Yorkshire Pudding II

Rating: 5 stars This is the recipe I've been using for thirty two years. The only exception I make is that I will usually use vegetable oil instead of roast drippings: I spray pan with vegetable spray and put 1/2 tsp oil in each cup. An absolute must to have the oven pre-heated to the right temp before putting the puddings in the oven. I always remove the roast from the oven to set/carve while puddings bake on their own. Helpful (212)

Rating: 5 stars I have use this same recipe for years. I make it with a 1/2 teaspoon of Criso shortning in each muffin pan hole (makes 9). I also make this in the blender until its light and fluffy. They are more crispy in the muffin tins. If you want 12 then use in high powered blender: 1.5 cups flour 3 eggs 1.5 cups milk 1 tsp salt Left overs can be reheated in the oven for a few minutes the next day, that is if there are any left :-) Helpful (77)

Rating: 5 stars These were fantastic!! We used bacon fat instead of oil and the flavour was outstanding!! My husband says these were as good if not better dare I say it!! than his grandmother's!! Yeah!!...... Helpful (54)

Rating: 4 stars This is the same recipe I've used for years. just a couple of tips -- spray the muffin tins with Pam and DON'T open the oven. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! I make it to specs, except that I use Crisco instead of beef fat. As a vegetarian, I ate Yorkshire pudding growing up and wasn't willing to let it go. Just preheat the pan (with the Crisco in it) for about 5 minutes before pouring the batter in. It always rises well and comes out puffy and crispy. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars I see no mention of putting the drippings/oil in the oven to get them very hot before putting the batter in whichever tin you're using.. which should always be done. Also, I cook my roast to completion, remove & tent it with foil, heat my yorkshire tin, then carve the roast while pudding is baking so that I can serve everything right away when the pudding comes out of the oven. Helpful (17)

Rating: 2 stars This was not the best pudding I've ever tried I'm not sure why it just didn't quite taste like the originals. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe today with my Easter standing rib roast. While the roast was resting, I poured the batter in the cast iron skillet the roast had been in. I cut the cooking time down by about 10 minutes as the skillet gets sizzling hot and retains heat. The outside of the pudding was crispy, and the parts that rose up the sides of the skillet and puffed out were airy. It's too bad this can only be a once a year thing, I can feel my arteries clogging as I type this. But it was delicious. Helpful (15)