Ann's Sweet and Spicy BBQ Rub

Sweet, spicy, and slightly exotic. Use 2 tablespoons per pound of meat when seasoning.

By Andrea Bell

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix brown sugar, paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, oregano, cumin, and cinnamon together until evenly mixed. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 656.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

