Bisquick® Bars

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe is about 50 years old. I don't know if it was ever on a box of Bisquick® or not. It was given to me.

By erin mitchell

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch dish
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Beat baking mix, eggs, and sugar together into a smooth batter. Fold coconut and pecans through the batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven until set in the center, 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 227.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2018
So good and easy. I appreciated that it didn't call for a lot of ingredients. I added a few more pecans and coconut. The bars were chewy and cut out very easily. This is a keeper! Read More

Most helpful critical review

PLR
Rating: 3 stars
10/24/2019
2 cups of sugar sounded way too sweet so I cut it in half. They were plenty sweet but the texture was way off- very coffee-cake like not bar-cookie like. I also added chocolate chips (because I was supposed to send brownies and didn't have a mix or chocolate to make from scratch) and they sank to the bottom. I might make again as written and see how they turn out. Read More
Reviews:
Jan Mowbray
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2016
Very good flavour and texture very easy to make. I used my own version of Bisquik. Took longer to bake than stated in the recipe. A pound of sugar was a lot to waste if the dish was a failure so I made only half the recipe and It filled an 8x8" baking pan quite nicely. If you make it I would strongly suggest removing from the pan before it cools. I sprayed the pan really well but ended up having to leave it in the pan overnight - as a result it was a real workout getting it out of the pan. I will make it again but it's a lot of sugar per serving. Read More
Kathy
Rating: 4 stars
03/29/2016
Yes its one of those old recipes. My babysitters recipe from way back. Good memories. We called them Sorry Squares. Read More
The King's kid
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2014
Good choice in making. Cake/bars have good texture; crunchy. Great eating cold; haven't tried warming. Not too sweet just right for my taste buds. Had no Bisquick mix so used Kroger Brand Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix. No bagged brown sugar so used 2 cups of loose light brown sugar. Since no mention whether to use sweetened or unsweetened flaked coconut I used unsweetened since mix had brown sugar. Roasted walnuts then chopped with Super Salad Shooter. Kept batter in oven a bit too long (35 minutes). Cake fell in the middle before removing. Doesn't hurt the flavor; tastes great. Hint: roasting nuts gives them a golden color and intensifies their flavor plus adds crunch when a recipe calls for nuts. To roast spread nuts in a single layer on a shallow baking pan. Bake for 8-10 min in 350 degree oven or until lightly toasted. Stir occasionally. Once cooled chop nuts. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022