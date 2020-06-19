Healthy Strawberry Smoothie
This is a quick and easy high-protein breakfast smoothie using your NutriBullet®.
Wow, this was great! The selling point for me was the fact it had no sugar or artificial sweeteners in the ingredients. I used a fairly ripe banana and a combo of frozen raspberries, blueberries and blackberries instead of the strawberries and it still came out beautifully. This recipe is def. going in my smoothie rotation. Thanks for sharing!Read More
This is good but it's not that sweet so I added sugar.Read More
Delicious and healthy. I love that all ingredients are natural with no added sugar!
Taste amazing!!
I enjoy this for breakfast, smooth and well balanced. great flavor
It came out really good!! Wasn't too sweet or too bland. I used one package or light and fight 100 calorie banana yogurt. I also used 1 cup of frozen strawberries instead of half. I also used 1 cup of 1% milk and 1 package of truvia diet sugar. I didn't used almond milk or almonds, but it was still perfect for breakfast!
My version: I made this today/ this afternoon at 4:40 P.M. I followed the recipe but made a few tweaks, asked for plain fat-free Greek yogurt- I used Strawberry Greek Yogurt from Chobani, I used natural sliced almonds instead of slivered almonds. I used what I had which was: 1- McCann's Instant Irish Oatmeal packet, Maple & Brown Sugar, Whole Grain Rolled Oats (With Oat Bran), I used this for my Rolled Oats. I choose to use 1- Frozen Banana slices, I used 8 fresh whole Strawberries with their leaves on which equals 1/2 cup. Instead of frozen berries. Then I choose to add 2 small sprinkles of raw rainbow shredded cabbage. It has Red & White shredded cabbage, shredded carrots too. This turned out very tasty and healthy smoothie. So, Thank You, voracious girl :}
This is so yummy!!! My daughter even loves it, thank you for sharing.
I liked that it had simple ingredients in it that you could actually find in the store!
Way too runny and and did not at all taste like strawberries! More like a banana milk kind of thing.
