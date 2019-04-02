Quinoa Chicken
This chicken and quinoa recipe is incredibly easy, delicious, and spicy! Taste-test approved by a very picky 3-year-old.
So this was really good. I made some changes based on the reviews and what I had on hand. Used 2 boneless chicken breasts, cubed. Browned them with the garlic and onion. Added 2 whole cans of Rotel tomatoes and the cooked quinoa, along with a can of black beans (rinsed and drained), a little salt and about a tablespoonful of dried cilantro, and served with a squeeze of lime. Husband and I both liked very much! Will definitely make again!Read More
After preparing it according to the recipe I thought it was a little bland. I noticed one of the reviews mentioned lime juice so I added lime juice, fresh cilantro, a little paprika and a little season salt. This helped give it a little extra flavor and the family enjoyed it.
I loved this, so much so that I ended up having 2 servings. I scaled down the recipe to 4 servings (since I only had 1lb of ground chicken and 1 can of Rotel), but followed the recipe exactly. Super easy to make, very healthy, high protein and definitely hits the spot. I'm always looking for new ways to prepare ground chicken. I'll be making this one often. I suggest adding salt and pepper while browning the meat to really bring out the flavors. For those saying it's bland...try salt! It does wonders. I can't wait to have this for lunch tomorrow! Yum! EDITED TO ADD: Yup, just as delish the next day! I'm thinking this would be excelled stuffed into a pita, or as a filling for stuffed peppers.
We loved this and it was so easy to make! Rating the recipe a 4 because I did modify it based on the other reviews, would be a 4 ½ if we could do half stars as it was great. I chopped up a red bell pepper and sautéed it with the onions and garlic. I also added the juice of one lime, a tsp of cumin, a tsp of ancho chili powder and a couple tsps of dried cilantro (wish I would have had fresh!). The kids inhaled it, so I will definitely make this again - might be my new favorite way to make quinoa!
I LOVE this recipe. I make it quite often, it is pretty easy and not a lot of ingredients. The lime juice makes a pretty big difference, so don't forget it! :-)
We really enjoyed this very easy to make dish. I did use chopped baked chicken breast instead of ground chicken. I used a whole onion chopped and just one can of Rotel. I did add a can of rinsed black beans. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for sharing this recipe StephR0131.
Our entire family demolished this! I had the last minute idea to serve with the option to add tortilla chips and Mexican cheese. This really added to the appeal for the kids. Everyone went for seconds! I also added lime juice as suggested. Put a 4/5 stars to review the actual recipe vs my changes. Thanks for this!!!
Simple and colorful and tasty!
Yum! I used fresh tomatoes and semi-hot peppers from yum garden. Next time I might try easing up on the broth (adding water) and adding some other veggies.
This is the best quinoa recipe I have found so far. I used ground turkey and leftovers heat up nicely. It's a keeper - thanks for sharing!
This is virtually flavorless. Perhaps a good base for something else, but really forgetable. I'll likely try this again in the future with a new spice combination and maybe a good side/wine to complement the flavors. I don't recommend the recipe as-is.
I've made this twice now and my family really enjoys it! The first time I stuck to recipe exactly. The second time I added garlic salt to the quinoa and to the chicken while browning. I also used a can of lime and cilantro diced tomatoes and added a splash of lime when it was done. It was much better the second time!
This was very easy and really good! I did add a packet of taco seasoning to spice it up a bit. This will now be part of our dinner rotation!
turned out great!
I added green chilies to the onions and add the canned tomatoes first, brought to a simmer , then added quinoa , first time it was to mushy, this time much better, topped w/ chopped cilantro and green onions....YUM
Didn't notice that it was supposed to be ground chicken, but used chicken breast instead. It was delicious and was an amazing first dish for someone who hasn't cooked before.
doubled it and shared the recipe with my neice who will make it with tofu.
Delicious! Added lime, did not have green chiles, added a can of black beans. Kids and adults all liked this recipe.
