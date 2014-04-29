Chicken Carbonara Risotto
Sautéed chicken, simmered in creamy chicken soup with green peas and rice ... stir in the Parmesan and dinner's ready!
* Or substitute grated Romano cheese.
I really liked this recipe. Easy and tasty. Like another reviewer, I don't use minute rice (what can I say? I'm a purist), so I adjusted the instructions slightly: 1. Bring 2 cups salted water to a boil. 2. Add 1 cup uncooked long grain white rice. Lower heat to low and cover. Simmer 20 minutes. 3. While rice is simmering, heat oil (I use olive) over medium-high heat and add chicken strips (or chunks). Cook and stir until cooked through, about 4-5 minutes. 4. Add condensed soup, peas, and milk to chicken. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Turn heat to medium low and simmer for 5 minutes. 5. When rice is done, stir it into soup mixture, then stir in Parmesan and bacon bits. 6. Stir well, then let stand for 3-5 minutes. I doubled this, then discovered I didn't have to. The single recipe would have been more than enough for our family of 4 to have very generous portions. Leftovers are great the next day!Read More
Rice didn't cook through so dish was crunchy. Need to cut down on rice or increase liquids and cook time.Read More
Boiled the rice along with some vegetables first before adding it to chicken, bacon, and soup, but besides that, very good meal. Wish I had made more!
Specific techniques are required for risotto, and for a pasta carbonara...neither of which I've made, but neither of which are represented here. I am not trying to be a food snob. My only gripe is with the title.
Pretty darn good and easy! Even the skeptical hubby liked and told me to cook again.
This was a pretty good, super simple one dish meal. I don't use Minute rice in cooking so I just pre-cooked the rice and added it at the very end so it wouldn't get too starchy. The liquid ratio was just right with this method, but I did use more than 1 cup of uncooked rice. I added some lemon juice at the end to give it more of a Greek flavor, but that was just a whim. The flavor of the original (before I added the juice) was very good. I also cooked some onion, celery and carrots in just to give it some extra vegetables. I don't think this really changed the flavor at all. Overall, this is a very good recipe, definitely a quick and hearty meal.
I was tweaking the recipe by using chicken stock and egg (like in real carbonara), but the five minute cook time for the rice was definitely not enough. Granted I was using uncooked jasmine rice, not minute rice or whatever that is. It also didn’t microwave well when I needed to reheat it. Definitely an “eat it now” kind of dish.
Very tasty recipe. Followed the recipe the first time, was a bit dry so i added an extra half cup of milk. Turned out perfect :) Works with your left over chicken and canned veggies also.
I will not be making this again because the meal tasted very bland. There was absolutely no flavor, the cream of chicken soup gave the risotto NO flavor. I would recommend making the sauce of the risotto from scratch.
It's pretty good. But what I love about it is how quick and easy it is. Start to finish in 20 min or less
Yum!
Sooo... I actually made two different versions of this recipe. In the first batch I made it according to the recipe, with the exception of using a brown rice, wild rice, and quinoa blend. On the second batch I used the same rice blend as my first batch and I added fresh mushrooms. The only adjustment I had to make in both of my versions was to add a little extra milk for the rice to soften and cook the right way. Both were great!!!
I made it as written and found it okay. My husband (who will eat about anything but almost never compliment something) said quote 'this was really good'. So while it's not my fav, it's getting four stars and a spot in my recipe box to make again. I will say it was simple and easy to make, and other than the bacon bits, I normally keep everything it needs on hand so that's a major plus as well.
I made this recipe .... I added fresh garlic to the chicken, red bell peppers and turkey bacon ... like others I cooked brown rice first then added to the recipe . When I make this again I will cut down on the milk.
Needed garlic, added diced onion, used creamy chicken and mushroom soup but needed more mushrooms to add flavour. Was ok by itself but needed the adjustments to make it a very tasty meal.