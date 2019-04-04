Easy Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker

4.4
252 Ratings
  • 5 166
  • 4 54
  • 3 14
  • 2 11
  • 1 7

This slow cooker pork chop recipe with cream of mushroom soup is one of my go-to recipes when pressed for time on a busy weekend.

Recipe by don t

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
10
Directions

  • Spread 1/2 of the onion slices in the bottom of the slow cooker. Arrange 5 pork chops on top. Repeat layering with remaining onion and pork chops.

  • Pour cream of onion soup, cream of mushroom soup, and water over pork chops and onion. Sprinkle ranch dressing mix and onion soup mix on top; season with salt and pepper.

  • Cover and cook on Low for 4 1/2 to 5 hours or High for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Tips

For a richer mushroom taste, use roasted cream of mushroom soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 62.7mg; sodium 907mg. Full Nutrition