Good basic recipe. Added black beans drained, turmeric, oregano, basil, bit of hot sauce, salt and pepper. Ate with unsalted good quality tortilla chips.
Again I used homemade vegetable juice I had canned instead of chicken broth. (did use some chicken bullion). I only had a small amount of Quinoa so added Kaniwa. (smaller and red). I think it turn out very good. Added some sprilized Zucchini, and dehydrated tomatoes.I probably shouldn't review recipes because I'm always changing them to fit what I have available.
I only had one pound of ground chicken so I scaled the recipe to make that work. very good...my husband and I love it. Thank you!
no seasonings or anything included in the recipe so it's quite bland. I added a lot extra to mine
This dish was easy to make. I used some tricolor quinoa, which I think made it more appealing in appearance. Like others suggested, I added black beans and then added some cayenne for a boost. I'd like to think of a way to make the taste more complex on the next go round, such as add Italian sausage (no cayenne) or an additional vegetable (if those would do it - I'm not a chef! :)). Regardless, I will make this again.
The recipe itself is bland. I do advise whoever makes this dish to add some seasoning to the chicken. I did appreciate the measurements and the length of time to cook each item.
I finally found a way to use Quinoa that my husband really enjoyed. I stuck to the basic instructions, but followed the suggestions of others, added a bit more onion, 3 cloves garlic and all purpose seasoning. I also threw in a can of kidney beans I had. It was quick and easy, he had 2 helpings and brought some to work for lunch! Thanks for this new favorite.
This is a easy delicious dish. I added another clove of garlic, cumin, 14 oz diced tomatoes with juice, 1 roma tomato chopped, 5 roasted green chilies and a little more onion. I didn't have Rotel tomatoes. I froze leftovers for work lunches. I will make this recipe regularly, it's that GOOD!
Not bad except that I simmered this for quite a while after mixing all ingrediants but the chicken seemed to still lack flavour. t needs a little something before the Rotel goes in. Definitely salt and pepper, wished I had some lime juice would have liked to try that. Will make again for sure but give the chicken a boost with something.
I followed this recipe except I used cubes chicken breast and added black beans as some other reviewers suggested. I topped with cheese. So delish! A gooey Mexican type dish without any of the guilt!
Recipe is bland but easy to make really tasty. I added about 1 cup of sweet chilli sauce, 1tbsp paprika, salt and pepper and it was really good. With the additions, 5 stars. Without any additions, 1 star.
I turned it into curry. Instead of cooking the quinoa with chicken stock, I cooked it with coconut milk, water, and curry paste. YUM!
I just finished making this but tweaked like others did. I used organic chicken breast. Seasoned with salt pepper , cayenne pepper, garlic powder and cumin. When I sautéed the onion I also added minced garlic. To the quinoa I added a little low sodium soy sauce. Once The chicken was cooked I added the rotele can and quinoa to the chicken then I added green onion and cranberries and a few shakes of red pepper flakes. Let it all simmer then topped off with a small squeezed lime. Had a small taste and taste yummy...can’t wait to have this for lunch tomorrow. This is a keeper but you need to make it your own, to your liking otherwise I think it would be tasteless. But thank you for the foundation of this dish.
We added lime juice per the reviews and a can of black beans, topped with fresh avocado on the side. Super simple, healthy, tasty dinner for after work - both toddlers and husband liked it! It is definitely going in our dinner rotation.
I will make this again and double it. I loved it and so did my picky kids and husband who will eat anything :) I also used chicken breast and chopped them up fine instead of buying ground meat.
Great recipe, I’ve cooked this a couple times myself.
It was great and best of all, my whole family liked it!!
Love this recipe! I use diced chicken breast instead of the ground chicken and will use 2 cans of the tomatoes instead of 1 1/2 since I hate wasting the 1/2 a can and it doesn’t seem to take away from the dish.
I followed the recipe but felt it was a bit too bland for me. I went ahead and added some squash, cubed chicken breast, habanero, and 1 fresh lime! It tasted so delicious!!!
