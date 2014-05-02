Grilled Cipollini Onions

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a delicious side for any grilled meat or fish. The onions are sweet and grilling them brings out a creamy delicious favor. Cipollini onions have a paper-thin skin. Some people prefer to leave it on in the cooking process.

By FrackFamily5 CA—>CT

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a shallow dish with water; soak wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place onions, basil, oil, and salt in a bowl; toss to coat onions. Refrigerate until flavors blend, 30 to 60 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Thread onions onto prepared skewers, weaving basil between onions.

  • Cook onions on the preheated grill, turning once, until sweet and tender, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 3.4g; sodium 229.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

SHORECOOK
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2015
AWESOME! My only change was to add little red potatoes to the skewers. I tossed them in olive oil and sprinkled with garlic salt. The onions were done according to the recipe. The cooking time was the same for both. I had a hard time finding the cipollini onions but that is because I was looking for them in a mesh bag. I found them in the refrigerated section of the produce department in a little plastic container already peeled. I love these little guys and now I'm searching for cipollini to plant in my garden. Thank you FrackFamily5 for sharing this AWESOME recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SHORECOOK
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2015
AWESOME! My only change was to add little red potatoes to the skewers. I tossed them in olive oil and sprinkled with garlic salt. The onions were done according to the recipe. The cooking time was the same for both. I had a hard time finding the cipollini onions but that is because I was looking for them in a mesh bag. I found them in the refrigerated section of the produce department in a little plastic container already peeled. I love these little guys and now I'm searching for cipollini to plant in my garden. Thank you FrackFamily5 for sharing this AWESOME recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2019
Well I had to improvise since it s 15 degrees outside and I m not grilling. I had potatoes in the oven in a Pyrex 9x13 baking dish. I placed the skewers over the dish and roasted for 20 minutes on 400. Tasted great! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022