Chef John's Pecan Pie

Rating: 4.74 stars
123 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 105
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is my idea of the perfect pecan pie. It has the perfect ratio of crunchy nuts to the sweet, sticky goodness underneath. And thanks to the blind-baking, the crust is wonderfully crisp.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 pecan pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
10

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Roll pie dough in a 9 1/2-inch glass pie dish and crimp the edges. Cover dough in parchment paper and press paper down to line the dough; pour pie weights on top of the parchment paper and spread evenly over the bottom.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Remove parchment paper and pie weights to a bowl. Bake crust until lightly golden and set, about 10 minutes more.

  • Spread pecans out on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven until lightly toasted, 7 to 8 minutes.

  • Stir brown sugar, butter, white sugar, corn syrup, flour, milk, bourbon, vanilla extract, and salt together in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Remove from heat and cool for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Whisk eggs in a large bowl. Slowly drizzle sugar mixture into eggs, whisking constantly.

  • Spread pecans out in the bottom of the crust. Pour sugar mixture over nuts and gently stir with a spatula to coat all of the nuts.

  • Bake pie in the preheated oven until crust is golden brown and pie is set, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
527 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 57.5g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 80.4mg; sodium 313.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (123)

Most helpful positive review

anniemusicing
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2014
First off... I absolutely love Chef John, and have never gone wrong with his video recipes! So I'm a little biased.. This was the first time I had ever made a pecan pie. I followed his recipe almost exactly, and was blown away! Amazing!! My only 'issue' was something that I brought on to myself- I didn't have the pie weights that Chef John used in the video, nor did I substitute with dried beans or rice. Instead, I followed the instructions on the ready-made crust packaging, which told me to use a fork to puncture the crust prior to baking. Not good! It totally messed with the integrity of the crust, and did nothing to prevent the crust from bubbling up. Next time, I will use pie weights, or beans, or rice, or whatever! The pie didn't slice quite as nicely as Chef John's, but that could be because I didn't let it cool completely. BUT- warm, gooey Pecan Pie from the oven totally trumps proper plating. Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

avid baker
Rating: 3 stars
11/27/2015
I've made many pecan pies before but this recipe sounded really good. The taste was excellent, but the filling was runny! The crust stuck to the bottom and sides of the glass baking pan. I have been baking for 70 years, so I know I followed the recipe to the letter? Why did the filling not congeal? Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
basg101
Rating: 3 stars
11/12/2016
This pie is good, but I found it disappointing. For years, I've been making a super simple pecan pie with a few ingredients. This was a lot more complicated - longer ingredient list, toasting the nuts, cooking the filling - and it didn't taste as good as my simple standby. You'll get a good pecan pie if you make this, but you can get the same flavors with less work. Read More
Helpful
(9)
fwacfred
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2015
Absolutely love Chef John's recipes. Made the pecan pie and it came out great. I didn't have bourbon so I substituted some red wine and it was just fine. I didn't blind bake the crusts as instructed but did not have any problems. I even made one with a layer of semi sweet chocolate chips on the bottom of the pie and it was heavenly. Read More
Helpful
(6)
spapsdorf
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2016
This is definitely a 5 star recipe and should be a package deal with Chef John's pumpkin pie recipe if you're in charge of pies at Thanksgiving. I made both of these for a holiday dinner with 8 adults, 2 kids, and the pies were GONE! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Trill1am
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2014
This is the best pecan pie I have ever tasted! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Marilyn Troyer
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2015
Absolutely the best pecan pie we've ever eaten including those from bakeries and restaurants! Just the right amount of sweetness and texture. I didn't use the bourbon and I also didn't blind bake the piecrust first. Still came out divine! For those having problems make sure there are no cracks or holes in your crust and make sure the filling doesn't cook over and get between your crust and the pie pan. Chef John hits a home run again! Read More
Helpful
(3)
keff
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2017
It's pretty good recipe but in my opinion the sugar must be cut in about 30% easily. It just came up too sweet to my taste. Read More
Helpful
(3)
rod c
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2016
Love this recipe. Roasting the pecans makes all the difference. My guests loved the taste. I followed the recipe exactly and would not suggest any changes. Read More
Helpful
(3)
