Chicken Carbonara Risotto

Sautéed chicken, simmered in creamy chicken soup with green peas and rice ... stir in the Parmesan and dinner's ready!

By Minute Rice

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until cooked through.

  • Add soup, peas and milk; bring to a boil. Stir in rice; cover. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 5 minutes.

  • Stir in bacon bits and Parmesan cheese.

Tips

* Or substitute grated Romano cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 38.8g; carbohydrates 60.1g; fat 15g; cholesterol 81.3mg; sodium 928.6mg. Full Nutrition
