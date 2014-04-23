Chef John's Shrimp Cocktail
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 305.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 47.7g 95 %
carbohydrates: 18.9g 6 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 10.4g
fat: 4.3g 7 %
saturated fat: 0.8g 4 %
cholesterol: 345mg 115 %
vitamin a iu: 705.5IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 17.1mg 132 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 22 %
vitamin c: 28.7mg 48 %
folate: 22.3mcg 6 %
calcium: 174.8mg 18 %
iron: 6.2mg 34 %
magnesium: 107.1mg 38 %
potassium: 701.6mg 20 %
sodium: 1414.9mg 57 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 38.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.