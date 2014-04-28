Chef John's Spanish Garlic Soup (Sopa de Ajo)

Rating: 4.57 stars
65 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 45
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Sopa de Ajo is a wonderfully rustic bread soup spiked with sliced garlic, paprika, and ham. If that wasn't enough to get your attention, it's also topped with eggs poached in a fragrant, brick-red broth. It's like a steaming bowl of breakfast-for-dinner.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Spread French bread onto the prepared baking sheet and drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil over the top; gently stir to coat bread.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crispy and lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a heavy pot over medium heat. Cook and stir garlic in hot oil until just golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Add ham; cook and stir until heated through, about 1 minute. Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of paprika and cook for 1 minute more. Pour bread into pot and toss to coat with hot oil mixture.

  • Pour chicken broth into bread mixture; add cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper and stir. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium, and stir in parsley.

  • Crack each egg into a small bowl or cup. Make 4 depressions in the bread on top of the soup with a spoon. Slowly pour an egg into each depression. Cover the pot with a lid and cook until egg whites are firm and yolks are thick but not hard, 2 to 3 minutes. Ladle soup into bowls and spoon an egg on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 201.3mg; sodium 2072.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (66)

Most helpful positive review

mkuhlka
Rating: 4 stars
06/04/2014
As a native Spaniard, (from Madrid), I give this recipe a 4 because is a pretty close one to be authentic. We do NOT use ham or cayenne. There is a misconception about Spanish food, we do not have that many spicy dishes at all, far from Mexican food, where they like it hot. A variation is to cut the bread in cubes instead of leaving it whole, and to stir in the egg beaten, like you do with Chinese egg drop soup. Read More
Helpful
(63)

Most helpful critical review

Cookindude
Rating: 3 stars
01/02/2020
This was a rare Chef John miss for me. Made this per the recipe with one exception left the ham out and added some smoked sausage instead. ( I am not a big fan of ham and the wife has stomach problems after eating it). First off though the flavor is amazing. the garlic paprika and sausage go really well together. What bothered both of us was the texture of bread in the soup. It was ok but I wouldn't go out of my way to eat this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
The Gourmand
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2014
What a great recipe! I liked to use a little less paprika not to overpower the garlic flavour. The garlic flavour is subtle, kind of like onions in a French onion soup. This brought me right back to this Spanish restaurant I went with my family a long time ago. I'm happy to have found this little gem, it really brings me back. Thanks Chef John! Love all your recipes, you have great taste. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Giulia Matthews
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2014
Fantastic soup easy quick and cheap! I tried it also with just regular slices of bread: it is not the same of course but still very tasty!! We also substituted paprika with smoked paprika and it was great! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Michael Chave
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2016
I am a chef here in Montreal, working for a private yacht club,, we had a dinner just the other night, I took this opportunity to show case this recipe for this soup.. They all loved it !! the smoky paprika, I used a spicy choriso sausage because it was on sale, but followed all the rest of ingredients, Cooking with you is fun.. enjoy all your demonstrations, Chef John! Cheers !!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Drake
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2016
Excellent! I cannot comment as to the authenticity of this recipe, but it is VERY good. Delicious recipe as is Read More
Helpful
(3)
Lisa Nonnweiler
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2019
If your eggs are sinking your not putting enough bread in, very good Read More
Helpful
(2)
Twila Davis Reed
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2016
I don't usually care for soup but we LOVE this one. We've modified it a bit for our tastes like using about 1 lb of cubed ham steak to 4 cartons of stock and using a combo of sweet, smoked and spicy paprikas. If you toast your paprika in the oil a bit before adding the stock, it really brings out the flavors. We add a lot of paprika because it's delicious. When we poach the eggs, they always seem to sink to the bottom, but we can still fish them out when serving. This is also one that gets better as it sits. The bread makes the leftovers almost creamy. So tasty! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Vidya Menon
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2017
Ingredients are simple and cheap, didn't take too long at all to make! Incredibly flavorful and hearty, I definitely will be making this one again. You can't go wrong with Chef John :) Read More
Helpful
(1)
Laurahallie
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2019
This tasted excellent, but I had some problems with the preparation. I did make a few alterations: used a loaf of Italian bread and didn't measure the amount. Didn't have EVOO so just used regular olive oil. I also just used up my remaining ham and thus didn't measure. The biggest changes resulted from my not having a large enough pot: I ended up having to use two, which was rather chaotic. Also, this was probably due to my imperfect measurements, but my eggs didn't really poach properly; rather, they sort of poached but mostly just seeped into the soup dish. Anyway, it was still totally delicious, and I'm now in love with the taste of savory smoked paprika. Read More
Helpful
(1)
