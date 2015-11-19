No Rice, Chicken Fried Rice

Rating: 4.35 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a favorite for everyone I feed it to. If you are trying to get away from carbs, you will be amazed at how much you will love this. My friends stated that this was better than actual rice.

By Amberlina79

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat eggs and milk together in a bowl.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir egg mixture until scrambled and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Remove skillet from heat.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok or large, deep skillet over medium heat; cook and stir chicken until almost cooked through, 5 to 10 minutes. Add bacon; cook and stir until bacon is browned and chicken is no longer pink in the center, 5 to 10 minutes more.

  • Mix peas and carrots into chicken mixture; cook and stir until warmed, about 5 minutes. Add cauliflower, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce; cook and stir until cauliflower is tender, about 10 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

In place of chicken, I sometimes use fajita-style grilled chicken that is already cooked. If you choose to do this, add it when adding the peas and carrots.

You can use fewer eggs. I just like a lot of egg in mine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 176.5mg; sodium 323mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

Tina Nielsen Yeagley
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2015
I've been wanting to make cauliflower "rice" for a while this recipe was perfect! The only thing I added was water chestnuts I like that in my fried rice. Hubby and I and our non-picky eaters loved it. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

shale
Rating: 3 stars
05/08/2017
It was okay. I made it exactly as directed except that I used pre-cooked bacon (a smart move I think). It wasn't bad but it just tasted so strongly of cauliflower. It's not that I dislike cauliflower But in the end it was just a bowl full of cauliflower and bland chicken with a few (albeit yummy) toppings. And there's SO MUCH OF IT. I'll finish it but I wouldn't make it again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Melody Duncan
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2015
My low carb -eating family is crazy for this recipe. I make it twice weekly. I like it too and I don't like cauliflower. Who knew? Read More
Helpful
(2)
aroslow
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2017
Left out bacon (don't like) and egg (allergy) but added broccoli and shrimp. Needed much more soy sauce than recommended (added and tasted to find right amount) but it turned out great. Time to cook was even less than the amount listed because the shrimp were cooked already. Easy and pretty healthy. Didn't notice it was missing rice at all. Tasted like something I'd order in a Chinese restaurant- in a good way! Read More
Helpful
(1)
CFlott
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2017
This was good and I didn't miss the rice at all.... But in my opinion you should cook the bacon separately. I had to pull it out because it never crisped up and I didn't want to eat chewy fat. With the bacon crisped up I added it back in. Added some onion garlic and sesame oil. Very good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ghostrider
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2018
I used broccoli instead of cauliflower but it came out really great it was all gone the next day Read More
E.j. Seergae
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2020
I like my bacon a little crispier, so I do the bacon first in the oven and then add it at the end. Very tasty and carb friendly. Read More
Melissa
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2017
So good my husband wants to make it again the same week! Read More
Denise Felt
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2016
Very good Read More
