. My husband likes to put strawberry jam on his.
I read all the feedback, and added the extra rhubarb. I doubled the recipe and I used 3 smaller loaf pans (4 x 8) baked for 1 hr 20 min. Came out moist and delicious. Only change I would make next time is less topping. I'm going to try it as a cake next. Thank you for the great recipe.
This was really good as is. I cut back on the sugar ONLY because neither of us like a real sweet bread/muffin. When I make this again, I'm going to omit the topping and use the amount of sugar in the recipe to see if the topping added that much sweetness. both hubby and I thought it was fine with 1 Cup of brown sugar in the mix and the sugar topping. Thank you for a very good rhubarb recipe.
I used 2 cups of rhubarb and had to bake about 1 hour and 20 minutes before it was done. Very delicious and will definitely make again!
Made this mostly as written and it is a new all-time favorite! I did add 2 full cups of rhubarb cut in about 1" pieces as suggested in one of the reviews and couldn't be happier with results. Found it made 12 large muffins and 1 small loaf. Don't put off trying this recipe even if you don't like rhubarb! It is definitely a keeper. We liked the texture of the muffin so much that I plan to try substituting different fruits as well.
My husband said these are the best muffins I have ever made. I did not change a thing. Thanks for sharing.
After reading a lot of reviews I added more rhubarb. When I took the bread out of the pan, it fell apart and the cinnamon top fell off the top. All that said, it tasted good. I think it would be better as muffins.
Plain Greek yogurt mixed with milk instead of buttermilk
It was good but need to put it in a bigger pan or two smaller ones
Awesome! Everyone just loves this recipe!
Made as written--flavor was just okay. Not much of a Rhubarb taste. Took about an hour and 20 minutes to bake. Will probably try and make it again but up the amount of Rhubarb. Thanks for sharing...
It's ok. The dough was super thick. Once baked the bread is very thick and not very moist. It tastes ok, but would I make it again? No.
It was good but I needed a bigger loaf pan than this called for. Big mess in the oven. Needed longer cooking time too The topping was good. I’ll hzve to make it again to adjust for some of the problems
Followed the recipe exactly but made it into muffins and they were delicious! Kids loved them too!
Because of rush through my home and packing up for a trip... I changed the recipe just a little just to fit my need of using up applesauce!!!
Loved it only used 1 cup of sugar and did 2 cups of rhubarb.
I made muffins instead of bread, and they were so delicious and moist! I’ll definitely make them again!!
I grew up eating rhubarb straight from the rhubarb patch. And I got in trouble for doing it when I didn't leave enough for Mom to make strawberry rhubarb pie, preserves, etc. One thing she never made was rhubarb bread. I've made this four times (a loaf is in the oven now), and my hubby and I both love it . I make it as written--if it's already great, why mess with it?
My mother has a big huge rhubarb plant and I don't like to make pie, so was happy to get this recipe. A lot of the other reviewers said to increase the rhubarb - I decreased everything else as my standard muffin recipe has 2 C of flour. I decreased the milk to 4 oz and the sugar to one cup. I didn't make the topping, and put 1 t pumpkin pie spice in with the flour. Cooked at 375 degrees for 18 minutes, which was perfect. Made 13 muffins. I will make this again. Next time I will probably add 1 C of chopped strawberries, a little lemon juice, and no milk.
awesome
I use some rhubarb that I had in the freezer so, when I made the bread it wasn't as Snappy as it probably would have been with fresh rhubarb. But the topping across on the top was to die for. It was great.
Finally made the rhubarb bread and loved it. Will definitely make again. Used 2cups of rhubarb. Seemed like a lot batter for 1 loaf. I made a dozen muffins and a loaf (3x5) of bread.
Family lived it.. Moist...
So moist and the topping added an extra surprise!
Everyone who tried this asked for the recipe. I used less brown sugar, probably 1 cup and 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. The rhubarb was almost sweet as it was young and tender.
Great tasting . Didn’t last long in our house!
Use the topping ...do not put on convection
Will make again, but did add more rhubarb (2 cups) . Thank you!
I made the rhubarb bread. It took way more than an hour to bake, burning the topping. It also rose and overflowed the pan. I measured and followed the directions. I would try again putting two recipes in three pans. Wendy
Made into cupcakes. Used 2 cups of rhubarb and also added flour to the crumble on top. Was delicious and approved by all! 50 minutest to cook in silicone cupcake tray (no paper).
Moist and delicious loaf!!
love this for late spring rhubarb
I did add 2 cups rhubarb cut up in bigger pieces, less sugar. Made them into muffins. We ate them fresh, and wasn't to sure what I thought, needed more flavor, but on second day they were so moist and had a nice flavor. I find they keep well in fridge.
Flavor was good but rhubarb was very stringy. I may try again, cooking the rhubarb before using in recipe
I added a bit of nutmeg, and used zucchini milk for a portion of the liquid.
I also added extra rhubarb, left off the topping,and I used maple syrup instead of brown sugar. It was very good, but I wish I had used the topping.
Made into muffins. Family loved them,
This is by far my favorite rhubarb recipe. It is easy to make and comes out moist and tasty. I used 2 cups rhubarb and split the recipe between 3 mini bread pans, baking it for 30 minutes. Spray the pans well, and use care in removing the loaves from the pans. Enough to share with neighbors and friends!
Loved it! Soft and moist texture. Made muffins and bread. Will make it again!
No changes. Very good and tasty bread, I will make it again.
Very tasty everyone loved it. I used 2 cups of rubarb rather than 1 1/2 cups. Very moist and flavorful.
I will make it again but use a much larger pan....
Love rhubarb, love this recipe!
Took much longer to bake than hour
I have made this recipe since 1978. It's always great for any occasion.
I made the recipe exact & I made the muffins. I made 6 jumbo muffins and 8 regular size muffins. They came out excellent! Just enough tartness from the rhubarb and sweetness sugar. Thank you. Will be making this again.
I made this recipe into muffins (made 15 muffins) and it was really good with some changes. The recipe sounded bland and sweet so I cut the brown sugar down to 1 cup, added vanilla with the egg and added about a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice to the dry ingredients. I also cut the sugar topping in half and would consider cutting it down further to a quarter because the tops just need a sprinkle of sugar topping rather than a thick crust.
I made this and it was awesome. It stayed moist until it was gone.
I would not make with topping again.
I subbed the flour for wholemeal and cut the sugar down by half a cup. Light and fluffy and delicious!
The muffins were amazing
I used gluten free flour instead of regular flour. It was DELICIOUS!
I doubled the recipe, divided between friends and family. they want more!
I have made it as a loaf and also in muffin top pans.
It is great just the way it is written! However I make the recipe to get fifteen muffins! A real hit with everyone!
Thank you so much for the recipe for the Rhubarb Bread. I love Rhubarb and as soon as I can find fresh Rubarb I will make it. If I can’t find fresh rhubarb I will use frozen and hope it comes out the same.
Loved it. Maybe just a little extra sugar next time I made muffins rather than a loaf
I used 1 cup of rhubarb with 1/2 cup of mixed plums and strawberries. I used no butter in topping.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections