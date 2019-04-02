Quinoa Chicken

This chicken and quinoa recipe is incredibly easy, delicious, and spicy! Taste-test approved by a very picky 3-year-old.

Recipe by StephR0131

Directions

  • Bring chicken broth and quinoa to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender and water has been absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onion and garlic in hot oil until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add ground chicken; cook and stir until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Stir cooked quinoa and diced tomatoes into chicken mixture; bring to a simmer and cook long enough for flavors to meld, about 10 minutes more.

275 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 342.7mg. Full Nutrition
