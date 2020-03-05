Caramel Popcorn Brownies

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars These were really good and required minimal additional effort than making regular old box mix brownie (and lest ye rate the recipe based on calling for boxed mix; obviously you could sub your own recipe for the brownie base w/the same results). I forgot to pick up peanuts so I used shaved almonds. They were good but I'm sure the peanuts will be even better. These took a lot longer to bake in our oven (close to 55 minutes) so be aware when you make these. THANKS for the recipe! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars These are fabulous!! It is a few additional steps from regular brownies, but those are so boring - these are awesome! I made them for a Super Bowl party and people LOVED them. Another review complained about them falling apart and the caramel and popcorn burning. I followed the recipe (with the exception of nuts...don't like them) and didn't have either of those problems. They are slightly crumbly, but absolutely no one had a problem with eating it by hand - no need for a fork. I'll totally be making these again. The one problem - they are addictive! Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars Well I am love to bake and cooking but not so much experienced make Caramel Sauce so I just followed this recipe. But end up Caramel sauce was not that expecting at all. Too much oily and not corporate sugar and butter. So i'm wondering myself and look other recipe to make Caramel sauce Butter amount. OMG! This recipe Butter amount are too much! No wonder. So I just reducing (discarding) butter and now perfect Caramel sauce. I don't know miss print or miss writing or what what waste my Butter amount! Be careful to make own caramel sauce! Actually I think Butter amount are not a 1/2 cup! must be 3 TB butter and 1/2 cup of Brown sugar then!

Rating: 5 stars I made it didn't have any peanut butter chips so I just doubled the choco chips. Next time I will up the popcorn a little mine was a little stingy w/ the popcorn but the kids at the school where I volunteer loved it.

Rating: 3 stars I made brownies from scratch and added everything as directed... The caramel sauce didn't turn out very well and burnt in the oven after I had drizzled it so I tried my best to pick off the pieces of popcorn that had the most burnt caramel. The popcorn seemed to get a bit stale in the oven. The pieces were also really hard to cut and fell apart easily. The taste was pretty good (though super sweet) but with the burnt caramel and the broken pieces it was kind of a hassle to serve and eat.

Rating: 3 stars I made this and the popcorn was tuff but otherwise yummy