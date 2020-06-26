Bisquick® Bars
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 253.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.4g 7 %
carbohydrates: 40.1g 13 %
dietary fiber: 1.4g 6 %
sugars: 29.5g
fat: 9.7g 15 %
saturated fat: 2.6g 13 %
cholesterol: 46.5mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 64.7IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 1.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 7.8mcg 2 %
calcium: 57.9mg 6 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 14.6mg 5 %
potassium: 117.6mg 3 %
sodium: 227.5mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 87.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved