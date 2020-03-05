Caramel Popcorn Brownies

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A thin layer of brownie is topped with popcorn, nuts, chocolate and peanut butter chips, peanuts, and caramel! They're very easy to make and you can get creative with the type of nuts or chips you use. Chill brownies in the refrigerator if you find they are too soft.

By chelseasal

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Stir brownie mix, water, oil, and egg together in a bowl. Pour brownie batter in a thin layer in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Spread popcorn over brownie batter and lightly press into batter. Sprinkle peanuts, chocolate chips, and peanut butter chips over the popcorn.

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk brown sugar into butter; bring to a boil, whisking constantly, and cook until mixture has a thin caramel texture, about 3 minutes. Drizzle caramel over popcorn mixture in the baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until brownies are set, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 114.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2014
These were really good and required minimal additional effort than making regular old box mix brownie (and lest ye rate the recipe based on calling for boxed mix; obviously you could sub your own recipe for the brownie base w/the same results). I forgot to pick up peanuts so I used shaved almonds. They were good but I'm sure the peanuts will be even better. These took a lot longer to bake in our oven (close to 55 minutes) so be aware when you make these. THANKS for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Sandra Wiesner
Rating: 3 stars
02/23/2018
I made this and the popcorn was tuff but otherwise yummy Read More
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2014
These were really good and required minimal additional effort than making regular old box mix brownie (and lest ye rate the recipe based on calling for boxed mix; obviously you could sub your own recipe for the brownie base w/the same results). I forgot to pick up peanuts so I used shaved almonds. They were good but I'm sure the peanuts will be even better. These took a lot longer to bake in our oven (close to 55 minutes) so be aware when you make these. THANKS for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Kelly
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2018
These are fabulous!! It is a few additional steps from regular brownies, but those are so boring - these are awesome! I made them for a Super Bowl party and people LOVED them. Another review complained about them falling apart and the caramel and popcorn burning. I followed the recipe (with the exception of nuts...don't like them) and didn't have either of those problems. They are slightly crumbly, but absolutely no one had a problem with eating it by hand - no need for a fork. I'll totally be making these again. The one problem - they are addictive! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Yadayada Yanyan
Rating: 3 stars
02/17/2018
Well I am love to bake and cooking but not so much experienced make Caramel Sauce so I just followed this recipe. But end up Caramel sauce was not that expecting at all. Too much oily and not corporate sugar and butter. So i'm wondering myself and look other recipe to make Caramel sauce Butter amount. OMG! This recipe Butter amount are too much! No wonder. So I just reducing (discarding) butter and now perfect Caramel sauce. I don't know miss print or miss writing or what what waste my Butter amount! Be careful to make own caramel sauce! Actually I think Butter amount are not a 1/2 cup! must be 3 TB butter and 1/2 cup of Brown sugar then! Read More
Advertisement
Sam Gillentine
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2018
I made it didn't have any peanut butter chips so I just doubled the choco chips. Next time I will up the popcorn a little mine was a little stingy w/ the popcorn but the kids at the school where I volunteer loved it. Read More
Jessicagoesglobal
Rating: 3 stars
06/02/2017
I made brownies from scratch and added everything as directed... The caramel sauce didn't turn out very well and burnt in the oven after I had drizzled it so I tried my best to pick off the pieces of popcorn that had the most burnt caramel. The popcorn seemed to get a bit stale in the oven. The pieces were also really hard to cut and fell apart easily. The taste was pretty good (though super sweet) but with the burnt caramel and the broken pieces it was kind of a hassle to serve and eat. Read More
Sandra Wiesner
Rating: 3 stars
02/23/2018
I made this and the popcorn was tuff but otherwise yummy Read More
Advertisement
Jenina 'Sutton' Halitsky
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2018
Super easy for a potluck dish. I used caramel chips instead of making the caramel syrup. Everyone loved this recipe. Thank you! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022