Big Ray's Rhubarb Relish Recipe

Growing up we always had an abundance of rhubarb from the garden. This was a way for my mom to use it up and treat us as well. Nice addition to ice cream, pound cake, or all by itself. You can substitute any berries for the strawberries.

By bfr610

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Stir brown sugar, rhubarb, strawberries, vinegar, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg together in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until relish thickens, about 30 minutes. Cool, transfer to a sealable container, and store in the refrigerator.

Cook's Note:

To thicken the relish more quickly add 1/4 teaspoon cornstarch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 65.6g; fat 0.2g; sodium 19.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Barbara
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2020
Flavor is delicious! I call it jam cuz that’s the consistency it is, but with a (chai) twist. Everyone I give it to just loves it! I did double the spices though. Read More
