Classic Deviled Eggs

Rating: 3.7 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

An easy recipe for a flavorful addition to your appetizer assortment! This appetizer tastes best when served fresh and cold. Keep in a cool place until serving.

By Kristina

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and add enough cold water to cover; boil eggs for 10 minutes. Drain. Let eggs cool in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

  • Mix mayonnaise, celery, onion, mustard, garlic powder, and vinegar in a bowl. Peel eggs and slice in half vertically; remove egg yolks and add to mayonnaise mixture. Mash yolks into mayonnaise mixture, then stir until thick and creamy.

  • Transfer yolk mixture to a resealable plastic bag. Snip a corner from the bag with scissors and pipe yolk mixture into the egg whites. Sprinkle paprika over eggs. Chill in the refrigerator for 20 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 100mg; sodium 172.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (23)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2014
This is a good, old-fashioned deviled egg with a little chopped celery and red onion to give it some crunch. Nothing not to like here! Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

Don Herman
Rating: 2 stars
09/01/2014
FAAAAR too thin. It comes out to a syrup consistency. You could POUR it into the eggs. Had to boil 6 more at the last minute to thicken it up. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Stephanie
Rating: 3 stars
06/17/2014
The mixture needs to be thicker. Maybe next time I'll cut back on the mayo & add just a pinch of salt. Read More
Helpful
(4)
mabel
Rating: 1 stars
12/28/2015
1 cup of mayo is way too much............1 or 2 tablespoons is plenty for this recipe. This is the fifth recipe from your site that has been way off when it lists the ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(2)
DEYANIRA
Rating: 3 stars
11/19/2015
The consistency is too weak. Too runny. I would have used one cup or maybe even half a cup of mayo had I known. Not what I wanted at all. sadly I do not have any more eggs to boil and makes to thicken it with:( Need to add salt for taste. I honestly believe they forgot to add salt to the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Selena
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2015
Add black olives and a slice of jalapeño for garnish and kick! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lisa Kilcoin
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2014
Very good easy recipe however I added some sweet pickle relish and a bit of sugar to taste. I also just used some celery seed instead of fresh celery because I didn't have any fresh on hand. Read More
Helpful
(1)
AmberJoy
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2014
Easy to make delicious to eat! Added some black pepper personal taste. But I love this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kerry Lynn Dickson
Rating: 2 stars
03/11/2020
I don't know why I didn't look at the reviews for this ! This recipe has wayyyy too much mayonnaise (and I halved the mayonnaise, and it was still too much!) I would not make these again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
