Buttermilk Rhubarb Bread

Great way to use summer rhubarb.

Recipe by Karla Sonnenberg

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Bread:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 5x9-inch loaf pan.

  • Mix brown sugar, vegetable oil, egg, buttermilk, flour, baking soda, salt, and rhubarb, in exact order and stirring after each addition, together in a bowl until batter is just combined; pour into the prepared pan.

  • Combine white sugar, butter, and cinnamon together in a bowl until crumbly; lightly press onto batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the bread comes out clean, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 57.4g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 22.6mg; sodium 290.5mg. Full Nutrition
