Quick Cured Salmon

Learn how to cure salmon with this quick technique. While the process is incredibly simple, the potential variations are endless. Whether you're talking about the brine or post-cure seasonings, this is something that begs for adaptation. Smoked salt, chipotle, or smoked paprika could be used before or after the cure to make things a little loxier, and don't even get me started on the herbs. After the 3-minute cure, you can sprinkle your slices with dill, tarragon, chervil, or thyme.

Recipe by Chef John

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together cold water, salt, and sugar in a large bowl until sugar and salt are completely dissolved. Set brine aside.

  • Cut salmon along one side of the center connective tissue to the skin but not through. Turn the knife parallel to the cutting board and cut salmon meat from skin. Repeat on the remaining side; discard skin and connective tissue. Cut each fillet into 1/4-inch slices.

  • Working in batches of 5, place slices in brine for 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove cured slices to a wire rack; blot gently with paper towels.

  • Arrange cured salmon in a single layer on a platter, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours to overnight.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the curing ingredients. The actual amount of the cure consumed will vary.

