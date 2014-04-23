Homemade Seasoned Salt

Rating: 4.8 stars
100 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 84
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

We love using this delicious blend to season chicken or vegetables before grilling. Makes enough to store and use later. Sprinkle over meat or vegetables and grill.

By Jayna

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
19
Yield:
19 teaspoons
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

19
Original recipe yields 19 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper in an airtight container, seal, and shake to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
2 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.5g; sodium 1198.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (103)

France C
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2014
This is a really tasty blend, easily made with spices you already have on hand. I made a half recipe which was enough to fill half a standard size spice jar. Excellent on roasted chicken and potatoes, eggs, anything really! I put some on my steak tonight and it was delicious! I can't wait to experiment some more with it! Read More
Chas
Rating: 1 stars
02/06/2017
I made this because I ran out of Lowrey's and needed for dill dip. Right now I'm wishing I would have ran to the store and bought some. It was really salty. Read More
Jennifer Benak
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2017
Every year at Christmas, my grandma would send us what we called nuts and bolts, which was basically a modified chex mix. It was my favorite Christmas item each year, and sadly the recipe died along with her several years ago. Every Christmas since I have tried and failed to replicate such a cherished family memory. It was never quite right. THIS was what I was missing! This recipe minus the ground red pepper made my mix taste just like Grandma used to make. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!! Read More
MamaRayRay
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2015
I have made this recipe several times, and it has become my go-to secret ingredient! I use it on pretty much all cooked vegetables, in soups, etc. My only change was omitting red pepper (I have 3 littles), but I'm sure it would be even better with heat. Definitely recommend! Read More
Wackadoo
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2014
This is a great blend. I only used half as much red pepper and it still has a little bite to it. I can't imagine why I had never tried this before. Read More
Anna
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2016
Fair warning, if you use freshly ground black pepper, you will need less as it is more potent Read More
Jessica Skemp
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2015
Simple and a good homemade alternative to store bought seasoned salts. Read More
Tom Long
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2018
Easy. Ingredients found in most kitchens. Use fresh high quality spices. I added 1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes, crushed and 1/4 teaspoon celery seed. Store in a shaker tightly closed to prevent caking. Add a couple dried beans to help prevent caking if it becomes a problem. Read More
Spud Buddies
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2016
Really good balance of flavors for almost any meat, but too much black pepper for me. Next time I'll use only 2 tsp instead of 4. Read More
Sam Bowes
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2016
Ran out of seasoning salt when I went to make my homemade tortilla chips. Found this recipe and stuck pretty close to it. I didn't have any regular paprika on hand so I used a hot paprika, essentially ground chili peppers and a shake or two of red pepper flakes to give it an extra kick. Also used a smidge less onion powder than called for, just due to personal taste. This was excellent on my chips! Better than any store bought seasoning salt I've used! Can't wait to experiment with it in different recipes! Read More
Chas
Rating: 1 stars
02/06/2017
I made this because I ran out of Lowrey's and needed for dill dip. Right now I'm wishing I would have ran to the store and bought some. It was really salty. Read More
