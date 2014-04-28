Chef John's Spanish Garlic Soup (Sopa de Ajo)

1 of 66

Rating: 4 stars As a native Spaniard, (from Madrid), I give this recipe a 4 because is a pretty close one to be authentic. We do NOT use ham or cayenne. There is a misconception about Spanish food, we do not have that many spicy dishes at all, far from Mexican food, where they like it hot. A variation is to cut the bread in cubes instead of leaving it whole, and to stir in the egg beaten, like you do with Chinese egg drop soup. Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars What a great recipe! I liked to use a little less paprika not to overpower the garlic flavour. The garlic flavour is subtle, kind of like onions in a French onion soup. This brought me right back to this Spanish restaurant I went with my family a long time ago. I'm happy to have found this little gem, it really brings me back. Thanks Chef John! Love all your recipes, you have great taste. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic soup easy quick and cheap! I tried it also with just regular slices of bread: it is not the same of course but still very tasty!! We also substituted paprika with smoked paprika and it was great! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I am a chef here in Montreal, working for a private yacht club,, we had a dinner just the other night, I took this opportunity to show case this recipe for this soup.. They all loved it !! the smoky paprika, I used a spicy choriso sausage because it was on sale, but followed all the rest of ingredients, Cooking with you is fun.. enjoy all your demonstrations, Chef John! Cheers !!! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I cannot comment as to the authenticity of this recipe, but it is VERY good. Delicious recipe as is Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars If your eggs are sinking your not putting enough bread in, very good Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I don't usually care for soup but we LOVE this one. We've modified it a bit for our tastes like using about 1 lb of cubed ham steak to 4 cartons of stock and using a combo of sweet, smoked and spicy paprikas. If you toast your paprika in the oil a bit before adding the stock, it really brings out the flavors. We add a lot of paprika because it's delicious. When we poach the eggs, they always seem to sink to the bottom, but we can still fish them out when serving. This is also one that gets better as it sits. The bread makes the leftovers almost creamy. So tasty! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Ingredients are simple and cheap, didn't take too long at all to make! Incredibly flavorful and hearty, I definitely will be making this one again. You can't go wrong with Chef John :) Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This tasted excellent, but I had some problems with the preparation. I did make a few alterations: used a loaf of Italian bread and didn't measure the amount. Didn't have EVOO so just used regular olive oil. I also just used up my remaining ham and thus didn't measure. The biggest changes resulted from my not having a large enough pot: I ended up having to use two, which was rather chaotic. Also, this was probably due to my imperfect measurements, but my eggs didn't really poach properly; rather, they sort of poached but mostly just seeped into the soup dish. Anyway, it was still totally delicious, and I'm now in love with the taste of savory smoked paprika. Helpful (1)