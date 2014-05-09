Ed's Thousand Island Dressing
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 443.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.4g 5 %
carbohydrates: 6.7g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 3.8g
fat: 46.3g 71 %
saturated fat: 7g 35 %
cholesterol: 73.9mg 25 %
vitamin a iu: 383.2IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 5 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 22 %
vitamin c: 2mg 3 %
folate: 11mcg 3 %
calcium: 15.3mg 2 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 5.6mg 2 %
potassium: 81.8mg 2 %
sodium: 976.5mg 39 %
calories from fat: 417
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved