Homemade Seasoned Salt

Rating: 5 stars This is a really tasty blend, easily made with spices you already have on hand. I made a half recipe which was enough to fill half a standard size spice jar. Excellent on roasted chicken and potatoes, eggs, anything really! I put some on my steak tonight and it was delicious! I can't wait to experiment some more with it! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars Every year at Christmas, my grandma would send us what we called nuts and bolts, which was basically a modified chex mix. It was my favorite Christmas item each year, and sadly the recipe died along with her several years ago. Every Christmas since I have tried and failed to replicate such a cherished family memory. It was never quite right. THIS was what I was missing! This recipe minus the ground red pepper made my mix taste just like Grandma used to make. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recipe several times, and it has become my go-to secret ingredient! I use it on pretty much all cooked vegetables, in soups, etc. My only change was omitting red pepper (I have 3 littles), but I'm sure it would be even better with heat. Definitely recommend! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great blend. I only used half as much red pepper and it still has a little bite to it. I can't imagine why I had never tried this before. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Fair warning, if you use freshly ground black pepper, you will need less as it is more potent Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Simple and a good homemade alternative to store bought seasoned salts. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Easy. Ingredients found in most kitchens. Use fresh high quality spices. I added 1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes, crushed and 1/4 teaspoon celery seed. Store in a shaker tightly closed to prevent caking. Add a couple dried beans to help prevent caking if it becomes a problem. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Really good balance of flavors for almost any meat, but too much black pepper for me. Next time I'll use only 2 tsp instead of 4. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Ran out of seasoning salt when I went to make my homemade tortilla chips. Found this recipe and stuck pretty close to it. I didn't have any regular paprika on hand so I used a hot paprika, essentially ground chili peppers and a shake or two of red pepper flakes to give it an extra kick. Also used a smidge less onion powder than called for, just due to personal taste. This was excellent on my chips! Better than any store bought seasoning salt I've used! Can't wait to experiment with it in different recipes! Helpful (4)