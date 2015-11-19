Classic Deviled Eggs
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 171.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.4g 7 %
carbohydrates: 1.6g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g 1 %
sugars: 0.6g
fat: 17.1g 26 %
saturated fat: 3g 15 %
cholesterol: 100mg 33 %
vitamin a iu: 228.3IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 0.8mg 6 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 14.3mcg 4 %
calcium: 16.7mg 2 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 4.1mg 2 %
potassium: 51.8mg 2 %
sodium: 172.6mg 7 %
calories from fat: 153.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved