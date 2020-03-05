Caramel Popcorn Brownies
A thin layer of brownie is topped with popcorn, nuts, chocolate and peanut butter chips, peanuts, and caramel! They're very easy to make and you can get creative with the type of nuts or chips you use. Chill brownies in the refrigerator if you find they are too soft.
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 114.5mg. Full Nutrition