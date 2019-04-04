Easy Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker

I made these tonight for dinner. I had 6 bone-in center cut pork chops. I only had one can of cream of celery soup to which I added 5 oz. of water & 2 T of corn starch (most reviews said the sauce was watery.) I added the pkg. of dry onion soup mix to that mixture. I DID brown up the pork chops with a little salt & pepper before placing in the slow cooker. Sliced one onion and layered it on the bottom and the 3 pork chops, poured some sauce on top and then another layer of onions & chops. Cooked on high for 2 hours and turned it to low. They came out delicious and looked very appetizing. Did not add the dry ranch dressing as some ppl said they didn't like the taste. I would make it the same way again! Next time will will make it with chicken. Thanks All-Recipes!