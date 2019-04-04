Easy Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker

i made this as a last minute dinner for my mother in law and nephews. its was delicious and very simple to make. the only thing i did differently is i used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup instead of the cream of onion and i omitted the water. the gravy that was created was of a good consistency and the pork was juicy. i will make it again.
First time I followed recipe without cream of onion - can't find it anywhere - only did 4 chops so used just 1 can of cream of mushroom. Everybody liked it ok, but said the ranch tasted "weird". The Second time, I left out the ranch and added minced garlic on top of the onions and a "squirt" of Dijon mustard to the soup - everybody loved it. So, 4 stars as written.
This was fabulous. Couldn't find condensed onion soup and used celery. Will be making this many times. Since I made pork chops for the two of us, I had a lot of sauce/gravy left. Next time I think I will add some peeled and quartered potatoes. Scrumptious!
Sauce was delicious. It was very watery for me, maybe because I used bone-in chops. Next time I will leave out the water. The chops just fell apart and couldn't stop eating them. Thanks for the recipe!
loved these! i left out the onions as i felt there was enough in the onion soup mix. took another person's advice and left out the water and used 1 can cream of mushroom soup and 1 can cream of celery. put cut up potatoes in the bottom of crockpot ,pork chops on top. cooked on high 5 hours and served with rice and corn. will make again
Very good recipe for a busy day. Slicing onions was the hardest part! I added about 2 cups of sliced mushrooms and used all cream of mushroom soup and knorr leek soup. Omitted the water as the onions and mushrooms and chops would release plenty of juice. Hubs loved it and there are plenty of leftovers for another easy meal.
Loved it! I cooked it for family and the absolutely loved it. I passed on the recipe to my brother, who is learning to cook, and it turned out great for him. I love how easy it is to throw it in the crockpot and come back to a meal. I couldn't find cream of onion soup, so I used an extra can of cream of mushroom. I used bone in porkchops and it turned out great. I added seasoning salt, garlic powder, and onion powder because I thought it was going to be bland.
I made this for the second time & the flavoring, ease of recipe is super. This last time I used boneless pork chops. I changed up a little after reading other reviews. I put can of "French onion" soup in bottom of slow cooker, added pork, a little garlic salt on meat. Sprinkled maybe 1/2 package of dried onion soup & then can of Mushroom soup. Only added small amount of water (1/4 cup) while rinsing soup cans. Did add some corn starch @ end to thicken. Very tasty!
Instead of pork chops I used a 2 1/2 pound pork roast. I could not find cream of onion soup so I used a can of cream of celery instead of the cream of onion soup. I made this with white rice and the sauce was a good gravy to use for it. Has a great taste.
Made these delicious and easy pork chops in my crock pot as the recipe instructed except that I did brown the pork chops first. Could not find any cream of onion soup so just used two cream of mushrooms soups plus the dried onion soup mix. Served it over brown rice with steamed broccoli and dinner rolls and my family loved it all. Thanks so much for this great and easy recipe! Colorado Karen
I thought this was great. I used very thick center cut pork chops - only two as I basically cut the recipe in half as it was just for my wife and I. I still make the same amount of sauce though. I served this over egg noodles.. (We had left overs, lotta sauce and noodles, one pork chop,. Added a large spoonful of sour cream and warmed in the microwave - wow, pork stroganoff)
I just made this today accept I didn't add any onion soup or ranch mix. Instead I added 2 cans of cream of mushroom condensed soup and sprinkled Weber's roasted garlic and herbs and it was very tasty. I only give it 4 stars because it was to watery for me I prefer a thicker gravy.
Very tasty. One can use judgment about Na, but the product tastes good !
This is on my favorite list. I couldn't find cream of celery, so I used condensed cream of mushroom and added sliced portabella mushrooms. I put it on low for 5 hours and it was delicious. My two year old and 14 month old loved it.
Have always uses one can cream of mushroom or chicken and one packet dry on ion slip mix. Add a can of liquid of choice , brown the meat, then add all of this, cover and simmer. Always excellent and terrific gravy. Works for pork, beef and chicken....just change out the soup . A little vermouth or dry wine doesn’t hurt. Neither does sliced mushrooms. Been doing this since the 60s.
I made this for dinner tonight and it was awesome! I followed the recipe completely and wouldn’t change a thing. I will certainly fix it again! I am considering using a different protein just to see it goes. LOVE IT!
