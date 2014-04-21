Lemon-Lime Cheesecake

Fresh lemon and lime zest and juice flavour a classic cheesecake with a graham crust.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
6 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings, 1 piece (84 g) each
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • HEAT oven to 350 degrees F.

  • MIX graham crumbs and butter; press onto bottom of parchment-lined 9-inch springform pan.

  • BEAT cream cheese and granulated sugar in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add lemon zest and juice, lime zest and juice, and vanilla; mix well. Blend in flour. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating on low speed after each just until blended. Pour over crust.

  • BAKE 35 to 40 minutes or until center is almost set. Run knife around rim of pan to loosen cake; cool before removing rim. Refrigerate cheesecake 4 hours.

  • BEAT cream in small bowl with mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, gradually adding icing sugar after soft peaks form. Spread over cheesecake.

Size-Wise:

Dessert can be part of a balanced diet but remember to keep tabs on portions.

Substitute:

Prepare using your favourite combination of citrus zest and juice, such as orange and lemon, or orange and lime.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 24g; cholesterol 102.9mg; sodium 226.9mg. Full Nutrition
