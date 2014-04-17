Creamy Jalapeno Popper Dip

Rating: 4.67 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

All the flavor of jalapeno poppers without all the fuss and mess.

By bfr610

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat Neufchatel cheese, mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, jalapeno pepper, and green chiles together in a large bowl until evenly mixed; spread into a 2-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the top of the mixture; top with bread crumbs.

  • Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned around the edges, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I use jalapeno peppers a lot, so I take a 16-ounce can of jalapeno peppers, carrots, and onions, cut the tops off the jalapeno peppers, and finely chopped them in the food processor. Keeping them handy in the refrigerator when I'm cooking saves a lot of time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 34.6mg; sodium 337.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (20)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

sarahclardy
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2017
Used fresh jalapeños from the garden added bacon and a splash of Worcestershire. Delicious! Read More

Most helpful critical review

hcbeam
Rating: 3 stars
05/01/2014
J.Storm - No it is not the same thing. Neufchatel tates extremely similar to cream cheese however is has 1/3 less fat that cream cheese. REAL (see also - French) Neufchatel is made with milk only while the American version you find in grocery stores is generally made with milk and cream. As far as the recipe goes - I've been making this dip for a long time. As written I give this recipe 3 stars as it is very good. I always add some seasoning such as garlic or onion powder white pepper and even a dash of Worchestershire sauce if I'm feeling really adventurous. Read More
Helpful
(2)
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
hcbeam
Rating: 3 stars
05/01/2014
J.Storm - No it is not the same thing. Neufchatel tates extremely similar to cream cheese however is has 1/3 less fat that cream cheese. REAL (see also - French) Neufchatel is made with milk only while the American version you find in grocery stores is generally made with milk and cream. As far as the recipe goes - I've been making this dip for a long time. As written I give this recipe 3 stars as it is very good. I always add some seasoning such as garlic or onion powder white pepper and even a dash of Worchestershire sauce if I'm feeling really adventurous. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Elheatherchicken
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2017
This is always a party favorite. I actually have only made this with cream cheese and I may try it with the Neufchâtel because it is very rich anyway. It's a very flexible recipe. You can use different cheese and can add bacon, which is delicious of course. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Niki Demastus Monello
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2016
Easy and great! I make this recipe for most parties and it always a hit. Read More
Advertisement
sarahclardy
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2017
Used fresh jalapeños from the garden added bacon and a splash of Worcestershire. Delicious! Read More
Carol Ellison Michalski
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2016
I used only fresh jalapenos and diced Hungarian peppers. Was a big hit. Read More
Jo Steinberg
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2014
OMG!!! I can't stop eating this! Read More
Advertisement
beezerbrit
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2014
I'm pregnant and crave jalapeno poppers nonstop. Unfortunately I only eat all natural foods so going and getting some at Sonic wasn't an option. I didn't have parmesan cheese on hand and I made it without it. Baked at 400 degrees until heated through. This dip saved my life today! I get all natural mayo at Trader Joes. It exists! Read More
NADINETICHY
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2015
Would not change a thing. Outstanding Read More
Tara Davis
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2015
Nothing fancy but oh so good! Ps. I had been using regular cream cheese for a while and today I used the Neufchatel which took it to a whole new level! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022