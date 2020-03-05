Ann's Sweet and Spicy BBQ Rub
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 27.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.2g
carbohydrates: 6.8g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 5.9g
fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 347.6IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin c: 0.7mg 1 %
folate: 1.1mcg
calcium: 12mg 1 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 3.5mg 1 %
potassium: 35.6mg 1 %
sodium: 656.4mg 26 %
calories from fat: 1.2