I'm rating based off of my changes, this is a great base recipe. I've made this a few times now, and I always double the recipe so we have leftovers for a couple days. I'm vegetarian, so I swap out the chicken broth for vegetable broth and omit the chicken. In addition to the ingredients listed, I add chopped sweet peppers, a can of rinsed black beans, chopped cilantro, LIME JUICE, and avocados on top. I also season with salt, pepper, paprika, a little onion powder and garlic powder. It's always fantastic!
This is an easy-to-make, healthy dish. I added yellow bell pepper to make it a bit more interesting. :-) I'd say go liberal on Italian spices, unless you have a picky 3-year-old. :-)
This was actually pretty good! I didn't have any rotel but used diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano. I also used canned chicken versus diced chicken. A hit!
Oh my gosh this is so delicious, I'm supposed to be waiting for my boyfriend to come home before dinner but I literally can't stop "taste testing" from the pan! I used 2 chicken bouillons instead of the chicken broth, and added some spinach, salt, and white pepper for color and flavor. Absolutely delicious! Thank you!
Based on other reviews, I added lime juice and some zest from 1 lime and a little salt and pepper. We used the chunky Rotel (medium) - but only 1 can's worth and only 1 lb of ground chicken. Also, after dishing up the tasty mixture, I topped it with some crumbled Feta cheese.
Very good. I took others suggestions and added lime juice, paprika, salt and pepper. I also added red pepper flakes to the quinoa portion. I let the combined portion simmer for 20 minutes and then turned off heat, covered and let sit another 40 minutes. I added feta crumbles right before serving. Fantastic.
so easy filling and delicious
This was very good. I added a jalapeno pepper (without seeds) and a yellow bell pepper chopped to add color and flavor. I will make again.
This was amazing!! I used 1c chicken broth and 1c cilantro broth. added chopped green beans, spinach, mushrooms, chopped jalapeños and lime juice. sooooo good I will DEFINITELY make again!!!
Love this recipe! Followed the tweaks in the reviews - 2 cans tomatoes, salt & pepper to taste, a can of black beans, cubed chicken instead of ground. I also added sriracha - a few squirts, and topped with fresh cilantro - perfection!
This was a family hit, even my 17 year old (not a quinoa fan) enjoyed it. Here are a few things I did differently. 1) Used a quinoa bulger mix to increase the fiber content 2) Doubled the chicken broth (bulger really needs more liquid) 3) I prefer stock over broth, so that is what I used 4) Added celery salt during chicken browning 5) Used 2 cans of Rotell with green chilies 5) Used 2 lbs of ground chicken. The changes alter the nutrition on the recipe, but I haven't worked out all the numbers and details yet.
Very bland. I would definitely recommend you add a spice, paprika works well, and fresh cilantro. After these additions there was finally some flavor!
I'm glad to finally have something that even I can cook that's also healthy! I did season the chicken with just a bit of salt, pepper and cayenne. Came out great
very good ! i mixed chicken with quinoa and put some to the side for those in my family who do not care for tomatoes
This is delicious, so easy, and super healthy. Wish I'd discovered making quinoa in chicken broth earlier!
I made this and it was so good! I didn’t use onions because I’m not a fan of onions and it was still so good
Add 2 t lime juice, 1 t cumin powder, 1 t ancho powder
I used ground turkey instead of chicken, low sodium chicken broth and both cans of rowel tomatoes. It was good but needed some salt and just seemed to need something else. I have a similar recipe that adds frozen sweet peas. Might try adding some corn and black beans next time.
This dish is perfectly, I like its flavor, it is suitable for dinner with family.
I subbed coconut oil to sauté the onion, garlic, and chicken and also added some pesto sauce! Delicious with a kick!
This got raves from a two- and three-year-old: pretty high praise. To my taste, it was a bit bland, and I added Italian seasoning. I'll make it again, and next time might use tomatoes and jalapenos.
