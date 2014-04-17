Creamy Jalapeno Popper Dip

1 of 20

Rating: 3 stars J.Storm - No it is not the same thing. Neufchatel tates extremely similar to cream cheese however is has 1/3 less fat that cream cheese. REAL (see also - French) Neufchatel is made with milk only while the American version you find in grocery stores is generally made with milk and cream. As far as the recipe goes - I've been making this dip for a long time. As written I give this recipe 3 stars as it is very good. I always add some seasoning such as garlic or onion powder white pepper and even a dash of Worchestershire sauce if I'm feeling really adventurous. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is always a party favorite. I actually have only made this with cream cheese and I may try it with the Neufchâtel because it is very rich anyway. It's a very flexible recipe. You can use different cheese and can add bacon, which is delicious of course. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and great! I make this recipe for most parties and it always a hit.

Rating: 5 stars Used fresh jalapeños from the garden added bacon and a splash of Worcestershire. Delicious!

Rating: 4 stars I used only fresh jalapenos and diced Hungarian peppers. Was a big hit.

Rating: 5 stars OMG!!! I can't stop eating this!

Rating: 5 stars I'm pregnant and crave jalapeno poppers nonstop. Unfortunately I only eat all natural foods so going and getting some at Sonic wasn't an option. I didn't have parmesan cheese on hand and I made it without it. Baked at 400 degrees until heated through. This dip saved my life today! I get all natural mayo at Trader Joes. It exists!

Rating: 5 stars Would not change a thing. Outstanding