Grilled Cipollini Onions
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 62.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.2g 2 %
carbohydrates: 7.4g 2 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 8 %
sugars: 5g
fat: 3.4g 5 %
saturated fat: 0.5g 2 %
vitamin a iu: 337.8IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin c: 7mg 12 %
folate: 3.6mcg 1 %
calcium: 14.1mg 1 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 3.8mg 1 %
potassium: 20.6mg 1 %
sodium: 229.7mg 9 %
calories from fat: 30.9