This was a quick and easy meal. I didn't have the spicy tomatoes so just used a can of fire roasted tomatoes with Italian herbs. Also chopped up some fresh thyme, parsley, chives and basil and threw in salt and pepper. I cooked up the quinoa quickly in my mini pressure cooker.
I added more spices (cumin, paprika, seasoning salt, pepper) as well as chopped carrots, peas, and a can of mushrooms. It was a great little dish!
It was okay. My husband did not like it one bit. The reason it is getting three stars is because my daughter really enjoyed this .
I followed the advice of others and cooked the chunked chicken with the onions, garlic and green peppers. I added a Mexican seasoning and a splash of lime juice to the dish and rinsed black beans. Delicious
I made no changes and don’t understand why everyone does that so freely before they even try it as written. This recipe was perfect as is. Never mind a picky 3 year old. My quinoa hating friends loved it.
Perfect
This is a great recipe that is quick and easy during the week....I agree the recipe could use deeper flavor. Based on many reviews, this recipe is versatile based on your taste. I use ground turkey and add Paprika, dash of Allspice, Spinach, and Feta. Usually no left overs.
Reading the ingredients struck me as rather bland, so I added paprika and cumin. Absolutely delicious! I placed it atop a bed of steamed spinach and sprinkled a bit of herbed feta cheese and colatura (anchovy oil). Was so good I had to have a second helping!
I tweeted it a bit and added black beans and cilantro and was approved by the kids with asking for thirds and to pack in their lunch the next day!! Winner!!! Pretty quick to make and very flavorful!!!
It was good, but being in Canada...we don,t have Rotel. Ihad to mess around with spices and did not love my final product. Can you lovely Americans suggest [according to Spicy Rotel ingredients ] offer ideas yo make this healthy dish more flavourful ?
Teenage son requested the quinoa and glad to try it out. No ground chicken, but cut up chicken breasts with diced fresh serrano peppers and fresh tomatoes. Best suggested addition was the lime juice! Also added garlic powder, salt, pepper, paprika, a little jar of marmalade and a couple splashes of asian dipping sauce from Trader Joe's. Still needed more spice. Next time would cut chicken into bigger pieces.
I added fresh spinach, making a complete meal, yum!
This recipe provided me a great springboard to try out my own ideas. Instead of a cup of quinoa, I used 1/2 a cup of quinoa and replaced the other half with a half cup of white rice. I also replaced the chicken with Nueske's beef summer sausage (diced), and vegetable oil with olive oil. The result turned out great and I will definitely cook it again. I see others are commenting that this recipe is a little on the bland side...if you add the summer sausage it has much more flavor.
Fiance' really likes it. I do also...but I added extras. I made the recipe as is and added dried cranberries, walnuts, kalamata olives, black beans, and topped with chopped cucumber and splashed on lime juice.
This was so yummy, but I did make changes. I used two whole cans of the Rotel tomatoes, added a rinsed can of blackbeans and a packet of taco seasoning. I also used ground turkey instead of chicken as it is easier to find (and usually cheaper...). Everyone loved it, even my picky 17-year old. We also added cheese and ate it with tortilla chips.
Pretty good and easy!!
This is a good recipe, just not as flavorful as I like my food to be. I ended up adding 1 tsp. cumin, 1 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. of chili powder and 1/2 tsp. pepper. The addition of the black beans was a good suggestion by other reviewers. I'll definitely make it again! I'll probably add even more cumin and chili powder next time.
If I could give this 6 stars I would!! So good , so healthy so quick! I did season the ground chicken with adobo and onion powder . DA BOMB!!!
Inspired by previous reviewer, I added 1 can Rotel tomatoes and 15 oz light coconut milk, 1 cup frozen sliced onions and peppers, 1 bag frozen broccoli florets, and 2 - 3 tsps curry powder. I liked it but next time will add more vegetables and perhaps a few raisins.
