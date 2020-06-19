Quick Cured Salmon

Learn how to cure salmon with this quick technique. While the process is incredibly simple, the potential variations are endless. Whether you're talking about the brine or post-cure seasonings, this is something that begs for adaptation. Smoked salt, chipotle, or smoked paprika could be used before or after the cure to make things a little loxier, and don't even get me started on the herbs. After the 3-minute cure, you can sprinkle your slices with dill, tarragon, chervil, or thyme.
I love to experiment with making sushi at home, but the raw fish part makes me nervous. This recipe let us have that velvety smooth texture we love in salmon sushi without the raw fish. I only made 1/2 the batch listed and I was so amazed at how easy it was and how much more rewarding serving my sushi felt.
This is remarkable! The pleasing buttery texture of lox with a tiny fraction of the effort. I did learn that the thickness of each piece is critical to the timing. A few slices were too thin and I left them in the brine one extra minute resulting in those pieces being a touch to salty. Resting in the fridge overnight seems essential to me. It was a little to close to sashimi after only a couple hours. I can’t wait to try again. This time I’ll use a skinless filet to see if that isn’t all the simpler to get perfect quarter inch thick slices.