I made this for my boyfriend tonight. I reduced the recipe to feed 2. I used 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, just a quick shake of the ranch packet & onion soup mix. Also only about 1/2 cup of water. Towards the end I microwaved some carrots then added to them to the crock pot for the last half hour of cooking. I made boiled cauliflower & potatoes for a side dish. Delicious!
I would make it again on my cooking night lol. Too cold to BBQ and I don't like to fry, so was an easy way for me to make chops. Tested frequently towards the end so as not to overcook as we like our chops tender. Wished I had put more of the sauce on my plate.
I was making this last minute and of course, was out of a few items. (1) I didn't have any onion so I used onion powder, (2) I didn't have cream of onion soup so I used cream of celery instead and (3) I didn't have dry onion soup mix so I used Italian seasoning mix instead. Having made those changes, I should also note that my husband does most of the cooking, so to my shock and amazement, he LOVED this and said I should definitely make this again soon. YES!! It is a keeper!!!
This really is as good as everyone else says! Super simple and easy to "jujj" up as you need/like to. I used with four pretty large chops, and doubled the ranch packets (2 oz total), added way more onions, some lemon and apple slices and one less can of cream of chicken. Let it on low with frozen chops for several hours and they turned out great!
This recipe was awesome and my family loved it!! I did it a little differently marinating the pork chops over night with the dry ranch dip. Also I used 2 cans of mushroom soup and a little bit of milk instead of water. Highly recommend this!!
This is a simple and delicious recipe. I used a can of cream of celery soup and cream of chicken with herbs. Instead of water I used chicken broth. Husband loved it even the next day heating up the leftovers. Recently I used the same ingredients to make the gravy sauce and put it over hamburger steak with onions and green peppers. Love it!
The soups stayed clumpy, the onion soup mix was overpowering, and the pork chops looked nothing like the photo. They were blanched. I suggest if you want to try this recipe, use very little of the onion soup mix and blend the soups, water, and mixes before pouring over chops.
Read some other helpful reviews and used 2 cans of mushroom soup instead of onion soup. Added less water to keep the sauce thicker. Easy to make and delicious!! Served it with penne pasta and green beans.
Very yummy and tender. I used cream of celery instead of onion because I'm not a fan of a too oniony taste. I also used a spicy ranch mix and it gave the chops an extra kick. Will definitely make again.
Really disappointed - all of the ingredients sounded great together but yielded something of a 'cafeteria meal' as per my husband's review. Had to sub the cream of onion soup because supermarket didn't have it - but I doubt that was the culprit. Not a fan.
I made these tonight for dinner. I had 6 bone-in center cut pork chops. I only had one can of cream of celery soup to which I added 5 oz. of water & 2 T of corn starch (most reviews said the sauce was watery.) I added the pkg. of dry onion soup mix to that mixture. I DID brown up the pork chops with a little salt & pepper before placing in the slow cooker. Sliced one onion and layered it on the bottom and the 3 pork chops, poured some sauce on top and then another layer of onions & chops. Cooked on high for 2 hours and turned it to low. They came out delicious and looked very appetizing. Did not add the dry ranch dressing as some ppl said they didn't like the taste. I would make it the same way again! Next time will will make it with chicken. Thanks All-Recipes!
I used the pork chops I had on hand that were bone in and some boneless. After cutting the onion as directed and layering between the chops, I took all the other ingredients, mixed them thoroughly, then poured the mixture over the chops and onions. The gravy is so good I'm considering trying the recipe with tenderized beef.
This was a great meal to come home to after a soccer game. I prepared the slow cooker in the morning and put it in the refrigerator. After school, my son turned it on. When we came home around 7:30 that evening, I served it with rice and green beans . I will make it again!
Very very oniony. Used only one can of cream of cream of mushroom and NO cream of onion. Meat was also very dry but that is also just the nature of the meat. If I was to make again, I would cut out the dry onion soup mix and add cream of chicken. I would also brine my pork chops prior to the crockpot.
Used one can cream of celery and one can cream of onion, and added red potatoes (peeled and sliced into 1/4 inch rounds) on the very top. Potatoes cooked nicely in the gravy and gravy was a good consistency. Meat was tender & flavorful. I would sub a different cream soup instead of onion to cut back a little on the onion flavor. Will also sauté the onions a bit next time to add color. Quick and easy, and thumbs up from the family!
I made this for dinner last night and it is definitely a keeper. I couldn't find cream of onion soup so I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom instead. Other than that I followed the recipe and it turned out great! Thanks for the recipe!!! The gravy was perfect for mashed potatoes. My husband loved it too!!!
