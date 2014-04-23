Chef John's Shrimp Cocktail

Before I knew much about food or dining out, I knew that if they brought shrimp cocktails to the table as an appetizer, we were eating at a 'fancy' restaurant. I'm sure I enjoyed the shrimp, but what I really loved was dipping the crackers in the spicy, horseradish-spiked cocktail sauce.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Poaching Liquid:
Cocktail Sauce:

Directions

  • Stir water, onion, lemon, garlic, tarragon, seafood seasoning, peppercorns, and bay leaf together in a large pot; bring to a simmer and cook until flavors blend, about 15 minutes.

  • Whisk ketchup, chili sauce, horseradish, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and salt together in a bowl; refrigerate until chilled, at least 15 minutes.

  • Bring poaching liquid to a rapid boil. Cook the shrimp in the boiling liquid until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is no longer transparent in the center, about 5 minutes. Transfer shrimp to a bowl of ice water and immerse in ice water until cold; drain. Arrange cold shrimp on a platter and serve with chilled sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 47.7g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 345mg; sodium 1414.9mg. Full Nutrition
