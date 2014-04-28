Chef John's Pecan Pie

1 of 123

Rating: 5 stars First off... I absolutely love Chef John, and have never gone wrong with his video recipes! So I'm a little biased.. This was the first time I had ever made a pecan pie. I followed his recipe almost exactly, and was blown away! Amazing!! My only 'issue' was something that I brought on to myself- I didn't have the pie weights that Chef John used in the video, nor did I substitute with dried beans or rice. Instead, I followed the instructions on the ready-made crust packaging, which told me to use a fork to puncture the crust prior to baking. Not good! It totally messed with the integrity of the crust, and did nothing to prevent the crust from bubbling up. Next time, I will use pie weights, or beans, or rice, or whatever! The pie didn't slice quite as nicely as Chef John's, but that could be because I didn't let it cool completely. BUT- warm, gooey Pecan Pie from the oven totally trumps proper plating. Helpful (28)

Rating: 3 stars I've made many pecan pies before but this recipe sounded really good. The taste was excellent, but the filling was runny! The crust stuck to the bottom and sides of the glass baking pan. I have been baking for 70 years, so I know I followed the recipe to the letter? Why did the filling not congeal? Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars This pie is good, but I found it disappointing. For years, I've been making a super simple pecan pie with a few ingredients. This was a lot more complicated - longer ingredient list, toasting the nuts, cooking the filling - and it didn't taste as good as my simple standby. You'll get a good pecan pie if you make this, but you can get the same flavors with less work. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely love Chef John's recipes. Made the pecan pie and it came out great. I didn't have bourbon so I substituted some red wine and it was just fine. I didn't blind bake the crusts as instructed but did not have any problems. I even made one with a layer of semi sweet chocolate chips on the bottom of the pie and it was heavenly. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is definitely a 5 star recipe and should be a package deal with Chef John's pumpkin pie recipe if you're in charge of pies at Thanksgiving. I made both of these for a holiday dinner with 8 adults, 2 kids, and the pies were GONE! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best pecan pie I have ever tasted! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely the best pecan pie we've ever eaten including those from bakeries and restaurants! Just the right amount of sweetness and texture. I didn't use the bourbon and I also didn't blind bake the piecrust first. Still came out divine! For those having problems make sure there are no cracks or holes in your crust and make sure the filling doesn't cook over and get between your crust and the pie pan. Chef John hits a home run again! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars It's pretty good recipe but in my opinion the sugar must be cut in about 30% easily. It just came up too sweet to my taste. Helpful (3)