I 'be been making a version of this for years. It's called Georgian Pork Chops. I substitute about a half cup of peanut butter for the cream of onion soup by first heating the mushroom soup and gradually stirring in the PB until it is well blended. Substitute white wine for the water, and leave out the ranch dressing mix. Delicious! And no one can guess that there's peanut butter in it! NOTE: Be careful of guest's possible peanut allergies
I right away loved how I made this recipe while challenged with so little time to have dinner ready; everything came together stress-free nicely. In fact, I had so much fun --I actually forgot to add the ranch dressing **doinggg!!**; corrected that the 2nd time and got a nice hint of different flavor. Lightly browned the chops before they cooked for 5 hours in the "non-binary-defined-slow-cooker", ( you have to laugh at today's struggling social idiocracies, circa 2021 ). I added mushrooms and the good ol' trick of using corn starch as package directed nicely thickened the sauce. Serves well with either mashed potatoes OR rice--and any side YOU choose. Tasty near FORK TENDER pork chops--what's not to love about this recipe? Bonus hint: Find, buy and use slow cooker liners; why will become obivious. I got a few more ideas to try with this recipe; I promise to update what happens when I try them!!
One change last night.... nobody around here has cream of onion soup... used 6 big butterfly pork chops and no ranch dressing...it was killer DILLER!!! Added garlic, since my wife and I will eat garlic on a Birthday cake?? We are having leftovers tonight with poblano peppers added! Oops guess that's more than one change... anyway the bottom line is this was REALLY good THANKS!
Wow! this recipe is absolutely wonderful. Very easy and the end results are delicious. I am retired but I wish I had this recipe when I was working what a wonderful main dish when you get home tired. You have to try this one you will not regret it.
I made recipe as is and the gravy was a little thin so I removed the pork chops, added cornstarch to thicken and added the chops back. I wasn't too crazy about the flavor as the onion seemed to be overwhelming for my taste, but the meat was tender and my family absolutely loved it! Served with a side of rice, with gravy of course and green beans and hot rolls.
Not that good. I have to say that I could not find cream of onion so I used cream of celery. I don’t think that’s what made them not taste good. I would recommend seasoning the meat with the salt and pepper. Maybe that will help. The meat was dry tasting, almost like eating dry tuna out of a can.
I tried this for the first time....amazing! The pork chops get so tender that they fall apart and they’re far from dry. Packed with flavor! I could easily just eat the gravy/juice alone, it’s that good! I don’t want to eat pork chops any other way, now.
Going to try to do low and slow cooking next time. A little overdone doing high cooking times. Flavor was amazing! Will add mushrooms next time too. Kids loved it too which is a winner...just dry meat.
The taste was good, the pork was tender but it was way too salty. I added more water to get rid of some of the salt. I tend to favor salt and it normally doesn’t bother me but even for me this was too much.
Turned out great was a big hit. Doubled recipe for 8 people, no leftovers. I got the Campbell’s Cream of Onion soup from Amazon. Had to buy a case of 12. But, will be adding it to other recipes like roast beef.
This really was full of flavor. I seared my chops in hot oil first. I also accidentally bought a spicy ranch dressing mix by accident. I used it and was happy with the results, so when I make it again, will probably use the same. I also whisked the soups and water together and poured it over the top. I couldn't find cream of onion soup and used 2 cream of mushrooms with some dried minced onion. It turned out great. Thank you for the yummy recipe.
Substituted Cr. of Celery soup for the Cr. of Onion, as it was what I had on hand. I mixed the dry packets into the soup mixture before pouring on top of the pork chops and onions. The flavor was infused throughout the gravy and it was DELICIOUS! The meat was very tender. Easy and good!
Made this in my slow cooker and it was fabulous. I had some baby bella mushrooms that needed to be eaten, so I sliced them and added to the mixture. I felt the sauce needed to be a bit thicker, so I added some corn starch to thicken it a bit. Also added some potatoes to the slow cooker. Served with green beans and it was a very tasty, delicious dinner.
This recipe looked like something my picky husband would eat. I was worried because I started reading that some thought it was too salty. My husband loved it and I loved it too! I only used 3 pork loin chops, which were enough for two meals for my husband. He doesn't like leftovers for more than two days. I added all the ingredients as written, but I did scoop out some of the Ranch Dressing mix because I was only cooking 3 chops instead of 10. It made lots of delicious gravy and I served it with mashed potatoes. My husband said it would be great with rice too. I will make it again soon!
We've made this twice now. There's only two of us, so I use fewer chops and I add sliced mushrooms. The beauty of this is I get some great sauce to pour over rice. It's fantastic. It's super easy and great as leftovers.
