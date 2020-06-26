Bisquick® Bars

1 of 4

Rating: 4 stars Very good flavour and texture very easy to make. I used my own version of Bisquik. Took longer to bake than stated in the recipe. A pound of sugar was a lot to waste if the dish was a failure so I made only half the recipe and It filled an 8x8" baking pan quite nicely. If you make it I would strongly suggest removing from the pan before it cools. I sprayed the pan really well but ended up having to leave it in the pan overnight - as a result it was a real workout getting it out of the pan. I will make it again but it's a lot of sugar per serving.

Rating: 4 stars Yes its one of those old recipes. My babysitters recipe from way back. Good memories. We called them Sorry Squares.

Rating: 3 stars 2 cups of sugar sounded way too sweet so I cut it in half. They were plenty sweet but the texture was way off- very coffee-cake like not bar-cookie like. I also added chocolate chips (because I was supposed to send brownies and didn't have a mix or chocolate to make from scratch) and they sank to the bottom. I might make again as written and see how they turn out.

Rating: 4 stars Good choice in making. Cake/bars have good texture; crunchy. Great eating cold; haven't tried warming. Not too sweet just right for my taste buds. Had no Bisquick mix so used Kroger Brand Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix. No bagged brown sugar so used 2 cups of loose light brown sugar. Since no mention whether to use sweetened or unsweetened flaked coconut I used unsweetened since mix had brown sugar. Roasted walnuts then chopped with Super Salad Shooter. Kept batter in oven a bit too long (35 minutes). Cake fell in the middle before removing. Doesn't hurt the flavor; tastes great. Hint: roasting nuts gives them a golden color and intensifies their flavor plus adds crunch when a recipe calls for nuts. To roast spread nuts in a single layer on a shallow baking pan. Bake for 8-10 min in 350 degree oven or until lightly toasted. Stir occasionally. Once cooled chop nuts.