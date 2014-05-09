Ed's Thousand Island Dressing

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

For a great Thousand Island dressing with a very slight kick in spice. The sliced black olives in the jalapeno are a great addition.

By Ed Canipelli

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir mayonnaise, olives, tomato paste, horseradish, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and chipotle pepper powder together in a bowl.

  • Crumble egg yolks into mayonnaise mixture. Chop whites and stir into mayonnaise mixture until dressing is thick and creamy. Season with kosher salt and pepper as needed, cover with plastic wrap, and chill in the refrigerator until flavors blend, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 46.3g; cholesterol 73.9mg; sodium 976.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Pattyk
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2021
I grew up thinking I didn’t like Thousand Island dressing. Recipes like this have completely changed my salad dressing life. Horseradish gives this version a lovely, but not overwhelming, kick. I couldn’t find the olives with jalapeños in my locals stores, so I went with plain black olives and a bit of cayenne. Otherwise, I made as written. Recommendable! Read More