Yummy! Has a bit of a heat to it but it could have been the black pepper I added at the end of cooking. I couldn't find ground chicken so I cooked chicken breasts and put them in a food processor but then it was too small to notice :/ next time if I can't find ground chicken again, I'll get ground turkey.
quick & easy! hubs said it travelled well to work & was still pretty tasty reheated.
Very good ! Went back for seconds. I used Freekeh in place of Quinoa and only 1 lb. of ground chicken.
So easy and whole family loved it. I used ground pork instead of chicken and also added salt, pepper and garlic powder.
Delicious!
I found the ground chicken to be very dry. The next time I would simmer the ground chicken in some chicken broth while the quinoa is cooking.
Easy peasy!! Great taste with such simple ingredients. I added oregano and had feta for those who wanted to sprinkle it on top. It was a toss up between making Greek chicken patties and this, so compromised LOL! I'll definitely make again.
Yummy. I just took out the garlic for green onion because I didn't have any garlic. I also used a lime juice and cilantro rotella and just added fresh green chiles. Yum! Even my 7 year old cleared her plate.
I'm so glad I found this recipe. It's healthy and yummy. I tweaked it a lil bit. I used ground turkey instead of chicken and just a regular diced tomato cause that's what I had in my pantry. I will definitely make it again!
So I made this and it was a little bland as well!! I added some salsa and it made all the difference!! Family loved our healthy meal!!
LOVED IT!!this was my first time to cook w/quinoa, I nearly burned it to the bottom of the pan, LOL. I added a little chopped cilantro at the end when you mix quinoa with the chicken to simmer. Even my super picky 14 year old thought it was the best. My husband and son ate it wrapped in tortillas with refried beans and freshly shredded cheddar. I enjoyed mine on half of an avocado with a side of refried beans and a little cheddar. Try it you won't be sorry.
Good basic recipe, and with a few adaptations very tasty! I decided to make this as a one pot meal. I browned the onion, garlic, ground turkey (instead of chicken) along with the quinoa. I reduced the chicken broth by 1/2 cup and added the tomatoes and their liquid with the broth. Seasoned to taste with salt, pepper, and cumin to bring out the Mexican flavor of the chilis in the tomatoes. Good tasting, quick and easy, and only one dirty dish! (For those who may be new to using quinoa, be sure to tinker
Too bland for me. Added some chipotles in Adobe sauce, lime, and cilantro. Good base recipe.
This was OK. Made it for my daughters family and they all said it was just OK. Followed recipe but added a can of black beans and a pinch of cayenne. Will not make again.
Very good and very easy! I used ground turkey instead, plus added lime juice like others mentioned.
I really liked this dish! I added one can of black beans (drained and rinsed) and broccoli ( while it was simmering) and seasoned with salt and pepper.
I needed a healthier option as a side dish, and found this recipe. A very pleasant surprise. Excellent flavorful side or main dish. Part of our regular rotation now. Nice one
Recipe sounded a bit bland, so I added about 1/2 tsp of cayenne pepper and a pinch of mint. It was very good.
Loved it! I toasted the quinoa for a few minutes first, used some of the juice from the can of Rotel and added it to vegetable broth (instead of chicken broth) to cook the quinoa. I also added corn, zucchini and a finely diced jalapeño to the onion garlic and chicken. Seasoned with salt and pepper and Pico de Gallo seasoning I had. The squeeze of lime that others mentioned, some scallions and cilantro to garnish, were perfect. Will definitely do again.
This recipe was missing something. I am not sure what. I felt it was pretty boring.
Really delicious and healthy but I did adapt based on reviews and what I had on hand. I used 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, added a bunch of vegetables like cabbage, spinach, chopped green beans and 15 oz or so of chickpeas with some extra sea salt and seasonings (doubled the garlic and used dried thyme and oregano with fresh parsley) and served all over a bed of fresh baby spinach. I used regular canned tomatoes as that's what I had but next time would use fresh as I didn't think there was enough time to cooked the canned taste out of them.
