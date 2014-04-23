Chef John's Succotash

Rating: 4.64 stars
42 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This may be America's oldest vegetable recipe, coming from a Narragansett Indian word, 'msickquatash,' which, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, means 'boiled corn kernels.' When most of you hear the word succotash, you probably don't think of a delicious vegetable side dish, you probably think of the catchphrase, 'Sufferin' succotash!' But succotash really is a great and very underrated recipe.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion with a pinch of salt in hot butter and oil until onion is softened and slightly golden, 6 to 7 minutes. Add red bell pepper, jalapeno, and garlic; cook and stir until peppers are fragrant and softened, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Stir tomatoes, cumin, black pepper, and cayenne pepper into onion mixture; cook and stir until heated through, 1 to 3 minutes. Add zucchini, green beans, water, and a pinch of salt; cook until zucchini are almost tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir corn and lima beans into zucchini mixture until heated through, about 3 to 5 minutes more. Season with salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 2.7mg; sodium 62.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (48)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jane Allen
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2017
I just want to say that this is not my mothers succotash which was disgusting and the reason I haven't eaten lima beans in 30 years. But my local farmers market had them so I decided to give them a try in this recipe. I'm on my third helping and can't wait for lunch tomorrow. I actually had doubled the recipe and added a little celery salt. The whole family loved it, even my meat eating guy. will make again and again!! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Bart Jasiewicz
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2015
This is a great alternative for those evenings when you are tired of eating meat. For those of you that don't have good tolerance to spicy foods, you might want to do 3/4ths or even half of a jalapeno pepper, I liked it fine just the way it was but I am a bit of a spicy food fan. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Chef and a Baker
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2014
I didn't have Lima beans and I added some brown sugar to mellow out the heat from the japs and cayenne. It went over pretty well this one is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(5)
mrs. antoine
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2017
I skipped the jalapeno and cayenne because we're not into spicy food. Add liberal amounts of cumin and pepper. Delish! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Liz H
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2016
I made this as written except I omitted the cayenne and added cilantro. It was yummy! Read More
Helpful
(2)
darlasue
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2015
As always a great recipe from Chef John. A nice way to use up bits n pieces of frozen veg. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Bad Mom Jeans
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2018
Made this as a side dish to some grilled steaks and loved it. So fresh and flavorful with good snap to the veggies. We decided it's the new potatoes to our steaks. Read More
Helpful
(2)
carly
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2018
I love this one just the way it is. I use all fresh veggies when I can get my hands on them. My kids all enjoy it also. Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
WyoRanch
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2015
It's snowing outside in the middle of May so fresh vegies were not an option. I do however freeze everything we grow and what I find at the farmers market. I used canned drained stewed tomatoes and frozen everything else so omitted the water addition since it wasn't needed. Served this with sliced smoked dinner sausage that I added to the mix for a complete 1 pot dinner and it was delicious. So easy to make and such a forgiving recipe - a little more this and less of that for personal choice. I used a whole and large jalapeno with the cayenne and we didn't think it was that spicy - it was the perfect amount of heat. Thank you Chef John this one replaces my own standby. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sara E. Robinson
Rating: 1 stars
05/19/2020
Did not turn out at all. Read More
