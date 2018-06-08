Yorkshire Pudding II

Rating: 4.57 stars
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Flour, salt, milk and eggs, along with roast beef pan drippings, make this classic Yorkshire pudding to serve with roast beef.

By jane

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Pudding Batter: In a large bowl combine the flour, salt, milk and eggs. Mix all together with a hand beater just until smooth.

  • Prepare Yorkshire pudding 30 minutes before roast is done. Remove roast from oven and spoon drippings into a 9x9 inch pan, to measure 1/2 cup. Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Return roast to oven. Pour pudding batter into pan with drippings and bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes.

  • Remove roast from oven; continue baking pudding for another 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool, cut into squares and serve with roast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 66.1mg; sodium 233.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (49)

Most helpful positive review

Jan Mowbray
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2006
This is the recipe I've been using for thirty two years. The only exception I make is that I will usually use vegetable oil instead of roast drippings: I spray pan with vegetable spray and put 1/2 tsp oil in each cup. An absolute must to have the oven pre-heated to the right temp before putting the puddings in the oven. I always remove the roast from the oven to set/carve while puddings bake on their own. Read More
Helpful
(212)

Most helpful critical review

NOEMIE
Rating: 2 stars
12/19/2003
This was not the best pudding I've ever tried I'm not sure why it just didn't quite taste like the originals. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Reviews:
Jan Mowbray
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2006
This is the recipe I've been using for thirty two years. The only exception I make is that I will usually use vegetable oil instead of roast drippings: I spray pan with vegetable spray and put 1/2 tsp oil in each cup. An absolute must to have the oven pre-heated to the right temp before putting the puddings in the oven. I always remove the roast from the oven to set/carve while puddings bake on their own. Read More
Helpful
(212)
Darcy
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2007
I have use this same recipe for years. I make it with a 1/2 teaspoon of Criso shortning in each muffin pan hole (makes 9). I also make this in the blender until its light and fluffy. They are more crispy in the muffin tins. If you want 12 then use in high powered blender: 1.5 cups flour 3 eggs 1.5 cups milk 1 tsp salt Left overs can be reheated in the oven for a few minutes the next day, that is if there are any left :-) Read More
Helpful
(77)
Paivi Minnie
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2007
These were fantastic!! We used bacon fat instead of oil and the flavour was outstanding!! My husband says these were as good if not better dare I say it!! than his grandmother's!! Yeah!!...... Read More
Helpful
(54)
vettegirl
Rating: 4 stars
12/17/2007
This is the same recipe I've used for years. just a couple of tips -- spray the muffin tins with Pam and DON'T open the oven. Read More
Helpful
(36)
ArianeK
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2008
I love this recipe! I make it to specs, except that I use Crisco instead of beef fat. As a vegetarian, I ate Yorkshire pudding growing up and wasn't willing to let it go. Just preheat the pan (with the Crisco in it) for about 5 minutes before pouring the batter in. It always rises well and comes out puffy and crispy. Read More
Helpful
(20)
DarLynn47
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2012
I see no mention of putting the drippings/oil in the oven to get them very hot before putting the batter in whichever tin you're using.. which should always be done. Also, I cook my roast to completion, remove & tent it with foil, heat my yorkshire tin, then carve the roast while pudding is baking so that I can serve everything right away when the pudding comes out of the oven. Read More
Helpful
(17)
NOEMIE
Rating: 2 stars
12/18/2003
This was not the best pudding I've ever tried I'm not sure why it just didn't quite taste like the originals. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Elaine Cray
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2009
I made this recipe today with my Easter standing rib roast. While the roast was resting, I poured the batter in the cast iron skillet the roast had been in. I cut the cooking time down by about 10 minutes as the skillet gets sizzling hot and retains heat. The outside of the pudding was crispy, and the parts that rose up the sides of the skillet and puffed out were airy. It's too bad this can only be a once a year thing, I can feel my arteries clogging as I type this. But it was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(15)
mermaid
Rating: 4 stars
08/15/2008
Good. For a pancake called Dutch pancakes use butter but same batter. When done serve right away because it collapses. Sprinkle cinnamon or powdered sugar on it and lemon juice. Or go with syrup. Serve for breakfast. My family loves them. They also like the Yorkshire Pudding with the roast. Read More
Helpful
(15)
